11 Best Places to Buy Affordable and Stylish Wigs in Lagos

Lagos is everything: fast-paced, fashion-forward, and high-energy. In a city where your hair can be the icebreaker you need, finding the perfect wig isn't something you want; it's a need. Are you in the market for the ideal mix of affordability and unapologetic beauty ? Here are 11 go-to places to find cheap and stylish wigs in Lagos—no second-guessing or endless scrolling required. Whether you’re looking to be the curly queen of the moment or the bone-straight baddie, we've gone on the hunt so you can slay the game.

1. Naija Beauty Hair

If any brand is revolutionising the practice of wearing Nigerian hair with pride, it's Naija Beauty Hair. It's not your run-of-the-mill wig shop. It's a revolution based on loving Nigerian women and offering top-quality products for affordable prices. From imported virgin hair from Asia to Swiss-quality lace, the brand couples resources from around the world with a Nigerian pride of heritage. You're not just buying a wig; you're getting into a complete look tailored to your features. Shop Here

2. Cisca Dion Hair

Affordable doesn’t mean boring. Cisca Dion Hair makes sure of that. Known for helping Lagos babes "slay on a budget," this Instagram-famous store curates a collection of wigs that are equal parts trendy and timeless. You’ll find wigs that don’t empty your account, all while getting that smooth luxury feel. Their styles are perfect for students, working women, and anyone who loves to keep their glam game strong without breaking the bank. Shop Here

3. Lady's World Beauty

Lady's World Beauty is where everyone goes to shake things up with Peruvian, Malaysian, or Indian textures. Renowned for always having sales (hello, Ileya sales!), this store has earned a loyal following because of its incredible prices and vast selection of hair types. Delivery nationwide means you don't have to reside on the island or mainland to get your hands on the magic; your new 'do is at your fingertips. Shop Here

4. Hair Buzz Empire

After over five years in the Lagos beauty scene, Hair Buzz Empire has become a trusted name for those searching for quality human hair, wig blends, and haircare serums . The brand has built credibility through consistency, just reliable hair that does what it says. For first-time wig buyers who want to invest wisely, this brand is worth considering. Shop Here

5. The Hair Caterers

The Hair Caterers aren't giving you what everyone else does. If you're tired of fibre wigs and human hair blends that don’t deliver, this one's for you. Their passion is giving women hair that makes them stand still in the mirror and say, "Yes, this is it." With a deep appreciation for quality and beauty, they work with women who know exactly what they want: texture, strength, and volume that won't embarrass you in Lagos sunshine. Shop Here

6. Rainbow Hair

This brand checks all the boxes when you’re in the market for 100% virgin hair that won’t cost a month’s salary. Known for its natural sheen, soft textures, and impressive longevity, Rainbow Hair’s offerings are for women who want to look effortlessly put-together, whether for an event or everyday wear. Shop Here

7. My Hairven

You don't become the "Official Wig Police of FRN" without putting your money where your mouth is, and My Hairven does. From their walk-in in Surulere to their wig exchange option, they're changing Nigerian women's dynamics with hair. Whether buying your first wig or exchanging your fifth, My Hairven gives you that sense of belonging and confidence that's hard to find elsewhere. Shop Here

8. Hair By Nikkie

If Luxury had a location, its address would be Hair By Nikkie. The company only deals in virgin and raw hair and offers a five-year guarantee on its products. From Tuesday to Saturday, their shop is like clockwork, delivering the same quality each time, making each coin spent worthwhile. The prices are fixed, but the quality cannot be matched. Shop Here

9. Model Express Ventures

If you've been curious about donor Vietnamese bone-straight hair, check out Model Express Ventures. They specialise in the finest bundles and great deals, like complimentary wigging and delivery. Their WhatsApp ordering ensures that getting glam-ready is easy, especially if you're busy on the go and don't have time for website clicks. Shop Here

10. Assorted Hair Depot

When a brand has over one million satisfied clients, you know they're getting something right. Assorted Hair Depot is one of the oldest names for Nigerian hair, often regarded as the number one manufacturer and distributor of quality hair. They take bulk orders and sell to wholesalers, yet are cheap enough for the average glam girl. Shop Here

11. Hair By Liz

Go to Hair By Liz for a whole experience, not just a wig. From makeovers to custom colouration to nationwide delivery, Liz and her team bring imagination and personality to each piece. Located at Ipaja, Ayobo, the salon is perfect for women looking for hands-on service and long-term wig relationships. Open six days a week, it's the kind of place you go back to repeatedly. Shop Here