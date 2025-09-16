Many schools have resumed, and the real morning workout has started for most parents. Every parent knows the real task isn’t getting the kids out of bed. It’s packing a lunchbox they’ll actually finish. Too often, children come home with untouched meals, and you wonder: Was it too spicy? Too soggy? Are they sick? Maybe. Maybe not. If there’s anything I’ve learnt from TikTok parents, it’s the art of presentation . If it doesn’t look fun or appetising, it won’t get eaten. So, the real problem might be that their lunchboxes are too boring? These 10 easy Nigerian lunchbox ideas will motivate your kids to actually eat. It also includes smart product recommendations, such as lunchboxes and flasks, that make packing faster, fresher, and stress-free. RELATED ARTICLE: 11 Toys That Help Kids Learn At Home .

1. Jollof Rice and Plantain

Jollof rice and plantain are staples that kids love. The orange colour and aroma of jollof rice are attractive qualities.

Here's a video on how to make Jollof Rice for kids:

2. Spaghetti & Chicken Bites

This reminds me of the “S’o fe spaghetti” (do you want spaghetti) kid on TikTok. This goes to show that many kids love spaghetti because it’s familiar, filling, and can be played with as they suck it into their mouths. Roll small portions into nests for bite-sized fun. On the sides, add a fruit cup (pineapple, apple, or watermelon cubes) and chicken bites.

Here's a lunchbox spaghetti recipe to guide you:

3. Moi Moi Slices + Veggies

Moi moi is soft, protein-rich, and easy to cut into fun shapes. Steam moi moi in a rectangular pan like the ones used to bake basic cakes, slice into bars or shapes with a cookie cutter. Add steamed carrots or cucumber sticks to make it fun and get them to eat veggies.

Here's a video on how to make moi moi for kids:

4. Sweet Potato & Plantain Cubes + Grilled Chicken

Kids love sweet flavours, and this combo is a balanced diet with carbs and protein. Roast or boil cubes of sweet potato and ripe plantain, and add small grilled chicken bites when packing.

You can make a tasty grilled chicken thigh with this recipe:

5. Puff-Puff with Fruit & Yoghurt or Chocolate Dip

This feels like a treat, but with balance, depending on the dip you choose. Take a cue from how she prepares her kids' school lunch of yeast-free puffpuff.

Pack 3–4 puff-puff balls with a side of yoghurt for dipping. Add apple slices or grapes.

6. Oatmeal Bars + Juice Box

These are quick, nutritious, and healthy school snacks older kids will eat. Make oat bars with oats, honey, and dried fruit. Pack with a juice box or a small carton of milk.

7. Fruit Rainbow Cups

Colour attracts kids. Layer chopped fruits like pineapple, watermelon, pawpaw, and grapes into clear snack cups. You can add granola or yoghurt for older kids. Here's how to make this for your kids.

8. Yam & Egg

While most of the kids I know enjoy fun-shaped yams and eggs, you can add a creative twist for the picky eaters. Mash boiled yams lightly, mix with scrambled eggs and veggies, and roll them into the size of tennis balls. You can also replace yams with Irish potato mash for a softer bite.

Here's how to make Yam & Egg for your kids:

9. Rice and Stew

This is a popular staple that most Nigerian kids love, as long as it smells and looks appetising. Here's how you can make your kids' white rice stew just that.

What To Shop for More Lunchbox Ideas

Pro Tip: Involving kids in selecting fruits, snacks, or packing their lunchbox helps them eat their food. They love being included. Kids also need to see a new meal multiple times before accepting it.