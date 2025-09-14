A migraine hurts more intensely than a typical headache. It feels more like your brain is hijacked for hours. You'd feel a pulsing or throbbing pain on one side of your head, as if someone were beating a drum inside your skull. At the same time, your senses become overly sensitive: normal light feels like staring into car headlights, ordinary sounds feel painfully loud, and even mild smells can make you nauseous. Concentrating on a conversation, reading , or working on tasks becomes nearly impossible. If, like me, you’ve tried every pain relief drug known to man without feeling better and want effective, practical remedies, stick with me, and I’ll show what has worked for me and many other people.

1. Stay in a Dark, Quiet Room

When having a migraine, two things can make your existence miserable: light and noise. Drawing curtains to dim the light and plugging in noise-cancelling earphones can make the world feel better. Blackout Curtains These two panels of coffee-brown blackout curtains filter out light that sharpens your migraine pain. It is durable and easy to hang, but requires drilling. Price: ₦28,000. Where to Buy: Shop BendnTrend

Ohropax Colour Ear Plugs Ohropax Colour Plugs are soft, uniquely shaped earplugs made of special skin-friendly foam. They gently expand inside the ear canal and provide comfortable and reliable noise protection. While noise-cancelling earphones also do a great job, these are preferable as they make it easy to sleep in without bulky features.

2. Stay Hydrated

Even mild dehydration can trigger a migraine, especially with our hot weather. It is essential to always drink water. If you find water too bland, eat oranges, watermelons, cucumbers, or water-rich fruits. You can also take electrolyte-rich drinks like milk or smoothies, ORS, and sports drinks like Lucozade when your system needs a boost. Lucozade Boost

3. Reduce Screen Time & Protect Your Eyes

Blue light from phones, tablets, and laptops can wear on your eyes and trigger headaches. Taking regular breaks, using your gadget’s eyecare mode, and wearing blue light blockers helps. Blue-Light Blocking Glasses These lightweight glasses block blue-light glare when scrolling through social media or working late. They are affordable, stylish, and practical for daily wear. They reduce eye strain without making your eyes feel heavy. Price: ₦9,500. Where to Buy: Shop Oju_Igo .

4. Use Essential Oils for Soothing Relief

A calming scent of peppermint or lavender, gently rubbed on your temples or inhaled from steam, can offer relief. These oils are soothing and gentle. If your migraine comes with nausea, avoid this option, as it may worsen the situation. Lavender Essential Oil 15 ml – Pure Natural Undiluted

5. Use Cold and Hot Compresses

Applying a cold compress can ease a throbbing headache by relaxing the blood vessels. On the flip side, a bit of gentle warmth can be amazing for relaxing those tight muscles that often come with headaches. Try both out and see what works best for where your pain is. What I like to do most time is put an ice pack on the back of my neck or on my forehead and dip my feet in a warm bowl of water. Reusable Ice Bag

6. Yoga

Yoga poses like the child’s pose and forward bends provide relief. They help your body relax, find its balance, and release tension, especially in your neck and shoulders. If you practise regularly, it can improve your posture and circulation, which means fewer migraine triggers. PVC Yoga Mat A PVC yoga mat is the most economical option to get, especially as a beginner, because of its non-slip grip. It is also lightweight, affordable, and easy to clean.

7. Massage

When you have a migraine, massaging your temples, neck, and shoulders can really help. It loosens up tight muscles that often play a part in migraines, gets your blood flowing better, and eases tension. Plus, it can lower your stress hormones, which are known migraine triggers. Neck & Shoulder Body Aches & Pain Heat Massager

8. Rest

Rest is one of the most effective remedies during a migraine. Find a dark, quiet room to escape the light and noise that can make things worse. Whether you sleep or just lie still, it helps your brain recover, recharges your energy, and calms any nausea.