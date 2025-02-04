I’m sure you must’ve seen almond oil listed in the ingredients of your skincare and haircare products once or twice. That’s because this nutrient-rich oil has been a beauty staple for centuries, long before modern cosmetics came into play.

Used in Ancient Chinese, Ayurvedic, and Greco-Persian medicine, almond oil is known to soothe dry skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, fade scars, and even rejuvenate the skin. It’s also a fantastic emollient that enhances skin tone and protects against environmental stressors.

Beyond skincare, almond oil works wonders for your hair too. It’s packed with vitamin B7 (biotin), which strengthens hair and nails, while its natural SPF 5 provides some sun protection. If you need to hydrate your scalp, treat dandruff, or smooth out frizz in your hair, almond oil is a multitasking ingredient that keeps both skin and hair looking their best.

According to Inci Decoder, The emollient plant oil that comes from almonds. Similar to other plant oils, it is loaded with skin-nourishing fatty acids ( oleic acid - 55-86% and linoleic acid 7-35%) and contains several other skin goodies such as antioxidant vitamin E and vitamin B versions.

So, if you’re looking for a beauty oil that can truly do it all, here are six of the best almond oils to try.

Oriflame Love Nature Hair and Body Oil Sweet Almond Oil

This lightweight almond oil from Oriflame is a must-have for anyone looking for an oil that will provide deep hydration without leaving a greasy residue. As much as we love oils for their benefits for the skin and hair, some of them are prone to not absorbing well or just sitting on top of the skin. But this oil absorbs quickly into the skin, while making it soft and nourished.

For hair, it helps tame flyaways and adds a healthy shine. I also love its dual-purpose formula which makes it perfect for a simplified beauty routine. Price: ₦6,300. Where To Buy: Shop Oriflame

Disaar Almond Oil

If you’re dealing with dull, uneven skin tone, Disaar’s almond oil might be your go-to. It contains brightening properties that help to even out hyperpigmentation while keeping your skin moisturised and glistening.

It’s also great for dry hair because it works to restore lost moisture and prevent any hair breakage. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

Now Solutions Sweet Almond Oil

Now Solutions is a brand that is known for its high-quality, natural products, and their sweet almond oil is no exception. This cold-pressed oil, derived from pressed almonds, retains all the essential nutrients that your skin and hair will thank you for.

Now Solution’s products do not contain parabens, petroleum, mineral oil, paraffin or any other ingredient that could cause irritation. It passes all the skincare checkboxes because it is fragrance-free, lightweight, and perfect for massages, scalp treatments, or even makeup removal.

Price: ₦3,937. Where To Buy: Shop Padek Health . Customer review: “I decided to buy this after seeing a tiktok video about how great of a product this is, and I have to say that I’m happy with my purchase. I don’t use it every day but I can already tell it’s doing the job I was hoping it would. There’s no smell which is nice.”

Roushun Natural Moisturising Oil

Roushun’s almond oil will become a favourite for those who love a deeply nourishing experience. It’s rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that protect the skin from dryness and environmental damage.

If you struggle with brittle hair or split ends, applying a few drops to damp hair can help restore strength and softness. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

Skin Doctor Sweet Almond Oil

Known for its rich, velvety texture, Skin Doctor’s sweet almond oil is perfect for intense hydration. If you’re dealing with dry patches on your face, rough elbows, or brittle strands, this oil works as a treatment to restore smoothness.

It’s also fantastic for reducing the appearance of stretch marks and scars over time. Price: ₦700. Where To Buy: Shop Oxycline Pharmacy .