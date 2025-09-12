If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the past few months, it’s this: you don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy good wine. Whether you’re winding down after a long day, hosting a dinner party, or just looking for a bottle that won’t embarrass you when you pull it out at a friend’s hangout, plenty of budget-friendly sweet wines in Nigeria deliver more than their price tag suggests. I’ve tried quite a few lately, and while some were forgettable, these five bottles under ₦10,000 made it to my “recommend with confidence” list. From jammy reds that taste like dessert in a bottle to playful rosés that practically scream “ girls’ night ,” here’s the rundown of wines you’ll enjoy sipping, and maybe even texting the wrong person afterwards.

1. Drevnii Monah – Dessert in a Bottle

This bottle has quickly become my go-to for hosting. Drevnii Monah has a deep, jammy flavour that feels lush and indulgent, almost like biting into ripe berries drizzled with honey. What surprised me most is how smooth it is for the price. I’ve served it at dinner parties, birthdays, and even casual Friday nights at home, and it never fails to impress. Guests often ask where I bought it, which is always a good sign. Its higher alcohol content (16%) means it’s not just sweet; it has a subtle strength that sneaks up on you. Pair it with chocolate desserts, spicy barbecue, or simply enjoy it chilled on its own. Honestly, it’s one of those wines you’ll want to keep a second bottle of because the first one disappears too quickly.

2. Amabile di Rosa – Playful, Light, and Refreshing

If Drevnii Monah is sultry and indulgent, Amabile di Rosa is the fun, carefree cousin who never takes life too seriously. It comes in red, rosé, and white, and each variety has this light, fruity sweetness that makes it ridiculously easy to drink. Because it’s low in alcohol (just 9%), this is the bottle I reach for when I want something refreshing without worrying about feeling naughty. It’s the perfect starter wine for someone new to drinking or for afternoons when you just want to sip without the buzz hitting too hard. Think of it as a picnic wine that is best paired with small chops, light pasta, or even puff-puff. And at ₦8,500, you can grab multiple bottles without denting your wallet.

3. Lamothe Parrot – The Flirty Crowd Pleaser

If you’ve ever been to a girls’ night, bridal shower, or even a casual get-together, chances are you’ve seen this bottle make an appearance. It has that sweet, slightly fruity kick that makes it dangerously drinkable. This is the kind of wine that encourages laughter, loud conversations, and maybe a few questionable text messages by the end of the night. I’d call it the perfect “weekend starter” wine. Chill it, serve with finger foods like suya, spring rolls, or fries, and watch how quickly the bottle empties. It’s not refined in a snobbish way, but that’s exactly what makes it such a crowd favourite.

4. Feliza – Soft, Mellow, and Affordable

Feliza might not have the same name recognition as Lamonthe Parrot, but don’t sleep on this bottle. It’s soft, mellow, and easy on the palate, with just the right amount of sweetness to balance out spicy meals. I like to bring this out when I’m serving jollof rice with peppered chicken or any dish that brings heat to the table. It complements the spice beautifully without overwhelming your taste buds. At ₦5,000, it’s also the most affordable pick on this list, making it an excellent everyday wine. If you’re someone who wants a budget-friendly bottle that doesn’t taste cheap, Feliza will surprise you.

READ MORE: 7 Nigerian Snacks That Surprisingly Taste Better With Wine

5. Bella Bellina Rosso – Refined and Seductively Sweet

Bella Bellina Rosso is proof that you don’t need ₦20k to feel like you’re drinking something premium. This wine is refined and elegant, with a higher alcohol volume (17.5%) that gives it a sophisticated edge. Whether it is the red wine or the white wine, the taste of this wine feels so je ne sais quoi. It’s one of those bottles I’d recommend for romantic dinners or special occasions where you want to impress without going over budget. Pair it with fresh fruits, cheese boards, or even small appetisers, and it shines. While it’s a little pricier than Feliza or Lamonthe Parrot, it feels like a step up in class and depth of flavour. Think of Bella Vino as your “weekend treat” wine, the one you save for when you’re in the mood to sip something indulgent.