When it comes to haircare, something most people don’t realise is that not all oils work for all hair types. Just like skincare, your hair needs personalised products and oil is one of the most powerful ways to nourish, seal in moisture, and protect your strands. One thing that most people always overlook is the fact that your hair texture and porosity play a major role in determining the oil that works best for you.

Understanding Hair Porosity: Why It Matters

Hair porosity simply refers to how well your hair can absorb and retain moisture. If you’ve ever wondered why some oils sit on top of your strands or why your hair feels dry moments after moisturising, porosity is likely the reason. Low Porosity Hair has tightly closed cuticles, making it harder for moisture to penetrate. Oils tend to coat the hair rather than absorb, so lightweight, non-greasy oils are best.



High Porosity Hair has open or damaged cuticles, often due to heat, colouring, or genetics. It absorbs moisture quickly but loses it just as fast. Heavier oils that can seal in hydration are ideal for this hair type.

Hair Texture Breakdown (and What Oils They Love)

Hair texture refers to the natural shape or pattern of your hair strands. From silky straight strands to tightly coiled kinks, every texture behaves differently and therefore requires different types of care, especially when it comes to oils.

1. Fine, Straight Hair

This type of hair lies flat, has little to no natural curl, and tends to be oily. It gets greasy fast and can easily feel weighed down by heavy products. Moroccanoil Treatment Light This is a lighter version of the iconic Moroccanoil Treatment, specially crafted for fine or light-coloured hair. Formulated with antioxidant-rich Argan Oil, it provides nourishment without greasiness. The Linseed Extract (from flaxseed) helps improve shine, elasticity and gives your hair a silky-smooth, frizz-free finish.

Moroccanoil Treatment Light

What you’ll love most about this product is that with one pump, it smooths the flyaways, boosts shine instantly, and never leaves your hair looking flat. It’s the perfect hair oil for blow-dry days or lazy ponytails. Price: $48. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Wavy Hair

Wavy hair forms an ‘S’ shape and tends to fall between straight and curly. It’s prone to frizz, and while it can hold style, it often lacks volume at the root.

Macadamia Oil Natural Oil Healing Oil Treatment

Macadamia Healing Oil Treatment: This treatment is another brilliant choice due to the inclusion of macadamia oil, which mimics the natural sebum our scalp produces. This makes it highly absorbent, while vitamin E repairs and strengthens. It also contains argan oil, which seals in moisture and adds shine. Price: $19.95. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Curly Hair

Curly hair forms ringlets or corkscrews, is more porous than straight or wavy hair, and needs consistent hydration. It’s prone to dryness, tangling, and shrinkage.

KINKY CURLY PERFECTLY POLISHED NOURISHING HAIR OIL

Kinky-Curly Perfectly Polished Nourishing Oil: Kinky-Curly’s Nourishing Oil is a fantastic product that uses Moroccan Argan Oil to add shine, protect the hair shaft, and reduce breakage. It works well as a finishing oil after applying a leave-in conditioner or curl cream. Price: $26.05. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

NOW Solutions Avocado Oil

NOW Solutions Avocado Oil: NOW Solutions Avocado Oil is an absolute hero product for curls. It’s thick, rich, and packed with oleic acid, vitamins A, D, and E, and essential fatty acids that penetrate the hair shaft and deeply moisturise. It’s great for LOC (liquid-oil-cream) methods or as a hot oil treatment. Price: $14.69. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

You can apply avocado oil to soaking wet hair after washing, scrunch it in, and thank me later when your curls are bouncy, shiny, and defined all day.

4. Coily / Kinky Hair

This texture features tight zig-zag patterns or coils and is often very dense and fragile. It’s naturally dry, prone to breakage, and needs rich moisture and sealing.

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil: This oil is a go-to for most naturalistas. It’s thick, heavy, and rich in omega fatty acids and vitamin E. It nourishes the scalp, strengthens strands, and promotes hair growth. It’s great for hot oil treatments or scalp massages and works wonders on edges and thinning areas. Price: $8.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Renewalize Organic Baobab Oil: Renewalize 100% Pure Organic Baobab Oil is lighter than castor oil but just as powerful. Derived from the baobab tree, it contains vitamins A, D, E, and F that soothe the scalp, strengthen brittle strands, and enhance elasticity. Price: $27.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .