Does the Keto Diet Truly Help You Lose Weight Quickly?

If you’ve ever Googled “how to lose weight fast,” chances are you’ve come across the Keto diet. From celebrities to influencers, everyone seems to lean towards it. But does the Keto diet truly offer quick weight loss? More importantly, is it safe and sustainable for everyday people, especially in a Nigerian food context? To get clear, evidence-based answers, we spoke with Coach Didi (Candy O. Olatunji), an internationally certified nutritionist, member of the World Health Organisation’s FIDES Network, and founder of the DIDIFIT Wellness Community . So if you’ve been on a keto diet or you’ve been wondering if it’s the best way to lose weight, this piece will help you make an informed decision.

Meet the Expert: Coach Didi

Candy O. Olatunji, popularly known as Coach Didi, is an internationally certified nutritionist with years of practice in integrative wellness. She is also a proud member of the World Health Organisation’s FIDES network, meaning her work aligns with global public health standards. As the founder of the DIDIFIT Wellness Community, she has committed her life to helping people make evidence-based, body-respecting choices about their health. “My nutrition journey wasn’t just academic, it was personal,” she shares. “I saw firsthand how poor nutrition habits silently drive chronic diseases, infertility, mental health decline, and even burnout in young adults. That pushed me to study beyond the surface and commit to a career that empowers people to understand their bodies and make evidence-based choices.” Her focus on weight management isn't about looks or aesthetics; it’s about deeper healing. “Because weight is the symptom, not the root,” Coach Didi explains. “In our culture, especially in Nigeria, we often look at weight through a vanity lens. But when you understand how weight gain or loss can affect fertility, inflammation, hormones, and disease risk, you realise this is not just about looking good. I focus on weight management because it’s often the first wake-up call people respond to, and through it, I can guide them toward deeper healing; nutritionally, hormonally, and metabolically.”

What Exactly Is the Keto Diet?

The ketogenic diet, more commonly called Keto, is a high-fat, very low-carbohydrate eating pattern. It changes how your body fuels itself. “The ketogenic (keto) diet is a high-fat, very low-carbohydrate eating pattern that pushes the body into a metabolic state called ketosis,” Coach Didi explains. “In this state, instead of using carbohydrates (glucose) for energy, the body begins to burn fat and produce ketones in the liver for fuel.” To achieve ketosis, carbs are restricted to just 20–50 grams a day, far below what most diets or Nigerian meals typically allow. That means cutting back or eliminating foods like rice, yams, plantains, and fruits.

Does the Keto Diet Help You Lose Weight Quickly?

Yes, but the full picture matters. “Yes, it's medically accurate, but there’s context,” Coach Didi says. “The rapid initial weight loss is mostly water weight. When you cut carbs drastically, the body depletes stored glycogen, which holds water. You lose fat too, but over time. The diet can suppress appetite (thanks to ketones), which leads to lower calorie intake. However, this doesn’t make keto magical; it's still the calorie deficit doing the work. And once carbs are reintroduced, much of that water weight returns.” In other words, Keto might look like a miracle at first, but that early weight drop is not always fat loss, and it doesn’t last unless it’s paired with long-term, realistic habits.

Is the Keto Diet Sustainable in Nigeria?

Not really, for most people. “For most people, it’s a short-term fix, not because the diet doesn’t ‘work,’ but because it's incredibly hard to maintain,” Coach Didi notes. “Socially, culturally (especially in Nigeria, where our food staples are carb-based), and nutritionally, it becomes restrictive.” Beyond lifestyle factors, she warns that following Keto for too long without medical supervision still carries health risks. “Also, long-term data on strict keto is limited, and there are concerns around heart health, gut microbiome balance, hormonal health, and fertility, especially in women. In some therapeutic settings (like epilepsy or insulin-resistant PCOS ), it may have merit under supervision. But for the general population use? Sustainability is poor and often unnecessary.”

5 Keto Diet Risks You Should Know

According to Coach Didi, the biggest misconception is that keto is healthy for everyone. “It’s not,” she warns. “It’s a therapeutic diet designed for specific conditions like epilepsy or insulin-resistant PCOS, under medical supervision.” Here are some risks associated with long-term keto: 1. Hormonal Disruption: Women are particularly vulnerable. “When you cut out carbs for too long, ovulation can be affected, and fertility may drop,” she says. 2. Thyroid Issues: The active thyroid hormone (T3) often reduces on keto, especially in people already at borderline levels. 3. Kidney & Liver Stress: High-fat and protein intake can strain these organs, particularly those with pre-existing conditions. 4. Mental Fatigue: Glucose is the brain's primary fuel. Many people report brain fog, low mood, and poor performance. 5. Gut Health Problems: With less fibre from whole grains and fruits, your gut microbiome can suffer, impacting immunity and digestion. “A lack of fibre-rich carbs affects your gut microbiota, which is central to immunity and metabolism”.

Common Keto Myths Debunked

Coach Didi also broke down the most popular myths about the keto diet: “Keto is the only way to burn fat” – False.

“That eating fat automatically burns fat.” – Again, no, it doesn’t work like that.

“That carbs are"bad ". They're not. Your body needs quality carbs to thrive.

“That it's healthy just because it’s trending”. Trends aren’t science.

“That if you’re not in ketosis, you're not burning fat”. False. Your body burns fat on any calorie-reduced diet.

So, Is the Keto Diet Recommended?

Only a small group, and only under supervision. “I rarely recommend Keto, and only with caution,” Coach Didi says. “ Maybe if a client has insulin-resistant PCOS, epilepsy, or severe metabolic dysfunction, they are being monitored. But I don't recommend keto for the average person trying to lose 10kg and get healthier. Some gentler, safer, and more sustainable approaches won’t harm their hormones, energy, or relationship with food.”

Healthier and Safer Weight Loss Alternatives to Keto Diets

You have other options to lose weight quickly but stay healthy and balanced. Coach Didi recommends: 1. Calorie-aware clean Eating involves balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy carbs. 2. Intra-Day Carb Cycling: Eat more carbs on active days, fewer on rest days. “For some, it's sustainable and effective,” she says. 3. Cut Processed Foods: Removing sugar-loaded snacks, soda, and fast food can jumpstart fat loss. “Cutting processed foods and refined sugars goes a long way,” She advised. 4. Improve Sleep, Movement, and Stress Management: “People overlook how these drive fat loss or gain. You don’t need to “punish” your body with extreme diets to see results. Respect it, nourish it, and be consistent.” In this video , Coach Didi explains why healthy eating, not following trendy diets, is the real key to healthy weight loss.

Quick Fix vs. Long-Term Health

At the core of Coach Didi’s philosophy is a powerful reminder: health isn’t just about how quickly you can lose weight; it’s about what happens after. “I have discovered that people usually think short-term, and they also limit or equate quality health to a certain body size,” she says.

“No one is considering longevity, holistic health, and true nourishment. There's so much to wellness, yet we consider so little.” She encourages anyone considering a trendy diet like Keto to pause and ask the fundamental questions: “Ask yourself: what happens after the quick fix? If your diet isn't teaching you how to eat long-term or support your hormones, it’s not solving anything.

Be wary of trends. Just because it’s popular on Instagram doesn’t mean it’s right for your body. Instead, focus on building habits that your 50-year-old self will thank you for, because that’s real health.”

Is Keto Diet Worth It?

So, does the keto diet help you lose weight quickly? Yes, temporarily. But most of that quick weight loss is water, and keeping the weight off requires more than eating bacon and skipping rice. For the average Nigerian or anyone, Keto is not the most practical or sustainable option. The risks often outweigh the benefits, especially when there are gentler, safer ways to reach your goals. Instead of chasing trends, Coach Didi encourages everyone to ask: “What happens after the quick fix?” If your diet isn’t teaching you how to eat well for life, it’s not helping you; it’s just keeping you stuck in a loop.

Key Takeaways