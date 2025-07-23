JT’s MAC Lip Combo Is the 90s-Inspired Drop Every It Girl Wants

Nearly every It Girl I know has a go-to lip combo that contains a signature trio of lip products they reach for just before stepping out the door. It’s that one combination that flatters their lips, suits every outfit , and gives their lips that extra shine. Having lips that look juicy, plump, and healthy is always going to be in vogue. And now, with the launch of the MAC Lip Combo by JT, that look is more accessible than ever. So, what exactly is a lip combo?

For the uninitiated, a lip combo is the strategic layering of lip liner, lipstick, and gloss to create dimension, fullness, and that camera-ready lip. It’s what takes a regular lip application from flat to flawless by enhancing your natural lip shape while pulling together your entire makeup look.

A Lip Combo Made for the Dolls

Just in time for National Lipstick Day, M·A·C Cosmetics tapped none other than rapper and beauty chameleon JT (half of the City Girls duo) to launch a limited-edition lip kit that is reminiscent of early 2000s glam in the best way possible. The MAC Lip Combo by JT is a three-piece bundle featuring: MAC Lip Pencil in Chestnut – a deep, rich brown perfect for defining your lips.

M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Snob – a cool-toned bright pink lipstick with major Y2K energy.

MAC Clear Lipglass – the iconic high-shine gloss that has a glassy finish.

The trio plays with contrast and nostalgia by pairing the warmth and depth of a 90s brown liner with a Barbie-pink lipstick and finishing it all off with a glossy sheen. The end result of JT’s lip combo is a glam look that can be worn when you’re out and about to club nights.

Why JT Was the Perfect Fit

If you know anything about JT, you know she’s a beauty risk-taker. From bleached brows to silver lids to cherry cola lips, she isn’t afraid to push boundaries when it comes to her makeup. What truly sets her apart is her ability to own every look she rocks. As she told Elle Magazine: “So many people drag me, but having a sense of freedom to do what the fuck I want to do feels so good. Knowing that nobody can tell me anything or stop me, I do it simply because I know I can.”

She also revealed that her inspiration came from a place of self-expression and homage: “I was paying homage to the dolls and the drag queens, who Viva La Glam is actually for. I was trying to be extra… The people who get it, get it.” For JT, lips are a canvas for confidence, especially for Black women. “First of all, lip gloss definitely complements my Black skin. My love for lip liner runs deep. Literally, when I put on my lip liner and that gloss, you don’t need anything else on that face.” This belief is what shaped the lip kit: Chestnut and Lipglass are for the everyday beat, while Snob is that cherry on top as your going-out shade for when you want all eyes on you.

From NYFW to Viral Sell-Out

Interestingly, the origin of JT’s partnership with M·A·C wasn’t through a traditional campaign; it was through presence. During New York Fashion Week, JT was invited to perform, and instead of playing it safe, she turned up in full pink glam with bold lips and full lashes. “That was my MAC interview on the low,” she said. “I didn’t go with a nude lip or soft glam. I went straight full-out glam Barbie. I wanted to make sure they would want to work with me again.” And clearly, it worked. The bundle, which dropped as a limited edition, sold out online within days, fueled by TikTok and Gen Z beauty creators who couldn’t stop talking about it.

Can’t Find the Bundle? Here’s What You Can Do