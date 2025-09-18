We all have different tastes, and we all like different things, and that shows in the drinks we choose to order when we’re out. Some people love a sweet, fruity drink; some like citrusy cocktails; and others can’t resist sharp, punchy spirits. Dare I say it, your go-to cocktail can tell people a little something about who you are, your vibe, your personality, and maybe even your secrets. If you’re sipping at a rooftop bar or shaking up drinks at home , here’s what your favourite cocktail is really saying about you.

1. Pornstar Martini

The pornstar martini is one of those cocktails that makes an entrance before you even take a sip. It’s bold and flashy, just like the people who love it. To make one, you’ll need passion fruit purée, lime juice, vanilla syrup, vanilla vodka, and a slice of passion fruit for garnish. If this drink is your go-to, you’re definitely a sweet tooth at heart. You like the finer, fun things in life, and you don’t shy away from treating yourself. A pornstar martini drinker knows their worth and wants a drink that matches their energy: lively, flirty, and unapologetically extra. You can treat yourself to one at Funky Tiger when you’re ready to set the vibe. Check out our review of this cool wine bar spot.

They’re located at 15A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, and they open from 7 pm to midnight on Wednesdays to Sundays. They have a weekly lineup of events like wine and jazz on Thursdays, a live band on Sundays, and cocktails on Wednesdays.

2. Long Island Iced Tea

Now, if you’re ordering a Long Island Iced Tea, let’s be real… You came here for a good time, not a calm time. Made with vodka, tequila, white rum, gin, lemon juice, cola, and a touch of maple syrup, this cocktail is a full-on rollercoaster in a glass. It’s strong, sweet, and keeps you guessing. If this is your pick, you’re an easy-going person who doesn’t like stress or wahala, but you’re also all about that life. You want to live in the moment, laugh loudly, and sometimes push the limits. Let’s just say if Long Island is your favourite, people know to check on you by the end of the night.

3. Piña Colada

If the piña colada is your vibe, then you’re the definition of “no wahala, no problem.” Made with coconut cream, pineapple juice, white rum, and finished off with cherries, this tropical cocktail is for those who don’t like unnecessary complications. You love simple, straightforward pleasures that hit the spot every single time.

For you, vibes have to feel effortless with the sun, sand, and something chilled in hand. Occasionally, you switch things up with a banana piña colada, a Baileys twist, mango, or even chocolate because, while you’re laid-back, you still enjoy a little variety as long as it’s got a distinct taste. For you, life is about enjoyment, not stress.

4. Strawberry Daiquiri

Soft girl (or soft boy) energy activated. The strawberry daiquiri is fruity, pretty, and never not refreshing. Made with frozen strawberries, rum, crushed ice, lime juice, and sugar, it’s a sweet, classic favourite that never disappoints.

If this is your cocktail of choice, you know what you like and you stick to it. You’re not here to complicate things, and you want a drink that’s as cute and reliable as your vibe. Strawberry daiquiri people are lovers of the soft life, and no one can convince you otherwise. READ ALSO: The Best Foods to Eat After Going On A Run

3. Whiskey Sour

A whiskey sour isn’t for the faint of heart. Made with whiskey, fresh lemon juice, zest syrup, egg whites (if you're adventurous)and a dash of aromatic bitters, it’s sharp, smooth, and packs a punch. If this is your go-to cocktail, you’re a real one. You’re the OG who takes life and its hardships on the chin. You’re straight to the point, you don’t play around, and you definitely don’t sugarcoat. Whiskey sour people have an energy that commands respect, and everyone knows not to mess with them.

4. Espresso Martini

If your favourite drink is an espresso martini, then you’re the type who runs on ambition (and maybe caffeine). Made with vodka, espresso, coffee-flavoured liqueur, syrup, and a garnish of coffee beans, this cocktail is sleek, sharp, and always ready for business.

You’re the “work, bus, club, sleep, repeat” type, and you’re cutthroat about getting the bag but also love a good night out. You take your working hours seriously, but when it’s time to play, you do it with the same intensity. Basically, you’re always switched on.

5. Spicy Sangria

Spicy sangria isn’t for wallflowers. Made with red wine, brandy, cinnamon, ginger, fruits, and lemon, this cocktail is fruity with a kick… just like your personality. If this is your drink, you live for a bit (or a lot) of drama in your everyday life. From relationship wahala to office gist, friendship tea to party planning, you’re never just an observer as you’re always in the mix.

You’re the life of the party, the social prefect back in school, and the person everyone calls when they want something exciting to happen. Your vibe is spice, energy, and a little chaos in the best way possible.

6. Mojito

A mojito is refreshing, classic, and effortlessly cool. Made with fresh mint, lime juice, white rum, sugar, and soda water, it’s light yet flavourful. If this is your go-to, you’re all about balance. You enjoy the simple pleasures of life, but with a little flair. Mojito drinkers give “chill but fun” vibes. You’re approachable, likeable, and never do too much. People gravitate towards you because you bring calm energy, but you still know how to have a good time.

7. Margarita

A margarita fan? Say less. Made with tequila, triple sec, and lime juice (with that iconic salted rim), this cocktail is bold, zesty, and unforgettable, just like you. If this is your drink, you’re confident, social, and maybe even a little dramatic (but in a fun way). You love excitement, you thrive in the middle of the action, and you’re not afraid to be the loudest laugh in the room. Life with you is never boring. Frozen, spicy, or classic, margaritas are known for keeping the party alive.