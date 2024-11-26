As someone who recently transitioned from natural to relaxed hair, I've realized there needs to be more information on the best products for relaxed hair care. My hairstylist even told me I don’t need to use products now that my hair is relaxed.



Contrary to what many think, relaxed hair still requires proper care and hydration to stay healthy. Just like there's a wealth of information for natural hair, relaxed hair deserves the same attention. When it comes to caring for relaxed hair, two key words stand out: hydration and conditioning. Hydration is all about adding moisture to your hair, which enhances elasticity and softness. Many suggest misting your hair with water before applying other products. On the other hand, conditioning involves using products designed to strengthen and improve your hair's texture, including leave-in treatments brimming with nourishing ingredients. In this article, we'll explore some of the best leave-in conditioners tailored for relaxed hair.

Mega Growth Break Free Daily Leave-In Strengthener

This product is my absolute favourite hair care product! Specifically designed for chemically damaged and relaxed hair, it works wonders in repairing and restoring damaged strands. The formulation includes: Olive oil for deep moisture and breakage prevention.

Shea butter to strengthen and protect.

Avocado oil for sealing in moisture.

Coconut oil to repair hair. It has a creamy yet lightweight texture that doesn’t leave a greasy residue. Additionally, it smells like strawberry yoghurt which I love.

While doing my research, I found that there are lots of hair products on the market that contain harmful chemicals that can cause dryness and hair loss in the long run. Mega Growth’s leave-in strengthener is free from harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, sulfates, parabens, and alcohol, making it gentle on your hair. This product is perfect for keeping your hair hydrated and healthy throughout the day. Price: ₦1,445 (from ₦1,605). Where To Buy: Shop The Diva Shop .

ORS Olive Oil Max Moisture Super Silkening Leave-In Conditioner

When it comes to quality, ORS never disappoints. We recently ranked their Grip Gel as the best hair gel for natural hair . Their Max Moisture Leave-In Conditioner is rich in hydration and works wonders without weighing down your hair. It contains: Rice water is known for its amino acids and vitamins that strengthen hair. Dubbed as “beauty water,” rice water is a staple in ancient beauty routines that were used in Japan and China.

Electrolytes like magnesium and potassium to lock in moisture.

Olive oil and their proprietary Oligro™ Complex for added hydration.

This product also has a lovely floral scent and comes in a generously sized 16oz (473ml) bottle, so it lasts a long time. If you’re looking for a leave-in that retains moisture and keeps your hair soft and silky, this one’s a must-try. Price: ₦45,376. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy.

Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream

Cantu is a cult favourite, and their Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream is perfect for relaxed hair. It contains Biotin (Vitamin B7), which helps reduce breakage. It’s hard to come across a hair care product that contains Niacinamide but this Cantu repair cream does.

The added niacinamide improves blood circulation to the scalp, strengthening hair follicles. Packed with: Vitamins B5, B6, B12, B2, and B1 to promote healthy hair growth.

Locally sourced Shea Butter for deep hydration. This product is particularly great for those with severely damaged hair. It not only moisturizes but also helps thicken your hair and makes your hair stronger and healthier with consistent use. I highly recommend this product to anyone with severely damaged hair. Price: ₦4,400. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty.

Dr. Miracle’s Leave-In Conditioner

Seeing any Dr. Miracle’s product instantly takes me back to my childhood which is filled with memories of using their dandruff shampoo and conditioner. But we’re discussing their Leave-In Conditioner which can be used for keeping curls intact while nourishing and hydrating your relaxed hair. The thick, buttery texture is enriched with: Aloe vera and Coconut oil for hydration.

Honey to smoothen hair follicles and restore shine.

Jojoba and Olive oil, which contain antioxidants that protect your scalp.

This leave-in is ideal if you’re looking for a deep conditioning treatment that provides long-lasting moisture and helps maintain scalp health. It also has a sweet honey scent that makes your hair smell great all day. Price: ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega.

TGIN Green Tea Super Moist Leave-In Conditioner

For those looking for a lightweight, moisture-rich formula, the TGIN Green Tea Super Moist Leave-In Conditioner is a fantastic choice. It blends the benefits of green tea and argan oil to smooth and hydrate dry, brittle hair while increasing elasticity. Key benefits include: Restoring natural moisture and shine.

Reducing frizz and making your hair more manageable.

Encouraging hair growth and preventing hair loss.