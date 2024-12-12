I think we can all agree that every shower routine needs a trusty body wash. But let’s be honest-body scrubs are often an afterthought. Here’s the thing: just as your face craves exfoliation to stay smooth and radiant, the skin below your neck deserves the same love. What exactly are body scrubs? Body scrubs are physical exfoliants packed with ingredients like sugar, salt, or ground nut shells that work hard to slough off dead skin cells. Think of them as little tiny therapists for your skin, gently buffing away dead cells to reveal smoother, healthier-looking skin. Not only do they leave your skin feeling baby-soft, but they also help prevent ingrown hairs, enhance hydration by allowing moisturisers to sink deeper, and boost circulation for that healthy glow. And it’s not just about looking good, though, it's about feeling good too. A good scrub can leave you feeling revitalised, like you've given your skin a mini-massage. And let's be honest, who doesn't love a bit of pampering? If you’re ready to elevate your shower game, here are some of the best exfoliating scrubs that truly get the job done.

Kuu Spa Milk Salt Scrub Bath

A fan favourite for good reason, this Thai-made scrub combines salt and milk to gently exfoliate and nourish the skin. The fine salt granules buff away dead skin while the milk extract moisturises, leaving your skin silky-smooth. It’s perfect for those who love a fresh, clean scent and a spa-like experience right in their bathroom.



If you’re new to scrubs, this affordable yet effective option is a great place to start. Price: ₦6,300. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Toriara Raw Sugar Scrub - Honey & Turmeric

Packed with skin-loving ingredients like raw cane sugar, mango butter, sweet almond oil, and turmeric root extract, this scrub is a powerhouse of nourishment and gentle exfoliation. The raw sugar granules polish the skin, while turmeric and licorice powder brighten and even out your skin tone. The honey and citrus essential oil blends leave you feeling refreshed, with a subtle, sweet aroma. It’s a multitasker that exfoliates, hydrates and brightens all at once.



Sounds like a real skin saviour. And who doesn't love a bit of natural goodness? Price: ₦4,000 - 10,000. Where To Buy: Shop Toriara Naturals .

Dove Exfoliating Body Scrub Macadamia & Rice Milk

“Exfoliating in my shower routine is so important and if you’re a girl like me who loves the smell of coconut and vanilla then this is the perfect one for you! I’ve tried so many different exfoliators and have always found myself coming back to this one because they haven’t met my standards," One user raves. "ESPECIALLY if you have thicker hair and love everything showers too! Girl your legs will be so soft after shaving/waxing in minutes. Aside from the smell, I would say the texture is perfect and I wouldn’t trade it for any other expensive exfoliating products! Not to mention the price is so affordable.”

When it comes to body care, Dove never disappoints. A classic for a reason. This creamy scrub combines macadamia seed and rice milk for a gentle exfoliation that’s perfect for sensitive skin. Unlike harsher scrubs, this one feels more like a whipped treat for your skin—removing dead skin cells while leaving behind a rich layer of hydration with its rice oils. It also has a macadamia floral scent that I think makes it smell like sticky sweet rice.



Think of it as your skin’s equivalent of comfort food. This Dove scrub is the best scrub for people with dry skin who need some extra moisture alongside exfoliation. Price: ₦ 8,000. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub - Vitamin C

Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrubs have built a cult following, and the Vitamin C version doesn’t disappoint. Formulated with sugar granules, shea butter, and a burst of Vitamin C, this scrub not only sloughs off dull skin but also gives you a brighter, more even complexion with consistent use.



The citrusy scent profile with key notes of pink grapefruit, jasmine, and peach nectar is a bonus which makes this scrub a refreshing pick-me-up during your morning shower. Price: ₦16,500 (from 20,000). Where To Buy: Shop Allure Beauty Store .

Touch KP Scrub Bumps Away with 10% AHA

This one's all about tackling those stubborn bumps and uneven skin texture. A bit more targeted than the others, this scrub's a winner for anyone looking to smooth their skin out. Struggling with keratosis pilaris or stubborn dry patches? This one’s for you. Keratosis pilaris, also known as “chicken skin,” is a skin condition characterised by small, rough, red, or white skin which is typically on the upper arms, thighs, cheeks, and butt. It occurs due to the build-up of keratin, a protein in the skin, builds up and clogs hair follicles.

This KP Scrub Bumps Away pairs physical exfoliants with chemical exfoliants like glycolic and lactic acid to tackle those stubborn bumps. It’s dermatologist-approved, fragrance-free, and gentle enough for regular use. If your goal is silky-smooth arms and legs, this scrub is a game-changer. Price: ₦14,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Ameliorate Smoothing Body Exfoliant

Ameliorate’s exfoliant is designed with science-backed ingredients like lactic acid and biodegradable bamboo granules to gently yet effectively resurface the skin. It’s particularly great for those with sensitive or dry skin, as it also includes shea butter and oat oil to lock in moisture.



Say goodbye to rough texture and hello to a silky-soft finish with this scrub that works wonders even on the toughest areas like elbows and knees. A good all-round choice, perfect for a smoother, more even skin tone. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator - With Bamboo Charcoal