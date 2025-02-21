Exfoliating Gloves vs. Body Scrubs: Which One Works Better?

The skin naturally sheds dead skin cells every 30 days, but sometimes, these cells don’t shed completely, leading to clogged pores, flaky skin, and breakouts. This is where exfoliation comes in.

How Exfoliation Works

Exfoliation removes the outer layer of dead skin cells to reveal fresher, smoother skin underneath. This process improves skin texture, unclogs pores, and stimulates blood circulation.

Whether you choose physical exfoliation (using gloves or scrubs) or chemical exfoliation (using AHAs or BHAs), the goal is to promote healthy skin renewal.

The heat, pollution, and stress Nigerians experience can take a toll on the skin. This can be a challenge if you are trying to achieve glowing, radiant, and healthy skin.

Benefits of Exfoliation

While exfoliation is a highly debated topic on public skincare forums like Reddit and Quora , especially when it comes to choosing between exfoliating gloves and body scrubs, there are benefits to exfoliating .

Promotes Cell Renewal: Helps shed old cells and allows new ones to surface.

Unclogs Pores: Prevents buildup of oil, dirt, and dead cells, which can lead to breakouts.

Enhances Moisturizer Absorption: Smoother skin absorbs hydration better.

Improves Skin Texture: Leaves your skin softer and more even-toned.

Exfoliating Gloves

Exfoliating gloves have rapidly gained popularity as a simple, cost-effective way to achieve smoother skin. These gloves, made from various materials—from natural fibres to high-quality synthetic fabrics—are designed to gently remove dead skin cells through friction.

Key Benefits of Exfoliating Gloves

Here are a few benefits of using exfoliating gloves : They are easy to use. Slip them on, wet them, and you’re ready to go. Their design helps you control the pressure, so you can easily target stubborn areas like elbows, knees, and the back.

They are cost-effective and durable. Unlike body scrubs, which must be repurchased frequently, a good pair of exfoliating gloves can last several months.

They are safe to use. When cleaned and dried properly, gloves are less likely to harbour bacteria than porous scrubs. This is especially important in humid climates, where moisture can promote bacterial growth.

Things to Keep in Mind

Always rinse thoroughly after each use, and allow your gloves to air dry to prevent bacterial buildup.

Over-exfoliation can irritate, so limit use to 1-2 times per week, particularly if you have sensitive skin.

Where to Buy Exfoliating Gloves

In this section, you will find highly rated recommendations for exfoliating gloves and credible stores to buy them.

Price: ₦800. Where to Buy: Shop Allure Beauty.

Price: ₦8,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop.

Body Scrubs

Body scrubs are a popular method of exfoliation. They use nourishing ingredients that can hydrate and brighten the skin in addition to physical exfoliation. From sugar-based scrubs to those formulated with natural oils and AHAs/BHAs, body scrubs are popular among those who enjoy a spa-like experience at home.

Price: ₦12,125. Where to Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria

Key Benefits of Body Scrubs

Body scrubs include hydrating and brightening ingredients. For instance, scrubs infused with coconut oil, shea butter, or glycolic acid not only remove dead skin cells but also leave your skin feeling moisturized.



There’s a body scrub for every skin type. Gentle scrubs with fine particles are ideal for sensitive skin, while coarser scrubs work well on tougher, calloused areas.



The texture and aroma of a good body scrub can turn your shower into a mini spa session, which is a great way to end a long day.

The Drawbacks

Body scrubs can be messy to apply and rinse off, and many come in single-use containers, which may not be as cost-effective or eco-friendly.

Using scrubs too frequently or applying too much pressure can cause micro-tears in the skin, which can lead to irritation and sensitivity.

Exfoliating Gloves vs. Body Scrubs

When choosing between exfoliating gloves and body scrubs, the decision largely depends on your skincare needs, lifestyle, and personal preferences. Exfoliating gloves: They apply steady, even pressure, which can lead to a more even exfoliation. They are ideal for those who prefer a hands-on approach and want to control the intensity.

Body scrubs often combine exfoliation with hydration and nourishment thanks to added ingredients. They are great for a spa-like treatment that also pampers the skin.

User Experience

Gloves: Simple and straightforward—just slip them on and scrub. They are less messy and more convenient for daily use.

Scrubs: They can feel luxurious and aromatic but require an extra step in the routine, like application and thorough rinsing.

Hygiene & Maintenance

Gloves are easier to maintain as long as they are properly washed and dried. However, scrubs, especially natural ones without preservatives, can become a breeding ground for bacteria if not stored correctly.

Gloves are a more cost-effective and sustainable option since they are reusable and can last up to three months. In contrast, scrubs tend to be more expensive and require frequent repurchasing, depending on the size and quantity you buy.

Gloves are perfect for a busy lifestyle due to their convenience and durability, while scrubs are best for occasional indulgence. They offer a deep cleanse or a spa-like experience at home, especially when combined with hydrating ingredients.

Importantly, do not apply too much pressure and lather gently to prevent damaging your skin barrier. If you notice any discomfort or irritation, stop using the scrub and consult a dermatologist immediately.