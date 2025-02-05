7 Best Phones for Children

In this day and age, the topic of whether children should have phones or not is still under debate and there is no clear answer. On one hand, kids having phones allows parents to stay in touch with them, especially in emergencies when they are away from home.

Many smartphones also give children access to numerous educational apps, e-books, and online resources outside of the classroom. And let’s not forget entertainment. Kids can use phones for entertainment such as games, playing music, and even for creative activities like photography and drawing.

However, just as the saying goes, too much of everything is not good. Excessive screen time can lead to screen addiction, eye strain, and sleep problems. But with proper parental supervision such as setting screen time limits, monitoring online activities, and reviewing the apps they use, parents can ensure their children use their phones safely and responsibly.

So, if you’re considering getting a phone for your child, here are seven great options that are budget friendly, safe, and durable.

Nokia 105 Classic

If you have a child below the age of 7 and you’re not ready to give them screen time but you still want to get them a phone that they can at least make calls and send messages, this Nokia 105 Classic is a solid choice.

Firstly, it has a long battery life that can stay on for 12.5 hours of talk time. It also has a strong sturdy design that can withstand the most intense falls without shattering. Additionally, it comes with pre-installed games like Nokia’s classic Snake game and others so your kid doesn’t get bored.



Price: ₦16,000. Where To Buy: Shop Slot .

Huawei Y3

For parents looking for an affordable smartphone that still has decent features, the Huawei Y3 is a fantastic choice. It has a small 4.0-inch screen that is easy for kids to handle. It also has a decent camera which comes with a 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera.

Furthermore, it has expandable storage up to 128 GB with a microSD card, so your kid can download just enough games. This phone is for parents who want their kids to have just enough access to the internet and other perks without doing too much. Price: ₦22,000. Where to Buy: Shop Kara .

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is an excellent pick for kids who frequently drop their devices. Its solid aluminium body is resistant to accidental drops. The phone also has a large 5.8-inch screen that provides a good viewing experience and a fingerprint and Face ID sensor for security purposes.

With an Android operating system, this phone integrates well with Google services like Gmail and Google Maps. Its 3060mAh battery is relatively alright for a kid who shouldn’t spend too much time on the phone. Also, it has 4G network connectivity which is decent and allows for fast and easy browsing. Price: ₦82,500. Where To Buy: Shop 9shop9 .

iPhone SE

If you prefer an iPhone for your child but want to keep costs down, the iPhone SE is a great budget-friendly option. Apple has done the hard work by implementing a screen time control system which allows parents to manage app usage and set time limits for their kids.

In addition, parents can block unknown contacts, which restricts calls and texts from strangers. Parents can also set up social media restrictions to prevent kids from downloading apps without permission.

Although not a kid-specific phone, the iPhone SE, combined with Apple’s built-in parental controls, has excellent security and monitoring features. Price: ₦175,665. Where To Buy: Shop McSteve .

Samsung Galaxy A05

The Samsung Galaxy A05 is perfect for kids who enjoy playing games, watching videos, or taking photos. It has a large 6.7-inch display that is great for streaming and gaming. It also has a 50 MP rear camera that captures clear and detailed photos.

Its 5000 mAh battery is long-lasting and can be used all day without charging. And it runs on Android 13 which gives users access to the latest apps and security updates. This phone is a great choice for kids who want a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank. Price: ₦131,400. Where To Buy: Shop Rifugio Communications .

Huawei Nova Y61

The Huawei Nova Y61 is a mid-range smartphone that has a good performance, a sleek design, and a strong battery life. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display that is comfortable for reading and entertainment. As well as a 50 MP AI-powered camera that is great for photography. Its 5000 mAh battery provides all-day battery life and a 22.5W Huawei Super Charge that gets the phone up and running with only 30 minutes of charging.

Also, it has a memory storage capacity of 64 GB. This phone will be much appreciated by a teenager who might need a phone that does more than just calling, and texting, but also goes the extra mile. Price: ₦125,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dirigible .

Tecno Spark 8C

For parents looking for an inexpensive yet reliable smartphone, consider getting the Tecno Spark 8C. It offers a good screen size for schoolwork and videos with its 6.6-inch HD+ display. Its 5000 mAh battery is durable and long-lasting.

Additionally, its expandable storage supports up to 128 GB via microSD. It’s a well-rounded choice that will perform well without stretching your budget. Price: ₦75,000. Where To Buy: Shop Just Fones .

Choosing the right phone for your child depends on their age, needs, and how much control you want to maintain over their screen time. If you just need a basic call-and-text phone, the Nokia 105 Classic is the best option.

If you want a full-featured smartphone with strong parental controls, go for the iPhone SE. For older kids who love gaming and taking photos, the Samsung Galaxy A05 is a fantastic pick.