You've tied up your running shoes, lined up your playlist, and planned your course. But before you hit the road, there's one key step that can impact performance: what you eat before your run. Whether you’re heading out for a quick 5K or clocking in double digits for marathon training, the right pre-run meal can make the difference between feeling strong and steady or getting exhausted halfway through. This guide breaks down why pre-run nutrition matters , and what to eat so your runs feel smoother, faster, and more energised.

Why Eating Before a Run is Important

Running is one of the most energy-demanding exercises you can do. Your body needs glycogen, the stored form of carbohydrate, to feed your muscles. If you go for a run without topping up your energy levels, your body will be forced to rely on fat and protein for fuel, which are not as effective. Here's what you get when you eat the right pre-run meal: You have steady energy instead of flagging halfway.

Your muscles aren't broken down too much.

You bounce back sooner, ready to run again earlier.

You avoid GI (gastrointestinal) distress , side stitches, and fatigue. Consider it like gassing up a car. You wouldn't take a road trip on an empty tank.

What to Eat Before a Run

The meal should be high in carbs, moderate in protein and low in nutrients that slow digestion, mainly fat and fibre. Here's a list of great options, from full meals to quick snacks:

1. Oatmeal with Banana and Honey

Oats supply slow-releasing carbohydrates, bananas provide instant glucose, and honey provides a further energy boost. Best eaten : 1–2 hours before a run.

Tip: Add a spoonful of peanut butter if your run is over an hour for sustained energy. Price: ₦3,070. Where to Buy Oatmeal: Shop Supermart Nigeria

2. Peanut Butter and Strawberries on Whole-Wheat Toast Toast provides simple carbohydrates, peanut butter gives protein and healthy fats, and strawberries provide antioxidants. Best eaten : 1.5–3 hours before running.

Tip: Too much peanut butter can be hard to digest. Stick to a single layer.

Greek yoghurt has lots of protein, granola provides crunch and carbs, and berries supply vitamins and antioxidants. Best eaten: 1–2 hours before running.

4. Banana or Apple with Almond Butter

Apples are rich in fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants, aiding digestion and potentially boosting the immune system. Bananas are a good source of potassium, vitamin B6, and fibre, supporting heart health, muscle function, and digestion, and almond butter supplies protein and healthy fats. Best eaten : 45–90 minutes before your run.

Ideal for: Early morning runs when you don't have time for a decent breakfast. Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy Almond Butter: Shop Bamyat Nuts nd Seeds

5. Grilled Chicken with Brown Rice and Steamed Vegetables

Brown rice offers complex carbohydrates, chicken offers lean protein, and vegetables offer nutrients without too much fibre. Best eaten: 3–4 hours before a long training run.

6. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates, potassium supports muscle function, and they are easy to digest. Olive oil offers several benefits, including improved heart health, reduced inflammation, enhanced brain function, and a potential reduction in cancer risk. Best eaten: 2–3 hours before a run.

7. Dates

Dates and apricots are natural sources of sugar for quick energy, and potassium and magnesium for good muscles. Best eaten: 15–30 minutes before your run.

What NOT to Eat Before a Run

Even nutritious food can wreak havoc on your run if consumed at the wrong moment. When going for a run, avoid the following meals: High-fat foods like burgers, fries, or rich pasta digest slowly.

Foods high in fibre, like beans, lentils, or huge salads, can lead to bloating or emergency bathroom stops.

Spicy foods can cause heartburn or cramping.

Excessive dairy, if lactose intolerant, will cause GI distress. Food is only half the equation; dehydration will equally hinder your performance. One to two hours before running, drink 400–600ml of water. Note: Don't overhydrate, as this can cause stomach upset.