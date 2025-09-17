The Best Pilates Studios in Lagos Every Fitness Girlie Should Try

I’m sure you’ve heard of the different exercises people do, like walking 10k steps , High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts, strength training, One Meal A Day (OMAD) diet, Keto diet , and so on, many times over the years. Recently, I’ve been hearing a lot about Pilates, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s fascinated by it.

Pilates is a low-impact workout method created in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates. Originally designed for rehabilitation and building core strength, it focuses on controlled movements, breathwork, and proper alignment. Unlike HIIT, which leaves you drenched in sweat or heavy strength training that has you lifting barbells, Pilates feels more intentional.

It targets not just your abs, but your posture, flexibility, balance, and overall body awareness. It’s like movement therapy that makes you strong and lean without being overly harsh on your joints. Another thing that makes Pilates stand out is the use of equipment, like the Reformer (a bed-like frame with a sliding carriage and resistance springs), which allows for deeper and more controlled movements.

While Pilates is not exclusively for women, it definitely has a dominant female audience, and if it’s something you’ve been eyeing and would like to try out by joining a class, you’ve come to the right place.



Let’s take a look at some of the best Pilates studios in Lagos that every fitness girl should know about.

1. Oma The Spa

📍 14A Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island.

🕐 Opens every day, 10 am – 7 pm.



If you’re a true Pilates beginner and you need a super gentle instructor with hands-on learning, then Oma The Spa is your place. They’re widely known as an aesthetically pleasing spa spot on the island, but they also run Pilates classes that feel just as calming as their ambience. Oma Reformer (All Levels, 50 minutes): ₦19,000.

Private one-on-one session: ₦59,000.

You will enjoy their Reformer classes if you want to experience Pilates with guided support, while the private sessions give you the personalised touch if you'd prefer one-on-one attention. It's basically spa vibes meets mindful movement, and just what you need for easing your way into the Pilates lifestyle.

2. The Dew Centre

📍 31B Adebayo Doherty Road, Lekki Phase 1 The Dew Centre is Africa’s first integrated wellness centre, and honestly, it’s more than just a Pilates studio. They’re your one-stop shop for everything self-care. They’ve built a space where you can do yoga, enjoy massages, sign up for therapy, or even use their workspace, all in one beautifully designed location.

Their Pilates classes cost ₦16,000 per session and are available for all levels, from beginners to the practised or more experienced. If you're the kind of girl who loves a 360° wellness approach, this is where you'll feel at home. You can take Pilates in the evening after work, then book yourself a massage, or simply sit in their calming space to recharge.

3. Lo Studio Pilates

📍 4A Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island Now, if you’re ready to go beyond the basics and want Pilates that pushes you harder, Lo Studio Pilates is the place to be. This studio is all about structured, high-intensity, and balanced workouts; it’s not your typical posh, picture-perfect Pilates class.

Their Reformer Pilates classes run throughout the week, and while the price point is on the higher side, you get the kind of intensity that makes every kobo worth it. Single Reformer class: ₦30,000 (1 week expiration).

5 Reformer classes: ₦27,500 per class (1-month expiration).

10 Reformer classes: ₦25,000 per class (1-month expiration). They also have mixed packages (Reformer + Fitness classes) and private sessions that can go up to ₦65,000. Basically, this is where you go if you’re serious about Pilates as part of your fitness journey and want to feel the burn.

4. Pure Fitness Africa Mat Pilates Workout

📍 Ashley’s Place, Plot 1, Dreamworld-Africana Way, Lekki Peninsula If you’ve seen celebs like Nancy Isime, Hilda Baci, or Ini Dima-Okojie in workout videos, chances are it’s from Pure Fitness Africa . This spot is known for outdoor mat Pilates sessions that are just as intense as they are refreshing. It’s one of the most affordable Pilates experiences in Lagos, with classes going for ₦5,000 per session.