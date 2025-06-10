11 Best Hotels in Lagos Under 30k Per Night

Lagos isn’t exactly known for being cheap; nevertheless, there are great hotels under ₦30,000 that don’t compromise on comfort. These affordable spots offer clean rooms, good amenities, and easy access to key areas, making them perfect for business trips or anyone trying to stay on a budget.

1. Ontario Hotel & Apartment, Surulere

₦22,500 per night for the Queen Studio Modern and affordable, this hotel provides air-conditioned rooms, free WiFi, and family-friendly apartment options with kitchens. It’s 6 km from the airport and close to the National Stadium and National Theatre. Guests also enjoy a terrace, bar, streaming services, and free private parking, which is excellent for short stays. Reserve a space on Booking.com.

2. Senators Suites and Towers Hotel, Omole (Ojodu Berger)

₦22,000 per night for a Standard Room for Two Persons, ~20,000 per night for a Standard Room for One Person. This budget-friendly spot offers air-conditioned family rooms with private bathrooms, TVs, and workspaces. The on-site restaurant serves African and international meals, and there is also a lounge, nightclub, and outdoor fireplace. Located near Kalakuta Museum and about 11 km from the airport, it’s ideal for business or leisure stays on the Mainland. Reserve a space on Booking.com .

3. TheoDawn Hotels @ Suite 29, Ikeja

₦21,500 per night for a Standard Room Located just 5 km from the airport and a 5-minute walk from Kalakuta Museum, this hotel provides air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, private bathrooms, and seating areas. The on-site restaurant serves African and British meals, and there is also a bar, karaoke lounge, and room service. This is a solid budget choice close to Allen Avenue. Reserve a space on Booking.com .

4. Aotel Hotels & Suites, Ojota

₦27,000 per night for a Standard Room This hotel offers air-conditioned rooms with private balconies, kitchens, and free WiFi. Facilities include an outdoor pool, restaurant, bar, and fitness centre. Located 12 km from the airport and near Kalakuta Museum and National Stadium, it’s a practical choice for longer stays or guests who want extra space. Reserve a space on Booking.com .

5. Luxe Haven, Lekki

₦24,000 per night for the Deluxe Room This recently renovated homestay gives luxurious air-conditioned rooms with balconies, free WiFi, and access to an outdoor pool and games room. Located near Lekki Conservation Centre and Nike Art Gallery, it’s ideal for guests seeking a quiet stay in Lekki and its environs. Reserve a space on Booking.com .

6. White Gold Hotel, Ikeja

₦28,000 per night for a Standard Queen Room Spacious, air-conditioned rooms with work desks, refrigerators, and complimentary toiletries. The hotel features a restaurant, bar, 24-hour front desk, and free parking. Located just 5 km from the airport and close to Kalakuta Museum, it’s a solid budget choice for business and leisure travellers. Reserve a space on Booking.com .

7. Gachiba Suites, Aguda, Surulere

₦24,500 per night for a Standard Room Gachiba Suites offers 14 well-finished rooms ranging from standard to executive suites. Each room is designed for comfort, with options suited for business or longer stays. With easy access to major roads and a focus on warm, personalised service, it’s ideal for a calm, affordable stay on the Mainland. Find out more about their offers and book a space on their website.

8. The Hotel Macs, Surulere

₦29,700 per night for a Standard Room A cosy, affordable stay situated just off the bustle of Surulere. The Hotel Macs provides air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, a complimentary continental breakfast, and reliable 24/7 power. Guests enjoy meals from an on-site restaurant, drinks at a well-stocked bar, and free parking. With attentive staff and solid security, it’s a smart pick for a calm, budget-friendly stay on the Mainland. Reserve a space on Wakanow .

9. Formula 2 Hotel & Suites

₦29,700 per night for a Standard Room Just 7 minutes from Murtala Muhammed Airport, this budget-friendly hotel is ideal for travellers catching early or late flights. Located in Ajao Estate, it has a fitness centre and a rooftop bar perfect for unwinding. It is clean, simple, and convenient for airport access without breaking the bank. Book a space on Wakanow .

10. Peerage Retreat, VI

₦18,000 per night for a Standard Room Located off Ajose Adeogun, this affordable VI hotel puts you close to Bar Beach, Palms Mall, and Terra Kulture. Rooms come with air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, refrigerators, and free WiFi. The hotel also has an outdoor pool, on-site bar, and restaurant, offering extras like laundry and airport shuttles on request. It is a solid pick for budget-conscious travellers who want to stay close to the action on the Island. Book a space on hotels.ng.

11. Lavalon Hotels & Suites, Ajah

₦25,500 per night for a Standard Room Located near Ajah Market, Lavalon Hotel offers fully furnished rooms with air conditioning, satellite TV, and en-suite bathrooms. Guests can enjoy an outdoor pool, a bar, gym, and sauna. The hotel also provides free parking, 24/7 power, and security, making it a reliable pick for a relaxing stay in Lagos’s Lekki-Ajah axis. Book a space on hotels.ng