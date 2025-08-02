There’s a saying that goes, “The more things change, the more they remain the same.” If you look at how fashion has evolved over the years, you will find this saying to be true. In the olden days, Yoruba women used aso-oke as “oja” to cinch their waist to make their figure more flattering under their “iro and buba” (wrapper and top), and abroad, corsets were Victorian relics. Today, they’re modern-day style weapons that can improve your shape, boost confidence, and redefine your wardrobe. They give you a snatched waist, make for a bold fashion statement, and switch up your looks positively. Corsets offer endless styling possibilities. You can pair them with skirts, denim jeans, tees, etc. They are also made with Ankara and lace, especially for aso-ebi (group clothing) for a snatched, figure-fitting look.

Read Also: 6 Physical Features Women Notice First In A Man

1. The Overbust Corset

The overbust corset is the queen of waist-cinching. It extends from the bust down to the hips and sometimes ends a few inches below the waist, offering full torso shaping and bust support. This type of corset eliminates the need for a bra and is perfect for creating a dramatic hourglass figure. It is ideal for hourglass or curvy women with fuller busts because it gives structure and lift.

You can pair it with flowy dresses or tops as shown above for structure or pair it alone with a pair of tailored trousers. For a sophisticated look, you can copy the style above but wear tailored trousers and stilettos or with tailored trousers and a blazer. Price: ₦9,500. Where to Buy: Shop Corset by Smokie .

2. The Mid-bust Corset

A mid-bust corset starts at the middle of the bust to reveal the cleavage. You can wear it as a layering piece over a flowy blouse or dress and also as a standalone.

In the image above, it is paired with a midi skirt, which looks great and chic. You can shop a satin skirt from SMAD_Luxe for ₦14,000. This type of corset can also be used to give a Gothic effect. Pair it with a long-sleeve mesh top and cargo pants for contrast. Price: ₦9,500. Where to Buy: Shop Tinasbling .

3. The Waspie Corset (Waist Cincher)

Best for quick styling, layering, and mild waist definition, this short corset that sits high on the waist looks fabulous on any body type, especially athletic or petite shapes. It adds curves without feeling bulky.

Layer it over a (puff‑sleeve) blouse or maxi dress. It also works well with palazzo trousers or skinny jeans for casual chic vibes. For a corporate look, layer it over a shirt dress and palazzo. Price: ₦5,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

4. The Corset Belt

The corset belt wraps snugly around the natural waist, usually 2–4 inches wide, and fastens with laces or buckles. Unlike full corsets, it sits over clothing to instantly define your waist (midsection) without heavy boning. Lightweight yet structured, it’s perfect for adding shape to loose dresses or oversized shirts.

This style flatters rectangle and apple body types by creating the illusion of curves and drawing the eye to your smallest point. This leather corset belt from Jumia has a fashion-forward design that makes any outfit sophisticated. Layer it over a flowy midi dress or an oversized button-down for a balanced shape. Cinch it around a simple T-shirt and high-waist jeans for a casual look, and for work, wear it over a blazer to turn it into a fashion-forward statement. Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Read Also: Four Outfits Your Man Will Look Good In .

5. The Bustier Corset

A bustier corset is a show-stopping piece that is sometimes designed with sequins, metallics, and bold embroidery. It makes you look taller, gives you a long, lean shape, and shows off your curves in a super confident way.

It's perfect for creating a powerful, fashionable look, especially if you're tall. Wear with sleek midi skirts, tailored trousers, or flowy outfits for some structure and fit. Price: ₦9,500. Where to Buy: Shop Tinasbling Corset .

These corsets either give you dramatic curves, a subtle cinch, or help you achieve a bold fashion statement. Remember, comfort is key, so always choose a corset that fits well and allows for comfortable movement.