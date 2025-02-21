8 Top Running and Workout Sneakers for Fitness Lovers

When it comes to fitness, having the right shoes can make the difference between feeling like an Olympian and feeling like your shoelaces have dragged you through a HIIT session.

And the truth is that not all workout shoes are created equal. Some will have you feeling like you’re running on clouds, while others will leave you questioning all your life choices after just 10 minutes on the treadmill.

So if you’re a seasoned runner, a gym warrior, or someone who just likes to look sporty while grabbing a smoothie, here are the best running and workout shoes to add to your collection.

PUMA Flyer Runner Junior

If comfort is king (or queen) when it comes to workout shoes, then PUMA’s Flyer Runner Junior should be high on your list. Designed for easy and effortless movement, these trainers have a breathable mesh upper that keeps feet cool even during the sweatiest workouts.

The extra-soft sock liner and cushioning midsole add plush comfort, making them perfect for everything from morning jogs to impromptu sprints when you’re running late. Price: ₦44,200 (from ₦73,600). Where to Buy: Shop The Mix . Why you’ll love them: SoftFoam technology – PUMA’s dual-density insole gives your feet a cushioned, cloud-like feel.

Breathable and lightweight – No one likes heavy, sweaty shoes, and these will make your feet stay fresh throughout your workout.

Stylish enough for everyday wear – Because who says your gym shoes can’t double as streetwear?

PUMA Velocity Nitro 3

For people who love a shoe that gives them both comfort and performance, the PUMA Velocity Nitro 3 is a stellar pick. This one is engineered for speed while still having excellent cushioning, thanks to PUMA’s Nitro foam midsole, which gives a responsive, bouncy feel underfoot.

So if you’re sprinting, jogging, or just power-walking to catch a bus, these shoes will have your back (or rather, your feet). Price: ₦235,210. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy .

PUMA Deviate Nitro 2 Run 75

For runners who take their training seriously, the PUMA Deviate Nitro 2 Run 75 is great for high-energy returns and a smooth ride. The carbon plate embedded in the midsole helps propel you forwar,d and it makes each stride you take feel effortless.

You know those sneakers that make you exert so much energy each step you take, that is the opposite you’ll feel with these sneakers. Additionally, it’s excellent for long-distance runs or marathon training. Price: ₦119,000 (from ₦297,500). Where To Buy: Shop The Mix .

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v14 (Women’s)

If you’re training for a 10-miler or a marathon, you need a shoe that can go the distance literally. This is where the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v14 comes to play. It’s a shoe that’s been perfected with over 14 iterations to be one of the most reliable daily trainers on the market.

It’s springy and stable, and it provides a great balance of soft cushioning and energy return that makes long runs feel a little less grueling. It also comes in various colours like black metallic, grey, inkwell, rose sugar, dark ice wine, and others.

The size chart is very versatile with options for wide and narrow feet. Price: ₦544,471. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy . Superb durability – These shoes can take on long training sessions without losing their bounce.

Great for everyday runs – Doesn’t matter if you’re going for an easy jog or a tempo run, these shoes will give you consistent comfort.

Aesthetically pleasing – They look as good as they feel, so you can wear them post-run without shame.

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam 680 V8

I know what you’re probably thinking, “New Balance again?” Well, yes! That is because they make such great shoes. The New Balance Fresh Foam 680 V8 is a good choice for those who want a dependable running shoe.

It’s a great entry-level shoe for beginners but also durable enough for seasoned runners. The Fresh Foam midsole provides a soft, cushioned ride that reduces impact on your joints and gives you a smooth transition from heel to toe. Price: ₦365,814. Where To Buy: Ubuy . Plush yet responsive cushioning – Keeps your feet comfortable without feeling sluggish.

Breathable mesh upper – Prevents overheating, even during intense workouts.

Hoka One One Women’s W Kawana

If you love switching things up with your workout routine, the Hoka Kawana might be your new best friend. Designed for those who like to mix things up, these cross-training shoes are as good for weightlifting as they are for hitting the treadmill.

They have a stable base for lifting but are cushioned enough to handle high-impact workouts. Price: ₦554,565. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy . Perfect for HIIT, weight training, and running – No need for multiple shoes cluttering your gym bag.

Travel-friendly – Comfortable enough to wear all day.

Superb support – Helps keep your feet stable and reduces strain on joints.

Asics Novablast 2

Ask any seasoned runner about their go-to shoe, and you’ll likely hear about the Asics Novablast 2. These shoes are perfect for easy runs, speed work, and long-distance sessions, which are rare to find in a single shoe. The cushiony, responsive foam makes it feel like you’re running on a trampoline (minus the risk of falling off). Price: ₦388,746. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy . These are great for all types of runs, whether you’re a casual runner or training for a marathon.

Extra bounce and energy return – Helps you run efficiently without exhausting your legs.

Beginner-friendly – Even if you’re new to running, these shoes make it easier to build endurance.

Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

Nike never disappoints when it comes to innovation, and the Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 is proof of that. These shoes are lightweight and bouncy, giving you a little boost each time your feet hit the ground. This is essential for running shoes because it makes all the difference and can help you run faster and better.

The only downside is that they’re as comfortable for people with wide feet, but if you have narrow feet, you’ll enjoy using them. Price: ₦319,144. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy .

Customer review: “I love, love, love these sneakers,they are so cute, comfortable and GREAT for walking,jogging and working out. I’m trying to get back to the runner I once was and these Bellas are making my journey easier without having to worry about sore feet. By the way,I have the bright pink pair, they're so pretty.”

React foam outsoles – Provides a springy feel, making each step bouncy.

Flyknit upper – Keeps your feet cool and snug without feeling too tight.

Great for long-distance running – Get these shoes for when you want to improve your endurance but still remain comfortable.