Aso-Oke, Nigeria's beautiful handwoven fabric, isn't just for big events anymore. You can wear it almost anywhere for any occasion. If you have a few yards of aso-oke fabric at home or you’ve seen it on people and want to recreate it, this article will show you how to include aso-oke into your everyday style. Here are five ways to rock aso-oke designs from the office to casual outings, weddings, and even church.

1. As a Corporate Wear for Office and Boardroom Meetings and University Project Defence

Who says corporate wear has to be boring? Aso-Oke can be included in work-appropriate outfits, especially with Oyo State’s recent directive for civil servants to wear aso-oke on Thursdays. You can perform many wonders with aso-oke to look sophisticated and corporate. Think of structured designs like blazers, pencil skirts, and suits. If you love culture and tradition, you'll also love this look because it helps you look professional while still letting you celebrate your culture.

Plus, by choosing Aso-Oke, you're helping Nigerian artisans and weavers, which is pretty cool. And the best part? You'll stand out in a unique and stylish way without breaking any dress codes.

- Uber Aso Oke Blazer Dress

This corporate aso-oke outfit flatters your figure, radiates confidence, and commands everyone's attention everywhere you go. If you want to linger in people's memories, pair this dress with stilettos, subtle jewellery, and a structured leather handbag. Price: 120,000. Where to Buy: Shop Bawsty .

2. As a Kimono for Casual Hangout and Everyday Wear

Gone are the days when Aso-Oke was only for grand events. Today, designers are making lightweight, breathable versions perfect for casual outings. We have various laid-back and modern Aso-Oke fashion trends in Nigeria, like Aso-Oke kimonos, blouses, or even accessories like bags and shoes for a subtle cultural touch. Why You’ll Love This Look: Casual aso-oke outfits are comfortable and gentle on the skin because modern Aso-Oke blends are softer and more wearable for day-to-day activities. You can mix and match it with jeans, skirts, and a simple camisole.

What to Buy to Shop and Recreate this Look

- Adire Kimono Jacket with Aso-Oke and Fringe

Kimono is a trend that has come to stay in Nigeria because it is easy to wear and makes even the most casual outfit elegant and sophisticated. This flowy kimono is an easy swap for jean jackets and can fit into any place or occasion as long as it is styled appropriately. To look put-together without trying too hard, throw it over a fitted dress, jeans, straight-leg trousers, and a tee or camisole. The lightweight fabric ensures comfort, while the intricate weaving keeps it authentically Yoruba. Price: 40,500. Where to Buy: Shop Button Preferred .

3. As Agbada for Weddings & Parties

This trendy owambe Aso-Oke style is a bold testament to Rudeboy and Waje's line – "What a man can do, a woman can do so" in P-Square's Do Me. Aso-oke Agbada styles are in vogue and one of the most popular Yoruba wedding outfits. Owambe calls for bold, eye-catching fashion, and Aso-Oke delivers just that.

Whatever style you choose, aso-oke fabric ensures you stand out, but if you want to be the talk of the day and creep into their dreams at night, go for this Agbada style. You can have it custom-made to fit you perfectly.

What to Shop to Recreate This Look

- Traditional Coral Beads

If you want to go full throttle on an androgynous look, shop a set of coral neck and wrist beads and a regal walking stick from Beadsbyrummiez ₦45,000.

4. As a Boubou Gown for Church and Modest Activities

Sunday service is the perfect chance to don your most elegant Aso‑Oke. If you don't know how to style Aso‑Oke for church activities, choose modest yet sophisticated styles. Examples are Aso‑Oke dresses with elbow‑length sleeves, midi hems, longer hemlines to keep it appropriate, and maybe a matching gele to look grand. This boubou aso-oke style works for young ladies and mature women, and you can have it tailored to your taste by your fashion designer.

What to Shop To Recreate this Look

- Choker Necklace Set

The aso-oke style above features a V-neckline, and this choker necklace suits it best because it flatters the neck and flirts with the viewers. This set includes rings, bangles, and a pair of statement earrings. With this set, you will look sophisticated, demure, and breathtaking while still maintaining the simple yet classy aura of a rich madam. Price: 35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Fabjewels

5. As a Trouser

Pants are not left out. You can make all variations of trousers with Aso-Oke, like cargo pants, flare trousers, tailored trousers, etc. They can be dressed up for work-related activities, church, and outings, and dressed down for errands, casual meets, or a quick dinner with friends. Price: 65,000. Where to Buy: Shop House of Gorgeousness .

Bonus: The Hamdalah Midi Bag

This bag is handcrafted with full Aso-oke and a mix of 9 plain-coloured Aso-oke on the front. It's big enough to fit a 14-inch laptop and has an Adire padded laptop sleeve. Its structured and stylish design makes you stand out in every gathering. As a break from everyday leather bag designs, you can pair this bag with corporate or casual wear. Price: 68,000. Where to Buy: Shop BECAWAX .