Trying to Get Pregnant? Here Are Foods to NOT Eat And Foods That Can Help Boost Fertility

When you’re trying to conceive, it often comes with a few lifestyle changes like quitting smoking and alcohol, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight. Another factor many people focus on is diet, because what you eat can help create the best possible environment for pregnancy. Diet is just one piece of the puzzle, as fertility is influenced by a whole range of factors, and what you eat plays only a small part. Still, it’s a part you can control, and it matters.

For the longest time, the responsibility for healthy babies was placed squarely on women. They were told to watch their weight , take folic acid, and avoid alcohol. Now, research paints a more balanced picture. A 2020 study revealed that babies born to fathers with chronic illnesses like cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, or depression were more likely to be born prematurely, have low birth weight, or need care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

So, if you and your partner are on this journey together, consider this a team effort. Continue reading to see how diet fits into the picture, which foods can give you a little boost, and which ones are better left off your plate.

What the Research Says About Diet and Fertility

Studies suggest that certain dietary patterns, particularly those inspired by the Mediterranean diet, can have a positive impact on female fertility. This means more vegetables , fruits , whole grains, healthy fats like olive oil, lean proteins (including fish and legumes), and fewer highly processed foods, trans fats, and sugary snacks.

The Fertility Diet , by Harvard researchers, found that women who adopted this eating style had a 66% lower risk of ovulatory infertility. They made simple swaps like: Choosing healthy fats (think avocados, nuts, olive oil) over trans fats.

Eating more plant-based protein and less red meat.

Incorporating whole grains instead of refined carbs.

Getting iron from plant sources like beans and lentils rather than relying on meat.

Eating high-fat dairy instead of low-fat options.

Taking a multivitamin to fill nutritional gaps. Sounds doable, right?

Foods to Eat When You’re Trying to Conceive

When it comes to boosting fertility through diet, the goal isn’t to overhaul your entire menu overnight; it’s about making small, sustainable changes that nourish your body and support your reproductive health.



Here are some fertility-friendly foods to load onto your plate:

1. Leafy Greens

Vegetables like spinach and kale contain folate (also known as folic acid). It’s a B-vitamin essential for healthy fetal development. Adequate folate levels reduce the risk of neural tube defects and support cell division.

They also help regulate homocysteine, an amino acid linked to ovulatory disorders when present in high amounts. They’re also versatile, as you can toss them in smoothies, add to salads, or sauté with olive oil and enjoy them alone or as a side dish.

2. Legumes (Beans, Lentils, Peas)

Lentils are rich in folic acid, iron, and plant-based protein, which are nutrients that are essential for reproductive health. According to the Reproductive Medicine Associates , women should aim for 400 micrograms of folic acid daily, ideally for at least a month before trying to conceive. While supplements help, food sources are a more holistic approach.

Lentils and other legumes also contain polyamine spermidine, which research suggests plays a role in the reproductive process by aiding cell growth and fertilisation. You can eat them by adding lentils to soups or making bean salads.

3. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are loaded with beta-carotene, a compound that converts into Vitamin A in the body. Studies show beta-carotene may help boost progesterone, a hormone critical for preparing the uterus for pregnancy. Interestingly, carotenoids also benefit men by supporting healthy sperm parameters, which makes sweet potatoes a win-win for both partners. Additionally, sweet potatoes can be made into different dishes. You can bake them, make them into a porridge, mash them as a side dish, roast them into salads, or even slice and toast them for a healthy snack.

4. Whole Grains

Say goodbye to white bread and refined pasta, and instead eat their whole-grain counterparts like oats, brown rice, and quinoa. These are packed with fibre, which keeps your blood sugar steady and your hormones happy. Unstable blood sugar levels can interfere with ovulation, so this is a simple yet powerful tweak.

5. Healthy Fats

Monounsaturated fats are the good guys when it comes to fertility. Found in avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds, these fats help your body produce the right balance of reproductive hormones. Sprinkle the seeds on salads, drizzle olive oil over veggies, or enjoy avocado on toast (you knew that was coming).

6. Oily Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support egg health, reduce inflammation, and help regulate ovulation. If you’re not a fan of fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts are plant-based alternatives.

7. Bright-Coloured Veg and Citrus

Oranges, grapefruits, beets, and asparagus aren’t just pretty fruits; they’re also packed with antioxidants and folate, both of which support egg quality and protect cells from oxidative stress. These nutrients help create a healthy environment for conception.

Foods to Limit or Avoid

Not everything belongs on your fertility plate. Here’s what to watch out for: Trans Fats – Found in fried foods, packaged snacks, and some margarines. They negatively impact ovulation and overall health.



Highly Processed Sugars and Refined Carbs – These can cause blood sugar spikes, which disrupt hormonal balance.



Too Much Red Meat – High intakes have been linked to reduced fertility in some studies.



Excess Alcohol – While research isn’t conclusive on small amounts, heavy drinking is definitely a no-no.



Too Much Caffeine – Moderate amounts (one cup of coffee a day) seem fine, but avoid overdoing it.

Don’t Forget Your Supplements

No matter how balanced your diet is, certain nutrients are too important to leave to chance. Experts recommend: Folic Acid: 400–800 micrograms daily to prevent neural tube defects (birth defects of the brain, spine, or spinal cord that occur very early in pregnancy, usually within the first 3 to 4 weeks after conception).



Vitamin D and Iodine: Many people are deficient, so ask your doctor about checking levels.



Prenatal Vitamins: These can help fill in any nutritional gaps.