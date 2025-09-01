TikTok Now Lets You Send Voice Notes and Pictures in DMs

Voice notes have gained immense popularity, particularly among Gen Z, who view them as a quicker, more personal, and sometimes more expressive alternative to text. Add in the habit of sharing endless photos and memes, and it’s clear that conversations today look very different from a few years ago. It’s not surprising that TikTok (the app that practically defines Gen Z culture) is embracing the trend. The platform has quietly rolled out voice notes and image sharing in direct messages, making your TikTok inbox feel closer to that of WhatsApp, Instagram, or Snapchat.

The New Features Explained

With voice notes, users can now record and send audio messages of up to 60 seconds in length. Though WhatsApp, Instagram, and Apple’s Messages already offer this, for TikTok, it signals a shift toward becoming a complete social platform rather than the pure entertainment app it is known for. The rollout will hit users gradually over the next few weeks. When it comes to photos and videos, TikTok allows users to share up to nine at a time in chats . You can take a fresh snap or video directly with your camera, or pull something from your gallery, with the option to edit before sending. It’s a small change that could make TikTok DMs feel less like an afterthought and more like a place actually to keep conversations going.

Why It Could Change the Way You Use TikTok

The ability to drop quick voice recordings and swap photos privately makes TikTok’s DMs feel more natural for everyday conversations. Instead of bouncing between apps, like posting a TikTok and then jumping to WhatsApp to react, everything happens in one place. For creators and small businesses, the new features also offer an alternative way to interact with fans or clients without sharing every detail on their public feed. This move positions TikTok directly alongside apps like WhatsApp, Instagram , and Snapchat, where chatting is just as central as content. While WhatsApp may still reign supreme for long voice notes and family group chats, TikTok’s decision to add these tools suggests it’s no longer content with being just a video platform. It isn’t satisfied with the hours it already takes from you, too. Now it wants to keep you in-app even longer, fighting to become your go-to space for anything entertainment and conversation as well.

Safety Features You Should Know

TikTok isn’t opening the floodgates without caution. Here’s how the new tools are designed to protect users : No random media from strangers : If someone messages you for the first time, they can’t send a personal image or video; they can only share TikToks already on the app.



Privacy reminders : Whenever you share a photo or video, TikTok prompts you to consider who you’re sending it to.



Teen protection: DMs remain unavailable for users under 16. For 16–to 18-year-olds, TikTok utilizes AI to detect and block nudity in images. Adults aged 18 and above can choose to toggle this safety filter in their settings. This mix of freedom and guardrails suggests that TikTok aims to maintain safe communication without limiting expression.

Why Is TikTok Doing This Now?