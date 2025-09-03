All my life, Vaseline has always been a beauty item that was constantly around the house. I used it sometimes, then dropped it and forgot about its existence other times. It wasn’t until I had dark lips from a lip gloss that went wrong, and I got lowkey scared of using another one, that I turned to good old Vaseline. To my surprise, within just days of applying it consistently, my lips started looking healthier, softer, and much brighter. Since then, Vaseline has never left my side. I carry a small tub of it in my purse everywhere I go, and I keep a big one at home in my vanity. Vaseline is not just about soft lips . It’s one of those household products that seems ordinary but has a hundred secret uses that most people don’t even know about. Before we look into the hacks, let’s talk briefly about where they even came from.

A Little Background

Vaseline, officially called petroleum jelly, was discovered in 1859 by Robert Chesebrough, a British chemist. He noticed that oil workers in Pennsylvania used a sticky residue from oil rigs to soothe burns and heal cuts. He refined the substance into a clear, odourless jelly and marketed it as “Vaseline.” By the 1870s, it was in homes everywhere, not just as a beauty item but as a healing ointment. Over 150 years later, it’s still a staple, proving that some things never go out of style.

1. To Prevent Thigh Chafing

If you’ve ever walked long distances in a dress or skirt, you’ll know the fiery pain of thigh chafing. It happens when your thighs rub against each other, especially in hot weather, leaving red marks, rashes, or even painful cuts. For many women (and men, too), it’s a real struggle but rarely talked about. Vaseline is a lifesaver here because it acts like a shield. By applying a generous layer between your thighs before heading out, your skin glides smoothly without friction. If you already have soreness, applying Vaseline afterwards soothes the area and speeds up recovery.

2. To Treat Nappy Rash (and Period Rashes)

Vaseline is gentle enough for babies, making it suitable for treating nappy rash. It forms a protective barrier on the skin, locking out moisture that irritates. Another thing that most people don’t talk about: women can also get “pad rashes” during their periods. Wearing sanitary pads for long hours can cause bumps, itching, or chafing around the bum and bikini area. A thin layer of Vaseline reduces friction, prevents further irritation, and brings comfort. It’s like a little cushion for your skin when it needs it the most.

3. To Heal Minor Cuts, Wounds, and Scrapes

Minor cuts and scrapes can be painful and take a long time to heal if left untreated and dry. Vaseline helps by sealing the wound and keeping it moist. This not only prevents germs from entering but also stops scabs from cracking, thereby reducing the likelihood of scarring. It’s convenient for paper cuts, shaving nicks, or blisters from new shoes. Just make sure the wound is clean before applying it.

4. To Moisturise Dry Skin

When your elbows look grey, your feet crack, or your hands feel rough after washing, Vaseline is your quick fix. It locks in moisture, and it's one of the most effective ways to treat dryness. For extra soft feet, slather on a generous amount at night, put on socks, and wake up to smooth soles. For rough hands, mix Vaseline with a bit of sugar and use it as a scrub before rinsing. This exfoliates and hydrates the skin at the same time.

5. To Make Perfume Last Longer

Perfume tends to fade quickly when sprayed on dry skin. However, when you apply Vaseline to your pulse points (wrists, behind the ears, and neck) before spraying, it traps the fragrance, allowing it to linger much longer. This hack is useful if you use expensive perfumes and don’t want to overspray.

6. For Softer, Brighter Lips

Vaseline not only hydrates lips but also restores their natural pink or brown tone by keeping them healthy and smooth. You can even make your own DIY lip scrub by mixing Vaseline with sugar and gently rubbing it on your lips. This removes dead skin and leaves your pout soft and plump.

7. To Stop Lipstick from Sticking to Your Teeth

It sounds silly until it happens to you. Smiling with lipstick on your teeth can ruin a whole look. The hack to prevent this from happening is to apply a thin coat of Vaseline to your teeth before applying lipstick. It forms a barrier that keeps lipstick in its place on your lips.

8. To Fix Squeaky Door Hinges

Not all Vaseline hacks are beauty-related. If you’ve got a door that creaks every time you open it, a little smear of Vaseline on the hinges works as a lubricant. It’s less messy than oil and gets the job done quietly.

9. To Condition Lashes and Brows

If you want fuller-looking lashes and brows, Vaseline can help. By applying a tiny bit with a clean spoolie before bed, you keep them hydrated and prevent breakage. Over time, they look shinier and healthier. Some people even use it to tame unruly eyebrows as a makeshift brow gel.

10. To Highlight Cheekbones (Natural Makeup Hack)

If you don’t have a highlighter handy, Vaseline can double as one. Dab a little on your cheekbones, brow bone, or even eyelids for a dewy, natural glow. It gives you that fresh, radiant look without makeup.

11. To Tame Flyaway Hair

Got tiny baby hairs or flyaways that stick up no matter how much you brush? Rub a pea-sized amount of Vaseline between your fingers and smooth it over your hair. It works like a pomade by giving your hair a neat look without any flyaways.