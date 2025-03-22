Dandruff is a common crisis that can be frustrating and embarrassing. Imagine dressing to kill only for your scalp to start itching in public. Not so demure, right?

Dandruff is a common scaly, itchy scalp condition. Although not contagious, it can be embarrassing and quite difficult to treat. Dandruff can look like white or yellowish flakes on the scalp, hair, clothes, or shoulders. People sometimes think it is a sign of poor hygiene, but it isn't. Anyone can have it, even if they wash their hair thoroughly five times daily.

Mild dandruff can usually be treated with a gentle daily or medicated shampoo. If this doesn't work, it is best to see a dermatologist.

These 7 dandruff shampoos will cure mild dandruff, relieve you, and spare you from the inconvenience of an itchy flakey scalp.

1. Sulfur8 Medicated Shampoo

Sulfur8 Deep Medicated Shampoo is an effective anti-dandruff shampoo, ideal for all hair textures. It removes dandruff flakes from the hair and scalp, leaves the hair soft, and soothes scalp itching. Active Ingredients: Salicylic Acid. Where to Shop: Bevy Beauty. Price: ₦7,500

2. Head & Shoulders Anti-dandruff Shampoo

Head & Shoulders Anti-dandruff Shampoo is the #1 dermatologist-recommended dandruff shampoo. It is specially formulated with active ingredients that prevent the growth of fungi, yeast, and bacteria on the scalp. Active Ingredients: Pyrithione Zinc and Selenium Sulfide. Where to Shop: TOSNigeria . Price: ₦8,000

3. Toke Anti-dandruff Shampoo with Peppermint Oil

Toke Anti-dandruff shampoo with peppermint oil removes buildup dirt, promotes hair growth, prevents and treats dandruff, and is ideal for all hair types and textures. It is made with natural ingredients like salicylic acid, African black soap, and peppermint oil. Active ingredients: Salicylic acid. Where to Shop: Toke Cosmetics . Price: ₦3,000 - ₦6,000

4. Vichy Dercos Anti-dandruff Shampoo

Vichy Dercos Anti-dandruff Shampoo is a dermatological shampoo recommended for sensitive scalps with dandruff. It removes dandruff, soothes the scalp, and provides relief from itching. It prevents further dandruff crises for up to six weeks and proves effective from the first use. Active ingredients: Proctor Olamine, Bisabolol, Salicylic Acid Where to Shop: Care to Beauty . Price: ₦25,737.23

5. Neutrogena Anti-dandruff shampoo

Neutrogena anti-dandruff shampoo for sensitive scalps is fragrance-free. It clears dandruff and relieves dry, irritated scalps. It also contains moisturising ingredients that soothe and hydrate the scalp. Developed by dermatologists, it provides relief from itching and dandruff from the first use. For best results, use it at least twice a week. It is safe to use on colour-treated hair. Active ingredients: Proctor Olamine, Salicylic Acid. Where to Shop: Jumia . Price: ₦8,990

6. Nizoral Anti-dandruff Shampoo

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo has been dermatologically tested. It contains ketoconazole, a powerful active ingredient that fights dandruff and soothes the scalp. The shampoo is gentle enough to be used on colour-treated hair and suitable for all hair types. Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and people with allergic reactions to ketoconazole should not use Nizoral Anti-dandruff Shampoo . For best results, use it every 3-4 days for up to 8 weeks.

Active Ingredients: Ketoconazole. Where to Shop: TOSNigeria . Price: ₦24,500

7. Mega Growth Anti-dandruff shampoo

MegaGrowth anti-dandruff shampoo contains an active Climbazole system that prevents scalp sensitivity, dandruff flakes, and itchiness. It softens the hair, soothes the scalp,and improves hair growth. Although it doesn’t contain any of the active ingredients listed below of this article, it has been reviewed by many people to be an effective dandruff cure. Where to Shop: The Diva Shop . Price: ₦3,200

Read Also: How to Clean Your Mattress at Home

What causes dandruff in the first place?

Here are some common causes of dandruff : Contact dermatitis is a reaction to hair care products containing ingredients such as PPD (paraphenylenediamine), fragrances, surfactants, dyes, and preservatives.

Dry scalp

Malassezia. This is a yeast-like fungus that feeds on the oils on the scalp.

Skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

Irritated, oily skin.

Using shampoos too frequently. This can make the scalp too dry.

Not shampooing frequently. This can cause the accumulation of skin cells to create flakes.

Sun damage. Use sunscreens for hair and scalp To protect your scalp from sun damage.

What to Look for in a Dandruff Shampoo

Look for active ingredients like Pyrithione Zinc, coal tar, ketoconazole, salicylic acid, or selenium sulfide. They effectively fight dandruff and relieve itching and other associated symptoms. Here is a detailed breakdown of the active ingredients in dandruff shampoos and what they do: Pyrithione Zinc: Pyrithione Zinc contains antifungal and antibacterial agents to eliminate the growth of yeast (the main factor in dandruff) and bacteria that cause dandruff and reduce itching and irritation



Coal Tar: Coal tar slows down skin cell degeneration on your scalp. It might cause discolouration if you have light-coloured hair and increase your scalp's sensitivity to sunlight. Always use your sunscreen after washing your hair with tar-based shampoos.



Ketoconazole : This antifungal agent hinders or slows down the growth of the fungus Malassezia , a common cause of dandruff.

Salicylic Acid: Salicylic acid acts as a gentle exfoliant and helps remove dead skin cells and reduce the buildup that causes scalp itchiness and irritation.

Selenium Sulfide: Selenium sulfide contains antifungal agents, which help kill or prevent fungal growth on the scalp or hair. Shampoos containing selenium sulfide can also cause hair and scalp discolouration.

Mistakes to Avoid When Applying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

There are three major mistakes people make when using anti-dandruff shampoos that inhibit their efficiency. Here are mistakes to avoid when applying anti-dandruff shampoo to your scalp :

The first mistake is not reading the instructions on the bottle carefully. Shampoo brands use different active ingredients in their production. Reading the instructions on the bottle helps you understand what to do and how to get your money’s worth.

The second mistake is not rinsing your hair thoroughly after applying dandruff shampoo. Leaving traces of dandruff shampoo in your hair can irritate and worsen the dandruff condition. It's important to rinse your hair thoroughly after applying dandruff shampoo. Applying too much pressure to the scalp when applying dandruff shampoo can cause irritation and inflammation. Always massage the shampoo gently in circular motions with your fingertips.

How often should you use anti-dandruff shampoo?

The frequency at which you use dandruff shampoo depends on the severity of your dandruff. However, using it at least twice a week is generally recommended. If your dandruff persists, you may increase the frequency to four times daily. Remember that overusing dandruff shampoo can escalate the condition. You should also see a dermatologist for a tailored medicated shampoo.

5 Tips for a Healthy Scalp

While the anti-dandruff shampoos listed above are effective and will cure dandruff on your scalp, improving your lifestyle and taking care of your scalp is also important. These few tips will improve your scalp health and minimize the risk of recurring dandruff conditions.

Stay Hydrated: With the heat wave happening across the world and Nigeria’s humid climate, it is important to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your scalp hydrated and reduce dryness. Improve your diet: What you consume significantly impacts your exterior well-being. Eat foods rich in vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids to improve your hair growth and maintain a healthy scalp.

Reduce your use of hair products. Overusing gels and sprays can clog your scalp's pores. Also, avoid using hair products with harmful chemicals like sulfates, alcohol, or fragrances.

Regular washing: Wash your hair once to twice weekly to remove excess oil and dead skin cells that may clog your scalp’s pores and cause itching or dandruff.

Shampoo Gently: Avoid scrubbing or scratching your scalp. Instead, massage the shampoo into your scalp in circular motions with your fingertips.