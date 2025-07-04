Grammarly vs QuillBot: Which is Better?

Choosing the right writing tool can make the difference between a satisfactory draft and one that falls flat. In Nigeria and everywhere else, polished English matters. Grammarly and QuillBot both promise clearer, more effective writing, but serve slightly different needs. I’ve tested both tools, and I'm here to walk you through their strengths, pricing, and features to help students , writers, editors and other professionals pick the best fit.

Grammarly

Grammarly focuses on correcting grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. It also checks for plagiarism and suggests tone adjustments. It is helpful when you need to strike the right professional note in reports or cover letters, and it also has features that improve the quality and depth of your writing. It’s like having a second super brain that makes your work easier. The plagiarism checker scans billions of web pages, so you don’t have to worry about unintentional plagiarism in your assignments or client proposals. Download it via the Google Play Store or the App Store .

QuillBot

QuillBot excels at rephrasing and summarising. Its multiple writing modes (including Formal, Creative, and Shorten) help you rewrite sentences, generate citations, and even translate text. Recent integration with ChatGPT expands its value as a co‑writing partner to humanise your texts and make editing easier. It works by seamlessly sending text back and forth between QuillBot and your ChatGPT chat window. It has a built‑in summariser that condenses long passages, while translation and citation generators support multilingual research and academic referencing. Download it via the Google Play Store or the App Store .

Grammarly vs. Quillbot: Features, Pricing, and Perks

Pricing & Value for Nigeria Grammarly Premium begins at about $12 USD monthly when billed yearly and $30 monthly. At today's exchange, that's roughly ₦18,346.80 per month when billed annually and 45,873.85 when billed monthly. QuillBot Premium starts at $4.17 per month (annual plan), equivalent to ₦6,375.51; $6.65 (quarterly plan) at ₦10,167.19; and $9.95 at ₦15,214.83 At less than half the price of Grammarly, QuillBot offers substantial value for writers on a budget, especially students and freelancers. But if you need advanced style checks and unlimited plagiarism scans, Grammarly's higher cost can pay off. Grammar and Spelling Checks When it comes to grammar and spelling, Grammarly takes the lead with its deep AI analysis. It flags basic typos and catches nuanced errors and wrong phrasing swiftly and thoroughly. QuillBot, on the other hand, offers solid basic corrections that will see most mistakes, though it doesn't zoom in on style quite as closely. This makes Grammarly a better choice for professionals with a standard to uphold and students who want well-written and error-free assignments that read flawlessly. Plagiarism Detection With unlimited scans against billions of academic and web sources, Grammarly's plagiarism checker offers detailed, comprehensive and accurate results, especially for academic work. It also highlights AI-driven words and phrases within your texts so you can submit essays or proposals confidently. Quillbot is not as detailed and robust as Grammarly, but its best feature is that it provides suggestions through paraphrasing. Both tools offer plagiarism detection only as a premium feature. While Grammarly shines here, I've found that they are not as detailed and comprehensive as dedicated plagiarism detection tools and software. Paraphrasing Grammarly's paraphrasing features are limited and best for minor tweaks or switching from passive to active voice. QuillBot shines with five distinct modes (Standard, Fluency, Formal, Creative, and Shorten) that allow you to adjust your text for clarity, creativity, or conciseness. QuillBot is your best and easiest choice if you need to paraphrase frequently. Tone Detection Freelancers, writers and editors working with different clients will find Grammarly's tone detector helpful. It analyses your writing style and offers suggestions to ensure your tone and style are cohesive and your messages read as they should. QuillBot doesn't offer this feature. Detailed Summariser If you're working with long passages or need to summarise a report, QuillBot's built‑in summariser is your best bet. Grammarly doesn't offer this feature. Integrations Both tools integrate smoothly into your workflow: Grammarly plugs into your browser, desktop apps, Microsoft Office, and mobile devices. QuillBot offers Chrome, Word, and Google Docs extensions and even a Co‑Writer sidebar that links directly to ChatGPT. The ChatGPT integration makes your workflow easier and faster as it allows you to humanise texts at a go while using the Formal or Creative modes to refine tone and sharpen phrasing. Language When it comes to language support, Grammarly covers the major English variants—US, UK, Canadian, and Indian. At the same time, QuillBot broadens your reach to over 40 languages, perfect for translation or multilingual projects.

Pros & Cons

Grammarly

Pros: Detailed grammar and tone suggestions

Unlimited plagiarism checks

Wide range of integrations Cons: Higher monthly cost

Limited paraphrasing options

QuillBot

Pros: Affordable premium tier

Versatile paraphrasing and summarising

Multilingual support and ChatGPT link Cons: Fewer grammar‑check features

Plagiarism checks are capped in the free plan

Final Verdict