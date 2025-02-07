Top Delivery Companies for Small Businesses in Lagos

The delivery company you choose for your business can either make or mar the success of your business. Your customers want their goods delivered promptly and in good condition, and your choice of delivery company matters a great deal in meeting this expectation. Choosing a good delivery company that is best for your business can be a little tricky and may be overwhelming due to the endless number of delivery companies out there. If you are looking for a good delivery company in Lagos for your business, then this article is for you. Whichever type of business you operate, you will find at least one that suits your business needs and preferences.

What to Consider When Choosing a Delivery Company

Coverage: Delivery companies tend to serve specific areas, so it's important to check if the company you're considering can deliver to the locations you need. Also, see if they offer international shipping.



Reliability: Look at the company’s history to see if they’re reliable. Check customer reviews and their reputation for meeting deadlines and handling shipments safely. A trustworthy partner reduces the chance of lost or damaged items and keeps customers happy.

Tracking Technology: It's important to choose a delivery partner with good technology and tracking options. This way, you and your customers can track shipments in real time. It helps keep customers informed and makes it easier to fix any delivery problems quickly.

Cost: Price is key when choosing a delivery partner. Be sure to check their pricing structure and look out for any hidden fees. Some companies may offer discounts for higher volumes of deliveries.

Customer Support: Choose a company known for responsive support. Fast communication and problem-solving can make a big difference in your delivery process.

Top Delivery Companies in Lagos

Gokada

Gokada is a top choice for fast, on-demand deliveries across Lagos, specializing in motorcycle courier services. Their promise of quick delivery, often within an hour, makes them perfect for urgent and local shipments like documents, food, or small packages. With an easy-to-use app, customers can track their deliveries in real time.

Website: https://www.gokada.ng/

Contact: +234017006743

Location: Lagos, 1 Harvey Rd, Sabo yaba,

Services: Motorcycle delivery solution

Pay on Delivery: No

GIG Logistics

GIG Logistics is known for its reach across Nigeria and its door-door delivery service. It is a reliable option for small and large businesses. One of the perks of using GIG Logistics is the quote calculator on their website that allows you to estimate the cost of your delivery. While GIG is an excellent delivery company, it may not be ideal for small business owners because of its steep pricing.

Website: https://giglogistics.com/

Contact: 08139851120, 08170000021

Location: Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Services: Domestic and international logistic solutions; E-commerce delivery service

Pay on Delivery: Yes

Uber Package Delivery

Uber , widely known for its ride-hailing service, now offers Uber Package Delivery. This service is designed for urban businesses of all sizes—small, medium, or large—that require quick, reliable, on-demand delivery. It's ideal for small packages and urgent last-mile deliveries. Although it provides a dependable and cost-effective solution for urban businesses, the service is currently available only in select areas and does not support long-distance or international deliveries. Website: https://www.uber.com/ng/en/

Location: Retail unit no. 5, second upper floor, Maryland Mall, 350/360 Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Services: On-demand delivery for businesses

Pay on Delivery: Yes

DHL Nigeria

Best for: International shipping.

DHL is an industry giant when it comes to the logistics playing field. They have a wide network of trusted partners and a vast infrastructure for businesses needing international shipment with the assurance of safe delivery of goods in excellent condition. Due to their offerings, their prices are on the high side and may not be ideal for small business owners. Website: https://www.dhl.com/ng-en/home.html

Contact: 0806 537 6485

Location: Inside NNPC Fuel Station, 42 Palm Avenue, Papa Ajao, Lagos 100253, Lagos

Services: Air and ocean freight services, costumes, and logistics services

Pay on Delivery: Yes

Kwik Delivery

Best for: Quick, local deliveries in Lagos

Kwik Delivery stands out for its promise of same-day deliveries, often within 2 hours. Ideal for small businesses, Kwik delivers everything from food to electronics. They offer flexible scheduling options and a user-friendly app to track deliveries in real time. Website : https://kwik.delivery/

Contact : 13438198

Location : 188 Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Lagos 101245, Lagos

Services : Motorcycle delivery services

Pay on Delivery: Varies depending on payment terms between the buyer and seller.

Sendbox

Best for: E-commerce businesses and SMEs.

Sendbox is an emerging delivery system that specializes in providing logistics solutions seamless to online business owners. Sendbox offers affordable local and international delivery services for individuals and SMEs.

The platform integrates smoothly with e-commerce platforms to provide seamless order fulfillment. While their prices are affordable, their services may not be as speedy as other established logistics businesses. Website : sendbox.co

Contact : 01 700 6150

Location : 62 Old Yaba Rd, Alagomeji-Yaba 100001, Lagos

Service: local and international logistic solutions to SMEs and individuals, integrated payment service.

MAX.ng

Best for: microentrepreneurs and businesses.

MAX.ng focuses on quick, efficient, and reliable delivery services within Lagos. Their fleet of motorcycles and vans ensures fast deliveries, especially for smaller parcels and urgent packages.

MAX.ng also provides an easy-to-use app and tracking system, perfect for both microbusinesses and individuals looking for dependable service.

Website: https://max.ng/

Contact: 070062936864

Location: 25b Bisola Durosinmi Etti Dr, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, Nigeria.

Services: Bike delivery service.

Topship

Best For: local and interstate deliveries

Topship offers local and interstate delivery services within Nigeria, 24-hour delivery within Lagos, door-to-door delivery, e-commerce shopping, etc. Topship also offers international shipping services from Nigeria.

Website : https://topship.africa/

Contact : 0908 077 7728

Email : hello@topship.africa

Location : 25b Bisola Durosinmi Etti Dr, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lekki

Services: door-to-door delivery, local and interstate delivery, international shipping

Tranex

Tranex is one of the indigenous delivery companies in Nigeria and has been offering domestic and international shipping since 1984. The company has a vast fleet of motorcycles, delivery vans, buses, and trucks that ensures seamless delivery of clients’ packages. Website : http://tranex-ng.com

Contact : +234 8123682573

Location : 28, Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Oshodi Lagos.

Services: Haulage, e-commerce/order fulfillment, air/sea freight, and warehousing.

Each of these delivery companies offers unique advantages depending on your needs, whether you’re looking for fast local deliveries, reliable service for bulkier items, or affordable options for e-commerce.