11 Toys That Help Children Learn at Home

When you see or hear the word "learn", your mind probably goes to books or anything related to academics. That's because as adults, we use our brains to make sense of the world and solve problems, but kids , whose brain cells are still developing, need concrete experiences through toys and playful activities.

That's why they instinctively reach for stuff around to play with, like a pot and spoon to mimic a drumset. The right toys will encourage your child to use their imagination and improve their cognitive skills. For instance, building blocks strengthen their motor skills and help them count and group; they learn problem solving through puzzles, and board games teach them cooperation through taking turns and sharing with others.

While nursery rhyme videos seem like the easiest way to keep kids engaged and learning, they negatively affect their attention span, eyes, and socio-emotional skills. These 11 toys are better, safer, and more effective learning tools for children.

1. Jump Ropes with Digital Counters

One great way to start a “project Mbappé” with your kids is to engage them with athletic activities. Jump ropes with digital counters combine physical exercise with math as kids count jumps or compete to beat records. It also improves cardiovascular health, coordination, and mental math speed. Price: ₦2,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rubee Charms

2. Knobbed Puzzle Boards

Right from infancy, children's hands have been fast at grabbing things. Knobbed puzzle boards are a way to improve their hand strength and pattern recognition and teach them patience as they piece puzzles into boards to form pictures or sequences. They are reusable and can be adapted for different difficulty levels to improve focus and early math skills. Price: ₦5,000. Where to Buy: Shop Kiddies Friendly .

3. LEGO Classic Bricks

LEGO bricks encourage creativity, fine motor skills, and problem-solving as kids construct anything from simple shapes to complex structures. They also teach early engineering concepts like balance and symmetry.

They are durable and reusable, grow with the child and are great for solo or group play that fosters teamwork and storytelling. Price: ₦83,000. Where to Buy: Shop Play With Bricks .

4. Wooden Building Blocks

Stacking blocks improves hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness, and early math skills (counting, sorting). They also encourage imaginative play as kids build cities, towers, or bridges. These wooden building blocks last long and are safer for toddlers than plastic. Price: ₦14,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

5. Shape Sorters

Shape sorter helps toddlers recognise shapes, colours, and problem-solving as they match pieces to the correct slots. It also strengthens their motor skills and logical thinking. Price: ₦9,500. Where to Buy: Shop Indigo Kiddies .

6. Jigsaw Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles improve memory, problem-solving, and patience. Completing puzzles boosts their confidence and visual-spatial reasoning. It is portable and great for quiet time. Price: ₦18,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

7. Balls

Kicking, throwing, and catching improve gross motor skills, coordination, and teamwork. This soccer ball from Jumia is made with premium leather that doesn’t tear easily, lasts long, and fits every kid, regardless of age or play style. Price: ₦14,990. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Read Also: 7 Easy Habits That Help Your Nails Grow Longer and Stronger

8. Melissa & Doug Wooden Abacus

This classic abacus teaches one‑to‑one correspondence and basic addition through hands‑on bead sliding. It’s sturdy, colourful, and perfect for toddlers learning to count. Pair it with homemade bead strings (from recycled bottles) for pattern‑recognition practice.

Abacus is a classic in the Nigerian curriculum. It introduces one‑to‑one correspondence and simple sums. The frame is sturdy, and the brightly coloured beads engage tiny hands. This game builds early numeracy confidence and keeps kids busy. Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Konga .

9. Scholastic Early Learning Flashcards – Sight & Words

These cards introduce letters, shapes, and first words through bright illustrations. They’re small enough for travel, making them perfect for daily car rides. They help with object recognition and also build reading confidence. It’s best to laminate the cards so kids don’t tear them up. Price: ₦2,999. Where to Buy: Jumia .

10. Outdoor Chalkboards

Chalkboards encourage outdoor (or indoor) writing and drawing. They’re great for practising letters, numbers, or collaborative storytelling to boost kids’ creativity. Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Eloquent Displays .

11. Ring Toss Game

Ring toss game helps children develop hand-eye coordination and patience as they learn to aim and strategise, which translates to better focus in academic tasks. It is easy to set up, made with durable materials and fun for all ages. Price: 11,500. Where to Buy: Shop Party Locks .