I've Used Dr Teal's Bath and Body Oil For A Month, Here's What I Think

I started using Dr Teal’s Bath And Body Oil Moisturizing Shea Butter and Almond Oil Bath And Body Oil on December 7, 2024, after running into a bit of a lotion shortage. My usual body lotion, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream, was out of stock in all my go-to stores, so when I visited a close friend, I noticed she had just restocked skincare, including a bottle of Dr Teal's oil. We joked about it, and after checking online stores for my lotion with no luck, I figured, "Why not give this a shot? It's just oil, what's the worst that could happen?" I’ve used other Dr Teal’s products before like the Shea Sugar Body Scrub with Vitamin C and Dr Teal's Melatonin Body Oil to help with sleep, and I’ve had minimal complaints. Plus, it was harmattan season, so I needed something that would keep me moisturized and help prevent ashiness.

I’m currently using the Dr Teal’s Bath And Body Oil in the Moisturizing Shea Butter and Almond Oil variant. The formula includes jojoba oil, sweet almond oil (which I’ve used before as a standalone), and aloe vera. It’s free of parabens and phthalates and is described as “delicately scented for lightweight moisture in the bath or after, nourishing body and mind.” Throughout the year, I’m constantly on the hunt for skin moisture. I have normal skin, but I love it looking plump and refreshed. If you look at my skincare routine, you'll see it’s packed with moisturizing products. I bought this oil on Teeka4 and it arrived a week later. The bottle is 260ml with a simple plastic flip-top. I did find the cap a bit tricky to open, so mine broke within the first week (in its defence, I'm a bit clumsy). It comes sealed, though, so there were no messes.

When it comes to body oils, I usually worry about them being sticky or attracting dust like with Pears and Cussons baby oils, but this product didn’t have that issue. A little goes a long way (I typically use two to three handfuls, as pictured) and it applies evenly across the skin. Over the month, I’ve used it on freshly showered, damp skin and moderately dry skin, and the results have been the same. It absorbs quickly and leaves my skin with a soft sheen. I even transferred some into a smaller travel-sized container for quick touch-ups when I was out and about. The scent of the shea butter and almond oil is light, which I appreciated. It doesn’t overpower my perfumes, in fact, it has worked as a nice base for my oil-based perfumes.

As for results, I’m almost halfway through the bottle, and I’m impressed. The most noticeable changes have been in the appearance and feel of my skin. The stretch marks around my biceps and other parts of my body appear softer, and less pronounced, and my skin overall has taken on and maintained a more even tone since I started using the oil. I’ve even received compliments on how glowing and healthy my skin looks! The dry patches on my legs (thanks to contact dermatitis) have been soothed, and I haven’t had any flare-ups during this time.