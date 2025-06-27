There’s an undeniable poise and beauty that red lipsticks give a lady. It could be the announcement of your presence as you step into that dinner , or the fact that you make heads turn over with that flattering smile that reveals the perfect ombre of your white teeth and the red lips covering them. And if you can’t relate! Girl, grab your card and get ready to add these femme fatale accessories to your cart.

But not all red lipsticks give you the look you’re going for, Some get too dry, others fade by lunchtime, and some simply fail to deliver what they claim to offer.

If you've had enough of dissatisfying red lipstick, it's time to upgrade to boss girl territory . Matte maven or gloss goddess, these seven red lip options are as bold as they are, as unapologetic, as hydrating as long-wearing, and they look just as gorgeous on every skin type.

1. Lip Luxe Potion IT Girl

This isn’t just lipstick, it's a lip spa treatment. With its high-end combination of coconut oil, murumuru butter, jojoba, and hazelnut oil, Lip Luxe Potion IT Girl doesn’t just add colour to your lips, it moisturises them.

Lip Luxe Potion

Imagine it as red gloss with a heart. The high-shine finish provides "I'm effortlessly fabulous" and the moisturising formula makes your lips feel buttery-soft long after the selfies. If you want to look like that girl, this is your red. Price: ₦12,000, Where To Buy: Shop Beauty by AD

2. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored

Handpicked by Rihanna herself, each shade of the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color is designed to flatter every skin tone with bold, soft matte color that lasts up to 12 hours.

It glides on with a precision wand for effortless application and a finish so lightweight, you’ll forget it’s there until the compliments start rolling in. Price: ₦44,000, Where To Buy: Shop Paris Purple

3. Scandal Pro Lipsticks

Scandal Pro is a liquid matte knockout that sets to a statement-making velvet finish, without drying out your lips. It's bold, stunning, and designed for girls that’s got places to go; both in her head and on her heels.

You could speak on a panel, run a Monday meeting right after, and sip cocktails after work; this lipstick is staying put. And with a price tag that won't bring tears to your bank account? Absolutely worth it. Price: ₦5,000, Where To Buy: Shop Nuban Beauty

4. Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Dancer

Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink in Dancer is for the bold. This deep red liquid lipstick delivers intense pigment in a single swipe and locks it in for hours.

The arrow-shaped applicator makes it easy to get sharp, precise lines, and once it dries down, it stays put through meals, meetings, and midnight grooves. If you're looking for a confident, statement lip that can keep up with you, Dancer delivers



Price: $5.53, Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Hut

5. Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink in Red-Hot Shades

Maybelline's SuperStay Vinyl Ink is made for girls who want it all, gloss, colour, and staying power. The formula is transfer-resistant, smudge-proof, and shines like a brand-new Ferrari.

Shake it, swipe it, and air dry. It stays on your lips for up to 16 hours. Perfect for weddings, date nights, or one of those days when you just don't feel like applying again. Price: $9.98, Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

6. Bobbi Brown Luxe Parisian Red Lipstick

Luxury? Yes. Moisture? Yes. Staying power? Yes. Parisian Red by Bobbi Brown is that easy, rich auntie lipstick. It glides on like satin, hydrates your lips like a balm, and provides a dramatic-but-sophisticated colour that somehow magically fits every face.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Parisian Red Lipstick

It's for women who don't do basic. It's stylish, timeless, and every naira spent is worth it. The red? Classic. The finish? Mellow and radiant. Price: $43, Where To Buy: Shop NORDSTROM

7. YangaBeauty Mini Liquid Matte in Red

Big things can come in small packages sometimes, and this red lipstick from YangaBeauty is the ultimate example. The matte formula won't crack or crumble. It will caress your lips and leave a big, bold red pout that is so main character.

Pro tip? Exfoliate, drink water, and brush it on like you're about to walk the AMVCA red carpet. Whether you're serving soft glam or going all baddie, this lipstick is serving energy. Price: ₦5,000, Where To Buy: Shop Yanga Beauty Red lipstick is not makeup; it’s a mood. It's the period on your look, the cherry on your sundae of confidence, the colour that yells, "I came to slay, not stay silent.".