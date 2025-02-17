7 Long-Lasting Perfumes Under ₦25,000 That Smell Expensive

Finding a perfume that smells luxurious, lasts all day, and doesn’t cost a fortune could sometimes be a real challenge. And sometimes it seems like the only perfumes that can make you smell great throughout the day and not last for only three hours are designer, high end perfumes. But that isn’t actually the truth because there are some perfumes that are affordable, smell great, and perform even better.

If you’re after something feminine, bold, or downright seductive, I have curated a list of budget-friendly scents that punch way above their price point.

Here are seven long-lasting perfumes under ₦25,000 that will have people asking, “What are you wearing?” without you having to sell a kidney for a designer bottle.

1. Ophylia – The Beach Babe’s Dream

A dupe for Paco Rabanne’s Olympea. If a fragrance could teleport you to a tropical beach with waves crashing and a coconut drink in hand, it would be Ophelia. It’s airy, slightly salty, and has that creamy sweetness that makes you smell like a summer goddess.

This fragrance will transport you to days on the beach with golden sunsets, sand between your toes, and refreshing breeze. If you love warm, beachy scents but don’t want to splurge on designer fragrances, this is an elegant alternative. Price: ₦20,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation. Notes: Ripe apricot, plum, salt, floral notes, ginger, vanilla and Tonka beans.

2. Athena – The ‘Soft Life’ Signature Scent

A dupe for Burberry Goddess by Maison Alhambra. Named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare, Athena is perfect for the woman who has her life together (or at least wants to smell like she does). This perfume is a creamy vanilla dream with a touch of lavender for sophistication.

I can imagine this being the signature scent of a woman who works hard during the week but spends her weekends indulging in spa days, art galleries, and fancy brunches. It’s a crowd-pleaser, long-lasting, and safe to buy even if you’re unsure what you like because who doesn’t love vanilla? Price: ₦24,500. Where To Buy: Shop Casiri Perfumez . Notes: Lavender, bergamot, ginger, white flowers, white chocolate, vanilla, and sandalwood.

3. Berries Weekend – The Compliment Magnet

A dupe for Burberry Weekend Picture this: You spray this perfume on, head out, and suddenly, people (yes, strangers) are stopping you to say, “You smell amazing!” That’s Berries Weekend for you. It’s a fruity, citrusy, and slightly floral scent that gives off playful, carefree energy. I’ll admit, I didn’t love it at first because it was too citrusy for my taste. But after I started receiving compliments left and right? Let’s just say my opinion changed real quick.

It’s a highly underrated fragrance, but it will surprise you with how fresh and feminine it smells. Plus, who doesn’t love a perfume that gets compliments? Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Notes: Tangerine, tree sap, reseda plant, wild rose, peach blossom, iris, hyacinth, and nectarine.

4. Lattafa Hayaati EDP for Men – The ‘Doing Too Much’ Fragrance

Yes, it’s marketed for men, but let’s be real: Good perfume is for everyone. Hayaati has a bold, creamy, musky apple scent that projects like a beast. Spray lightly unless you want people gasping for air around you (seriously).

It’s strong, warm, sophisticated and perfect for those who love deep, woody scents. Hayaati is a powerful, long-lasting fragrance, especially if you love a fragrance that makes a statement. Price: ₦24,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Apple, bergamot, cinnamon, woodsy notes, musk, vanilla.

5. Ard Al Zafaran Midnight Oud EDP – The ‘Rich and Mysterious’ Scent Midnight Oud is your best bet if you want to smell like old money but only have ₦25,000. It’s deep, smoky, woody, and intense, like the scent of a leather-clad billionaire who owns multiple yachts.

The oud in this fragrance is bold but not overwhelming, giving it the perfect balance of mystery and sophistication. Midnight Oud is like the ultimate rich, Arabian-inspired fragrance that lingers for hours. Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Oregano, bergamot, pimento, olibanum, opoponax, amber, labdanum, agarwood (oud), leather, sandalwood, patchouli.

6. Fragrance World Amber & Neroli – Classy, Girl Power

Amber and neroli are among the most beautiful scent combinations. They are warm, slightly floral, and refined in elegance, making them smell way more expensive than they are.

Imagine a woman in a perfectly tailored suit walking into a room confidently; that’s the vibe this fragrance gives. It’s feminine, luxurious, and perfect for everyday wear without being overpowering. Price: ₦21,500. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Black pepper, neroli, and amber.

7. Fragrance World Brown Leather – The CEO Energy in a Bottle

If Midnight Oud is for the old-money billionaire, Brown Leather is for the modern boss who runs the world and smells incredible while doing it. It’s a sexy, leathery, spicy fragrance that makes you feel powerful the moment you spray it on.

Think luxury car interiors, expensive handbags, and a glass of whiskey after closing a business deal. This bold and unique fragrance will make you smell like pure confidence. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Mandarin, fruity notes, spice; cedar wood, amber, and musk.