Lagos is a city that never sleeps, yet there are moments when you just want to hide from the madness and get into something cosy yet alive. That’s what Funky Tiger Lagos is all about. Funky Tiger is a wine bar and lounge in Lekki Phase 1 , Lagos that effortlessly mixes rustic New York–style ambience with the vibrancy of Lagos nightlife. From spontaneous jazz sets to exotic wine and a menu that you're stuck with, Funky Tiger is not somewhere you go to get just a drink; it’s somewhere you experience in detail.

We visited on their Thursday Night Wine and Jazz , and what we gained was something more than a night out. It was a well-thought-out escape, where soft lights, smooth music, and full-bodied flavours converged to create a worthy experience.

First Impressions: Atmosphere That Hits You Instantly

From the moment you step inside Funky Tiger, the atmosphere reminds you of old money. The exterior is rich-hued with a drop of leafy greens from the tree just outside the building, giving an air of heritage and culture. The interior, on the other hand, feels like a tribute to New York City's jazz clubs, we’re talking brick walls, leather sofas, gold lamps, and an anchor-shaped bar that takes centre stage.

It's warm without being constricting, old but not moody or dull. The space is intimate, but it’s also buzzing with life. On the night we attended, conversations danced around us, glasses clinked, and the live jazz music carried the mood on waves of rich, melodic sound. It's the kind of pub that makes you sit comfortably, like you’re visiting a royal figure.

Drinks: Complimentary Wine and Signature Cocktails

Wine plays an integral role in the Funky Tiger experience, and during the jazz night, they elevated our experience with a complimentary wine option, and so our evening began with a refreshing glass of white wine that immediately complemented the atmosphere.

But Funky Tiger isn't just a wine bar; their cocktails stand out as conversation pieces. We took the Porn Star Martini above (₦16,000), which was smooth, fruity, and somehow managed to straddle the line between sugary and sophisticated. Following that was the Asian Tiger Cocktail (₦15,000), one of their signature drinks, which was more daring with layers of flavour that felt both exotic and refreshing.

Food: Where Funky Tiger Shows Off

Funky Tiger didn’t play with their food menu; they came in colourful and spicy. The menu is well thought out, with every food option carefully selected to appeal to their rustic theme.

We started with the Tiger Turkey Bites (₦12,600), which were deliciously spiced, bite-sized pieces that were tender but bold, making them an addictive starter. Next was the Signature Funky Jollof (₦29,500), a dish that deserved to be on the highlight reel by itself. It was smoky, spicy, and packed with tender chicken, beef shreds, and topped with a sunny-side-up egg. Nigerian jollof went to Harvard with this one.

But what had our palettes melting the most was the Drunken Fish below (₦30,200). Imagine a beer-battered fish fillet, deep-fried to a crispy crunch on the outside and soft, juicy on the inside, served with yam fries and a hot sauce that lit up the taste buds. It was a mix of comfort food and sophisticated dining.

Music: Jazz That Transports You

The real magic of Funky Tiger begins when the band takes the stage. From 7 pm till midnight, live jazz fills the evening air, creating a relaxing yet electric atmosphere. And as the night unfolded, the tempo smoothly shifted. At midnight, the jazz stops and the DJ kicks into high gear, transforming the bar into a booming nightlife destination. It is this blending of live creativity with modern nightlife energy that makes Funky Tiger such a cool discovery in Lagos.

Service and Experience: Thoughtful and Elegant

One of the standout features at Funky Tiger was the service. The waiters weren't just polite, they were warm, knowledgeable about the menu, and eager to make recommendations that would appeal to our taste. Thoughtful gestures like offering complimentary wine showed that Funky Tiger prioritises their guest experience. Unlike most Lagos bars, which have a rushed or commercial vibe, Funky Tiger invites you to linger. You never feel pressured to order quickly or leave the table. It’s hospitality that feels intentional.

Price Point: Somewhere In Between

From bites that are as low as 12k to meals that go for about 30k and above, Funky Tiger finds the balance between affordable and expensive. It might not be the cheapest night out in Lagos, but you get a wonderful experience and memory that lasts longer with you. From the ambience to the quality of food and drink, and the live performances which seal the night, Funky Tiger justifies the amount of money we spent. It is not something we'll do daily, but when you want to treat yourself or impress someone, it never disappoints.

Here’s a breakdown of all we had; Porn Star Martini (₦16,000)

Asian Tiger (₦15,000)

Tiger Turkey Bites (2 portions) (₦25,200)

Funky Jollof (2 portions) (₦59,000)

Drunk Fish with yam fries (₦30,200) In total, we spent ₦145,400, and honestly, it was worth every naira. From the food to the drinks and the overall vibe, Funky Tiger Lagos delivered an experience we’d confidently rate a solid 9/10.

Funky Tiger Lagos isn't just another wine bar; it's a place to go. Whether you're stopping by for the wine on Thursday night, jazz, surprise signature drinks, or cuisine that creatively stands out, it's got everything. With the “old money” decor and an ambience that seamlessly transitions from cosy lounge to wild nightspot, you've got one of Lekki's most authentic nightlife outings.