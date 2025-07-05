5 Comfortable Hotels Near Eko Hotel Under ₦50K Per Night

Eko Hotel is the crème de la crème of hotels in Lagos . With a 4.5-star rating, a massive conference hall that can seat up to 7,000 guests, an Olympic-style swimming pool, and 824 beautifully furnished rooms spread across four sections—Eko Signature, Eko Suites, Eko Hotel, and Eko Gardens—it’s luxury personified. Add to that a buffet of restaurants and bars that offer exquisite fine dining, and it’s easy to see why Eko Hotel is a go-to for the Lagos elite. A night at Eko starts at about ₦200,000, and for those who want somewhere decent, safe, and comfortable to rest their heads at night without maxing out a credit card, there are great alternatives nearby that go for under ₦50,000. You might not get the ocean view, but you’ll get clean sheets, air conditioning, good food , and maybe even a spa. Here are five budget-friendly hotels around Eko Hotel worth considering.

1. Posh Hotel and Suites – Victoria Island

Location: 62B Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island

Price: ₦48,719 per night. If you're looking for an affordable, cosy, and comfortable hotel, consider staying at Posh Hotel and Suites . It’s just a short drive from Eko Hotel and offers modern amenities, including a spa, gym, kitchen, swimming pool, free parking, and 24-hour room service. The rooms have a king-sized bed, minibar, microwave, flat-screen TV, and even a hairdryer. It’s also couple-friendly and surprisingly quiet for its central location. Extras include: Daily housekeeping.

Free Wi-Fi.

On-site restaurant and bar.

Power backup (because, Lagos).

2. Blue Moon Hotel – Oniru, Victoria Island

Location: 317 Akin Ogunlewe Road, Oniru. Price: ₦30,000 per night (Executive Room), ₦35,000 (Beach View). Blue Moon gives coastal vibes on a budget. It’s near the ocean, so you’ll often get a nice breeze from your balcony. The hotel has three main room types: Deluxe, Executive Deluxe, and Executive Suite, but even the Executive Room (₦30k) comes with a flat-screen TV, intercom, and enough space for two adults and a child. If you pay a little more (₦35k), you get a beach view and a mini fridge. It’s a quiet escape for travellers who want to be close to the beach but not spend a fortune.

3. Mareot Hotel Spa and Lounge

Location: 185 Moshood Olugbani Street, Victoria Island. Price: ₦30,000 per night (Double or Twin Room). Mareot Hotel is a relaxing escape tucked away on Victoria Island. It is the perfect spot for unwinding after a long day or simply treating yourself without splurging. Their spa is the real highlight. If you want the full pampering experience, you can book a hot stone massage, a rejuvenating facial, or even hydrotherapy and thalassotherapy sessions. The rooms are clean and functional, with everything you need for a restful night—air conditioning, a private bathroom, towels, and a laptop-friendly workspace. Housekeeping is available daily, and fresh sheets or towels are available on request.

4. Fryburg Suites – Victoria Island

Location: No. 5 Amodu Tijani Close, off Sanusi Fafunwa Street. Price: ₦48,000 per night. Fryburg Suites (formerly Cotton Suites) is tucked away on a calm street not too far from Eko Hotel. Despite its quiet setting, it’s close to bars, restaurants, and shopping spots in VI. The hotel has a small on-site restaurant, Wi-Fi, satellite TV, a gym, and daily breakfast, all included in the ₦48k rate. What’s cool is that it’s near tourist sites like the National Theatre and the Cathedral Church of Christ, and it’s just a short drive from the Third Mainland Bridge.

5. Indigo Hotel – Victoria Island

Location: 242B Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island. Price: ₦40,000 per night (Standard Room). Indigo is one of those hotels that looks more expensive than it is. It’s a boutique-style hotel offering complimentary breakfast, fast Wi-Fi, a bar, an in-house restaurant, and a meeting space. The rooms are nicely finished with tiled floors, city views, and large flat-screen TVs. The hotel’s location is also a plus because it’s close to Terra Kulture, Red Door Gallery, and Five Cowries Creek. Indigo is right in the mix if you need to get to the Island’s main spots quickly. Additional perks: Free parking.

Outdoor dining area.

Concierge service.

Paid shuttle available.