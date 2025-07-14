12 Top Body Butters to Try for Soft-Plum Skin

Soft-plum skin isn’t a trend, it’s a standard. It’s the skin that looks smooth, feels bouncy, and holds moisture no matter how dry the weather gets. In Nigeria, where the mix of sun, dust, and air conditioning constantly threatens hydration, body butter is more than a luxury; it’s a necessity. Unlike lotions, body butters are richer and thicker and hold moisture for longer, especially on dry or sensitive skin . So, if you’re battling harmattan dryness, stretch marks , or dull skin, a body butter can help your skin glow and stay soft. Below are 12 top body butters for that supple, nourished look. They are complete with ingredients that work for African skin, including shea butter , cocoa butter, and natural oils.

Why Body Butter Works Better Than Lotion in Nigeria

Body butters are oil-based, making them more effective at sealing moisture into the skin. This is especially useful in Nigeria, where high temperatures and dry spells can quickly strip your skin of hydration. While lotions are lighter and water-based, body butters for dry skin create a thicker barrier that helps prevent flaking, dullness, and irritation. Plus, most body butters are packed with natural ingredients like shea butter for glowing skin, making them safe and nourishing for daily use.

Here’s a mix of local and international options you can find online or in skincare stores nationwide.

1. Life-flo Organic Pure Shea Butter

This nourishing body butter is handmade with cold-pressed oils and natural butters. It combines shea butter, coconut oil, and essential oils to calm irritated skin. It's great for managing stretch marks, improving skin tone, and restoring hydration to flaky skin. Price: ₦25,235.36 Where To Buy: Shop iHerb

2. Modara Shea Body Soufflé

This award-winning soufflé-textured body butter is packed with moisture-boosting ingredients that help with blemishes, wrinkles, and stretch marks. It feels lighter than most butters, spreads effortlessly, and doesn’t leave a greasy finish. Price: ₦3,000 - ₦10,000 Where To Buy: Shop Modara

3. Arami Dream Butter

This butter is designed to give your skin a natural glow while sealing in hydration. Made with unrefined shea butter, cold-pressed oils, and calming essential oils, it has a smooth consistency that works day and night. It gives skin a healthy sheen without feeling oily. Price: ₦7,100 – ₦17,200 Where To Buy: Shop Arami

4. Haut Radiance Butter

Narganics offers a luxury experience in a jar. Radiance Body Butter is formulated to help reduce the appearance of scars and dark spots, deeply nourish the skin, and improve elasticity. It’s ideal for dry, tired-looking skin and smells subtly exotic, making it a treat for both the body and senses. Price: ₦4,000 Where To Buy: Shop Haut

5. R and R Whipped Shea Body Butter

This unscented, ultra-softening butter is perfect for babies, people with sensitive skin, or anyone who prefers their skincare fragrance-free. It absorbs into the skin quickly, offers lasting hydration, and is handmade using ethically sourced shea butter and sunflower oil. Price: ₦15,000 Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Hut

6. Amila Naturals Raw Shea Butter

Amila’s raw shea butter is 100% natural body butter. It’s a moisturiser that hydrates and improves skin elasticity and tone. Its natural scent and soft texture make it a joy to use, especially after a shower. Price: ₦17,500 Where To Buy: Shop Amila

7. The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Butter

This globally recognised brand brings rich, nourishing butters for dry and sensitive skin. The almond milk variant offers 96-hour hydration and is vegan-certified. It feels luxurious without being heavy and is ideal for moisturising in hot or humid weather. Price: ₦14,700 Where To Buy: Shop The Body Shop

8. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula

A long-standing favourite in many Nigerian homes, this formula helps improve skin elasticity, fade scars and stretch marks, and keep the skin smooth. It’s rich, thick, and best used after showering or before bed. Price: ₦12,500 Where To Buy: Shop BuyBetter

9. Nivea Cocoa Butter Body Cream

This accessible and budget-friendly cream has the richness of a body butter with the smoothness of a lotion. It combines cocoa butter with Vitamin E to hydrate and protect the skin barrier throughout the day. Price: ₦4,500 Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4

10. Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant

Affordable and effective, this product blends Vaseline jelly with cocoa butter for long-lasting hydration. It softens rough areas and gives skin a healthy glow, especially on elbows, heels, and knuckles. Price: $6.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

11. Tree Hut Shea Body Butter (Tropical Mango)

Tree Hut’s mango butter feels like dessert for the skin. Rich in antioxidants and shea butter, it helps to smooth, hydrate, and brighten the skin. The tropical scent lingers beautifully, perfecting it for hot afternoons or date nights. Price: $59.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

12. Dove Rich Nourishment Cream

Dove’s thick moisturising cream offers deep hydration without being greasy. It’s gentle, dermatologist-tested, and versatile enough to use on both body and face, especially during harmattan. Price: ₦7,647.16 Where To Buy: Shop Care to Beauty

How to Use Body Butter for Maximum Results

Apply immediately after a bath while your skin is still damp

Use it daily, especially on dry areas like elbows, knees, and feet

For deep hydration, use at night and wear cotton pyjamas

During harmattan or cold months, layer it over a light lotion