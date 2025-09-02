Food does more than keep us alive; it carries stories, memories, and emotions. For many Nigerians, a single plate can transport them back to childhood, heal a broken heart, or simply brighten a dull day. That is what we call a joy meal: the dish that makes you feel comforted, fulfilled, and at peace. We asked people a simple but powerful question: “What’s your joy meal; the one food that makes you instantly happy?” The responses we got were warm, humorous, and nostalgic. From classic Nigerian meals like beans and dodo to surprising picks like shortbread biscuits, each story showed how deeply food connects with happiness.

In Nigeria, food is often tied to family gatherings, traditions, and cultural identity. Pounded yam may remind someone of weekends in their grandparents’ home, while a hot plate of suya might bring back memories of late-night hangouts with friends. These meals are more than recipes; they are experiences. That is why a “joy meal” is not simply food; it is therapy, culture, and happiness served on a plate.

1. Beans and Dodo

For many Nigerians, beans and plantain, often called beans and dodo, are pure joy. One of our respondents shared, “Beans and dodo cooked together make me happy all the time.” Mayowa agreed, explaining that beans with plantain are both nourishing and flavourful: “It’s proteinous and tasty.” It is no surprise. Beans provide energy, while fried plantain brings that irresistible sweetness. Together, they form one of Nigeria’s most satisfying comfort meals.

You can also choose to add grilled fish, chicken, or beef for an extra ₦700, with drinks like soft drinks or juice available as sides.

2. Yam in Any Form (Gift)

Yam is often called the “king of crops” in Nigeria, and Gift could not agree more. She said: “I love yams in any form — yamarita, yams and beans, anything yams. But I love it particularly when paired with egg sauce or fish sauce. It takes me to cloud nine.” From fried yams on the streets to pounded yams in family kitchens, yam is a staple that never loses its appeal. No wonder so many Nigerians consider it their favourite meal.

from Spice & Chillis’ cloud kitchen in Ikeja, Lagos. You can order it via their website, WhatsApp, Glovo, or Chowdeck.

3. Pancakes

While pancakes are not traditionally Nigerian, they have found their way into many homes. Dolapo confessed: “I love pancakes, and I can never get tired of it. Even if I’m full and I see pancakes, I’ll still eat it no matter how much. I never say no to pancakes.” The soft texture, often topped with syrup, honey, or sugar, explains why pancakes are often considered comfort food. Sometimes joy comes from something simple, warm, and easy to reach for.

4. Pounded Yam & Soups (Odunmorayo & Grace)

When it comes to Nigerian traditional food, pounded yams are unbeatable for many people. Odunmorayo explained how it ties directly to his childhood: “Pounded yam and efo-riro with bushmeat makes me feel good because I ate a lot of it growing up, especially with my grandparents in Ondo. Pounded yam is like their signature food there.” For Grace, it is pounded yams with white soup: “It makes me feel happy eating it. It’s like a mini-traditional food in our house, and everyone likes it.” Both responses show how swallow meals carry powerful cultural and emotional weight in Nigeria. Pounded yams are not just filling; it is family on a plate.

1 wrap of Freshly Pounded Yam with 1 Goat Meat Ìgbàlódé Lite Ìgbàlódé Lite ₦4,186 Buy Ile Iyan

Ile Iyan by PODs serves freshly pounded yams alongside rich Egusi soup. This dish combines smooth, hand-pounded yams with hearty Egusi, a thick, melon-seed-based soup prized for its flavour and satiety.

5. Ube and Corn

For Chijioke, joy comes in a seasonal pair: ube and corn. He described it with passion: “I honestly can’t describe what it does to me, but I believe it’s the most wonderful thing in the whole of this planet. After my heartbreak earlier in the year, the moment I tasted ube and corn, all my pains just disappeared. I can marry any woman who gives me ube and corn.”

Few answers capture the healing power of food as perfectly as this. To many Nigerians, roasted or boiled corn with ube is not just a snack; it is an emotional reset. This introduces a seasonal combo of fresh, farm-picked sweetcorn and ube, celebrated Nigerian staples with a promise of health benefits like improved digestion, heart support, and energy.

6. Ofada Rice and Sauce (Olamide)

Olamide’s joy meal is Ofada rice with sauce. He shared: “When I eat it, I feel like I’m rewarding myself. I mean, I feel like I’m eating the food that my spirit and soul are pleased with. The smell of Ofada rice and the sauce is heaven!” The rich flavour, aroma, and cultural pride attached to Ofada rice explain why it continues to stand out as a Nigerian delicacy.

Eat With Mimi offers Ofada Rice with Sauce for ₦6,000, combining the unique aroma of local rice with a spicy, flavourful sauce that captures the essence of Nigerian comfort food. Customers can pair it with proteins like chicken, turkey, seafood, or assorted meats, and add sides such as plantain, moi-moi, salad, or eggs to create a wholesome, indulgent meal.

7. Afang Soup and Fufu (Ezinne)

For Ezinne, the joy meal is all about soups: “Afang soup and fufu is my soul food. I feel like this food was created for me. If you want to get me, just prepare me afang soup with a lot of diced ponmo and dried fish, that’s all it takes.” This is the definition of comfort food in Nigeria — hearty, flavour-packed, and deeply satisfying. Afang soup, popular among the Efik and Ibibio, is rich in vegetables and proteins, making it both wholesome and indulgent.

Dey Chop ’s Afang Soup with Two Swallow is an accessible, comforting choice. ₦1,500 secures a hearty bowl of authentic Efik-style vegetable soup served with your pick of eba, semovita, or fufu. You can customise it with premium accompaniments like catfish or goat meat, and even add extra swallow or bottled water for a fulfilling meal on the go.

8. Shortbread Biscuits

Not everyone chose a full meal. Maiye’s joy meal is actually a snack: “It’s not food but I think I like shortbread biscuit. It tickled my belly and gives me what you call ‘food orgasm.’” It might be unusual, but it proves that a meal doesn't have to be a hot plate of rice or soup. Sometimes, happiness is as simple as a pack of buttery biscuits. McVitie’s All Butter Shortbread Biscuit (Small) is a decadent treat priced at ₦1,880 on 247Foods.ng . Offering a crumbly, buttery snack perfect with your afternoon tea or coffee. These classic Scottish biscuits, made with simple ingredients and rich in flavour, bring a touch of indulgent comfort and heritage straight to your doorstep.