Everyone has an experience with bloating. It’s that feeling that forces you to loosen your belt after one plate of beans, puff-puff, or even after a bottle of Coke. You already know how uncomfortable it is. Your stomach would feel tight, heavy, and stretched out, and somehow you’ll both be hungry and full at the same time. Quite annoying, really, and sometimes even painful. The truth is, bloating happens to almost everyone and can be caused by something as little as swallowing too much air when chewing gum, eating too much salt, and all the way to hormonal changes during your period. There are countless everyday triggers . Thankfully, you don’t always need fancy supplements or overpriced detox teas to feel better. There are cheap, everyday fixes for bloating that you can find in Nigerian markets, at home, supermarkets, and pharmacies. Let’s break down the ones that actually work.

What’s the Cheapest Way to Reduce Bloating Fast in Nigeria?

Fibre supplements are a great place to start. They help you poop more regularly, which keeps your digestive system moving and prevents the feeling of being backed up. If you don’t usually eat much Fibre, introduce it gradually and drink plenty of water so you don’t overwhelm your system because consuming too much fibre too quickly can be counterintuitive and increase the very bloating you’re trying to get rid of. You can find affordable Fibre supplements in most pharmacies in Nigeria. Psyllium husks are a popular fibre supplement that you can invest in if you get bloated often, and keep at home.

Can Chewing Gum Make Bloating Worse?

Yes, and many people don’t realise it. A lot of times, we are told to chew gum when we’re bloated to help relieve the discomfort, but regular chewing gum often contains sugar alcohols, which can cause bloating. Plus, chewing makes you swallow air, leading to gas pain. Instead of chewing gum, try ginger sweets or peppermint tea. Both freshen your breath and help with digestion without making the problem worse.

Do Herbal Teas Help With Bloating?

They actually do. Chamomile, ginger, and green tea are all affordable options that help digestion and reduce gas. Ginger tea, in particular, is a Nigerian favourite for stomach upsets, and you can brew it fresh at home with just hot water and slices of ginger from the market. Herbal teas are also widely available in supermarkets and pharmacies.

What Over-the-Counter Options Can I Try?

Pharmacies in Nigeria stock antacids that can ease bloating by calming inflammation in the digestive tract. Many antacids include simethicone, which works by grouping gas bubbles so they can pass out more easily. You can also buy simethicone tablets separately if that’s all you need. They’re inexpensive and usually available at any local pharmacy. Visit one nearby and ensure you follow prescriptions.

Is Apple Cider Vinegar Good for Bloating?

A lot of people swear by it. While scientific evidence is limited, apple cider vinegar (ACV) may help digestion and support healthy gut bacteria. Just remember to dilute it in warm water and never drink it straight to protect your teeth and digestive tract. ACV is sold in supermarkets and health shops across Nigeria.

Can Homemade Detox Drinks Really Work?

They can, especially if you keep them simple. Try water infused with pineapple and ginger. Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion, while ginger regulates blood sugar and soothes the stomach. It’s an easy, refreshing way to stay hydrated while reducing bloating. Fresh pineapple and ginger are cheap and easy to find in local markets.

Everyday Lifestyle Changes That Cost Nothing

Fixes don’t always have to come from a store. Simple daily habits can make a big difference in preventing bloating: Include fibre in your diet: Add more fruits, vegetables, or whole grains like oats gradually so your body adjusts.



Drink enough water: It keeps things moving in your digestive tract and prevents food from compacting.



Get some exercise: Even light walking helps prevent water retention and keeps digestion smooth.



Avoid processed foods: They’re usually high in salt and fat, both of which worsen bloating.



Practice mindful eating: Chew slowly and stop before you feel too full. Your body takes time to send ‘I’m full’ signals.



Notice food sensitivities: Keep track of what triggers bloating. For some, it’s alcohol, for others, it’s dairy or certain fried foods.