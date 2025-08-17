It's holiday season again, and if you're a parent or guardian, you know how difficult keeping your kids in check during this period can be.

I mean, you'd still have to juggle between family activities, playdates, and try to keep kids entertained while still finding time to breathe.

While you definitely don’t want them glued to the screen 24/7, introducing them to the right TV programs can be a game-changer. Educational yet fun shows not only keep them engaged but also spark creativity, curiosity, and valuable learning.

But the question is, “How do you find such shows for your kids?” We've done the heavy lifting for you by researching and compiling the best TV shows for kids. Take a look at them.

Sesame Street - YouTube

You can never go wrong with Sesame Street. This timeless program has been available and has been shaping young minds for decades with its perfect mix of fun, laughter, and learning. Characters like Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster have an unbeatable charm that kids instantly love.

What makes Sesame Street stand out is how it sneaks in lessons about numbers, letters, empathy, and teamwork without kids even realizing they’re learning. With holiday-themed episodes and catchy songs, it’s a feel-good show that brings the whole family together.

Ask The StoryBots - Netflix

5 TV programs to introduce your kids to this holiday

If your kids are in the “But why?” phase, this show is perfect. Ask the StoryBots answers all the crazy questions children ask—like “Why is the sky blue?” or “How do airplanes fly?” - through fun songs, colorful animations, and quirky characters.

The beauty of this show is that it treats children’s questions with seriousness while still keeping it playful. It encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity.

Nnenna & Friends - WAP TV

5 TV programs to introduce your kids to this holiday

This is one of the most popular Nigerian children’s shows. If you prefer local content because it feels relatable and teaches kids in a way that connects to their environment, this is the program for you. It started as a spin-off from the popular Super Story series and has since grown into a standalone program filled with songs, dances, and lessons about morals, hygiene, and education. It also features talent showcases, which inspire kids to be creative and confident.

Adventures of Turtle Taido - YouTube

5 TV programs to introduce your kids to this holiday

This animated series follows Turtle Taido, a curious and adventurous turtle, as he explores Nigeria. Each episode teaches children about different Nigerian states, cultures, landmarks, and values. It’s fun, colorful, and educational - perfect for children who are curious about their environment.

Dora the Explorer - YouTube

5 TV programs to introduce your kids to this holiday

Dora the Explorer is another classic that combines fun with interactive learning. With Dora and her talking backpack, kids go on adventures filled with puzzles, songs, and basic problem-solving. The show also introduces children to simple Spanish words, which is a great bonus for early language skills.

