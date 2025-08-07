Ever wondered why your mouth still smells, even after brushing? You could even floss, gargle, do everything right and still perceive a bad odour from your mouth . In Nigeria, a common cause is tonsil stones. They are gritty, hardened clumps of bacteria, dead cells, and food particles that get stuck in the tonsil crypts at the back of your throat. Over time, they calcify, turning into white or yellow lumps that smell like rotten eggs. Diet, dehydration, and poor oral hygiene practices are common causes of tonsil stones, but they can be fixed with these effective solutions.

1. Gargle with Saltwater

Salt can kill bacteria and help loosen those stubborn little formations. Refined salt, like the MR. Chef Pure refined and iodised salt is believed to have even better antibacterial properties.

The method is super easy: just mix half a teaspoon of salt into some warm water and gargle for 30 seconds, twice a day.



Price: ₦580. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

2. Water Flosser

Water Flossers have a gentle yet powerful way to dislodge tonsil stones with a stream of water. Add warm saline (salt-water solution) or diluted alcohol-free mouthwash in a manual curved-tip irrigator or a low-pressure oral flosser capped at the lowest setting.



Then, target the end of the nozzle at the tonsil crypt as performed in this video to push them out. Stop immediately if it causes pain or a gag reflex. Aim outwards, not deep into tissue.

Rechargeable Water Jet Floss

Rechargeable Water Jet Floss

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic

3. Use a Tongue Scraper

Brush your tongue, then gently pull a stainless-steel scraper across it from root to tip. This cuts the coating on your tongue, reducing up to half of the VSC air. More effective than a toothbrush alone. Good to do after gargling and before brushing.

This stainless steel tongue scraper is made of medical‑grade stainless steel that resists rust and holds up longer. A few gentle strokes from root to tip each morning remove tongue coating that can settle near your tonsil. After scrapping, use a capful of mouthwash twice a day; swish for 30 seconds.

4. Gargle with Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Apple cider vinegar is incredibly helpful because its acidity can dissolve stubborn tonsil stones. Make sure you dilute it. A tablespoon of ACV mixed with a cup of water will do the trick, and it'll help protect your tooth enamel.

5. Drink Garlic and Ginger Tea

Garlic contains allicin, and ginger has gingerol, and together they work to kill odour-causing microbes, leaving you with naturally fresher breath. Organic Garlic Ginger Tea by GoTea Global contains potent antibacterial properties of garlic and ginger to fight harmful oral bacteria causing bad breath.

6. Stay Hydrated

Water washes away food particles and bacteria that can linger and cause bad breath. Think of it as a mini rinse between brushes to keep your mouth fresh and owdour in check.

7. Improve Oral Hygiene

To maintain fresh breath and tackle tonsil stones, a consistent oral hygiene routine is key. Make sure to brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristle brush, and don't forget to floss. Additionally, incorporating tongue scraping into your routine can significantly reduce bacteria buildup, contributing to a cleaner mouth and fresher breath. It's recommended to avoid lying down within two hours after eating to prevent mucus from dripping into your tonsils and feeding tonsil stones. Also, eat crunchy fruits such as apples or carrots after dinner, as they serve as natural rinses for your tongue and tonsils.