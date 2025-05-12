My ₦20,000 Natural Hair Kit for 4C Girls Who DIY

Almost every time I log into my TikTok , I’m greeted with videos of beautiful, gorgeous ladies with natural hair sharing styling tips and taking us fans on their natural hair care journey. This proves that Nigeria’s hair styling tools market is on a steady growth path, with modest annual increases driven by the rising need to grow and preserve healthy hair.

If you are a natural hair girly looking to find budget hair care tools in Nigeria, online retailers like Perfect Stop Over and Riris Hair Essentials offer budget‑friendly finds from spray bottles to microfibre turbans and hair shears.

When I asked my editor, Hillary, what she uses to care for her natural hair, I expected a long list of products and maybe a fancy routine. But what I got instead was a refreshingly honest breakdown of simple, budget-friendly tools that make her at-home hair care routine easier, gentler, and more consistent. She has been growing her 4c hair for the past four years. She wears it in protective styles, frequently showing up to work in braids, twists and scarves, but when it comes to washing, combing, and parting her hair, she does it all right at home.

Whether you’re newly natural or knee-deep in your healthy hair journey, these essential tools work for her and might work for you too.

1. Spray Bottle

Hydration is non-negotiable when you’re working with natural hair. This spray bottle delivers a fine mist that doesn’t drench the hair but gives it the moisture boost it needs. She fills hers with water, a few drops of hair oil, and some leave-in conditioner. To properly hydrate or moisturise your hair, add 70% water with your preferred hair oil and a small amount of leave-in conditioner to the spray bottle. Shake well and lightly spritz onto hair. This way, you can apply treatments to your hair without drenching your hair roots. Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop PerfectStopOver .

2. Scalp Massager/Shampoo Brush

A Scalp Massager/Shampoo Brush uses firm silicone bristles to gently exfoliate the scalp, removing dead skin cells and product buildup that can lead to itchiness or dandruff. It also distributes shampoo evenly and deeply cleanses the scalp.

I must warn you that this brush can make you lose track of time because it relieves the muscles and pain in the scalp. This tool benefits oily and product‑heavy routines by ensuring the shampoo reaches the scalp, especially if you have thick or long hair. It also stimulates blood flow to hair follicles, which promotes healthier growth. Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Sagenaturals

Read Also: Switch to These 7 Shampoos and Say Goodbye to Dandruff .

3. Detangling Brush

This detangling hairbrush is praised for detangling any kind of hair and effortlessly combs natural hair. Its flexible bristles glide through knots with minimal pulling, reducing hair breakage and split ends. They work well on wet or dry hair, making them perfect for natural, transition, and textured hair that tangles easily. Price: ₦2,450. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

4. Oil Applicator Bottle

Sometimes, you apply oil to your hair but wonder if it reaches your scalp. Oil applicator bottles have narrow nozzles that deliver oils and serums directly onto your scalp. This budget hair tool minimises waste and greasy buildup on hair strands. They’re perfect for targeted scalp treatments in oily or combination scalps. Price: ₦2,000. Where to Buy: Shop Riris Hair Essentials .

5. Hair Shears

She trims her ends either at the salon or by herself every few months, and using proper shears (instead of random household scissors) has made her trims cleaner and her hair healthier. These shears come in a set, so you can go right out of the box.

Professional hair shears have sharp, precise blades that cleanly snip split ends without making them look uneven or rougher. They’re essential for all hair types, particularly hair prone to split ends. Using shears instead of household scissors solves uneven cuts and straw‑like damage. This set contains a comb, hair scissors, professional hair shears and two pieces of hair clips. Price: ₦20,000. Where to Buy: Shop iWigng

Read Also: The 7 Best Rosemary Oil Products for Hair Growth

6. Microfiber Turban

This microfibre turban is easy to wear and absorbs water faster than cotton towels, which reduces drying time and friction that causes frizzy hair and split ends. They’re suited for all hair types but especially beneficial for curly and wavy hair that frizzes easily when towel dried. Price: ₦5,000. Where to Buy: Shop Alynaturalshaircare .

Since we’ve universally agreed that heat is bad for natural hair, flexi rods offer an easy heatless styling option that gives you the curls and spirals without fuss. They are also a great option for adding weight to a bun or holding it in place. Price: ₦3,000. Where to Buy: Shop Dimzy Collections

Bonus: Oraimo Smart Hair Dryer

The Oraimo smart hairdryer comes with 1800W power, three heat modes, and negative ion technology that reduces frizz and offers gentle drying. This technology promotes faster drying with less heat damage, which is great for keeping natural hair healthy. Price: ₦38,900. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo

These essential tools range from hydration with the perfect spray bottle to achieving flawless curls with flexi rods. But here's a game-changing tip that often gets overlooked: prioritise using a silk/satin scarf or bonnet to cover your hair instead of cotton and other types of fibre. This preserves your hair moisture and protects it from damage.