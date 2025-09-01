7 Nigerian Snacks That Surprisingly Taste Better With Wine

Sipping wine while eating a complimentary snack is one of my favourite pastimes. It feels like a posh little ritual that lets you unwind and cool off as you’re watching a movie, hosting the girls, or just giving yourself some “me time.” There’s something magical about how a good glass of wine can elevate even the most everyday snack. Suddenly, your regular Friday-night-in feels like a classy dinner party .

Wine isn’t just about looking fancy while holding a glass. It actually comes with a few perks. For example, red wine is rich in antioxidants, which are good for your heart, while white wine is lighter, refreshing, and feels good while drinking it chilled. Let’s not forget the stress-relief factor because sipping wine can help you relax after a hectic day of Lagos traffic or endless Zoom calls. There’s also that social element that makes sipping wine feel communal, like sharing a little luxury with friends. When you add the right snack to the mix, the flavours bounce off each other and make the experience even more enjoyable.

If you’re interested in sipping wine while having a light snack, you don’t have to go all out with imported cheese or cured meats because that corner shop or supermarket in your area most likely already has you covered.

1. Popcorn

Popcorn is that snack that fits every mood. There are different flavours you can get, from lightly salted, buttered, and even chocolate-dipped ones; they all bring out the fun side of wine. The crunch keeps things interesting, while the salt balances the drink’s smoothness. If you’re the type who loves caramel popcorn, the sweetness also works beautifully, which makes every sip and bite feel like a treat. It shows that you don’t need fancy appetizers because a bowl of popcorn and a glass of wine in hand is enough.

Popcorn might be the ultimate comfort snack, but pair a bucket or sweet and salty popcorn it with Gran Castellflorit Semi-Sweet White Wine, and suddenly your Friday night in feels like a chic movie premiere. The light, crisp, and slightly sweet notes of this white wine balance beautifully with lightly salted, buttered, or caramel popcorn. Each crunchy bite pops against the wine’s refreshing flavour, making your casual evening feel unexpectedly luxurious.

2. Peanut Butter and Crackers

When paired with the bold, fruity notes of Barton & Guestier Cuvée Spéciale, your childhood snack instantly levels up. The creamy, nutty richness of the peanut butter pairs surprisingly well with the French red’s black fruit and chocolate undertones.



Together, they create a mix of savoury and slightly sweet that plays so well with wine. It’s simple, affordable, and the kind of snack you can quickly whip up when you have friends over. Suddenly, something you used to eat after school becomes a chic pairing for a chill night in.

The crackers add just the right crunch, making it a satisfying mix of textures that feels both indulgent and grown-up. Serve it at a girls’ night or just savour it while binge-watching your favourite show.

3. Potato Chips

Potato chips are one of those snacks that never go out of style. The salty, crispy texture makes them addictive on their own, but with wine, they taste even better. The crunch cuts through the smoothness of your drink, while the saltiness makes you want to take another sip. Flavoured chips like barbecue or spicy chips also bring in a playful twist for a bolder combination. It’s laid-back, familiar, but still surprisingly classy when paired with your glass.

Paired with a glass of Castillo Grande Tempranillo, and your snack moment gets sophisticated. The salty, crispy texture cuts through the wine’s smoothness, while the sweet, fruity Spanish red makes every crunch feel purposeful. Opt for flavoured chips, like barbecue or spicy, to add a playful twist that keeps your palate guessing.

4. Cake (Red Velvet or Chocolate)

If you’re a sweet tooth like me, then cake and wine are your perfect Friday night pair. A soft, moist cake, either red velvet with creamy frosting or a rich chocolate slice, melts in your mouth and makes the wine taste even more decadent. The richness of the cake complements the depth of the wine, and suddenly, dessert feels like a full-blown experience. You can have it when you’re winding down at night or celebrating something small but special, even if it’s just surviving the week.

The soft, moist texture of a red velvet cake with creamy frosting, or a decadent chocolate slice, melts in your mouth and brings out the richness of Agor Red Wine’s dark berry and chocolatey notes.

5. Fruits (Apples and Grapes)

Fruits are a classic for a reason. They’re fresh, juicy, and naturally pair well with wine without much effort. Apples bring that crisp sweetness with every bite, while grapes add juiciness that mirrors what you’re sipping. They also make you feel less guilty about indulging, since you’re balancing out the wine with something healthy. A fruit platter looks sophisticated (aesthetically pleasing for your Instagram highlights), and is also good enough for sharing at a girls’ night or casual hangout.