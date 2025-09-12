Stepping into university life in Nigeria is exciting and a little scary. Hostels and apartments are small; you are in the midst of thousands of strangers, power cuts are frequent, and you have to make decisions on your own. To help you survive, I’ve curated a list of essential items you’ll need as a first-year university student who is far from home. Normally, you know to pack some food, bedding, a pillow, pots, kitchen utensils, and a bag. This article contains practical items you’re more likely to forget to buy. RELATED ARTICLE: 9 Back-to-School Essentials for Nigerian Students .

1. Hotplate

A hotplate significantly reduces the number of times you pull your hair out of frustration when your gas finishes mid-meal prep. It doesn’t have to be a dual hot plate. A single hotplate will get the job done and also reduce the number of times you have to refill your gas. Binatone Electric Hot Plate Binatone, being an affordable brand, is the best choice for a student. This single ceramic hotplate has been a popular option among students on Nigerian campuses for years. It heats quickly, fits your small hostel desk or self-con apartment, and is easy to clean.

2. Gas Cylinder & Burner

Do students need a gas burner? I don’t think so. Unless you’re a rich kid or you want to run a side hustle, you don’t need a full setup. A camp gas is what many Nigerian students use, and it’s the best option, as it’s affordable and it reduces your gas usage and refill times. 6 kg Gas Cylinders

3. Mattress Cover

If you’ve ever packed for a camp or a vacation, you will understand that these things always find a way to slip your memory when packing. In a hostel where you have to use a mattress that hundreds of people have probably used before you, it’s important to buy your own mattress cover. Vitablom Mattress Protector This 100% water-resistant mattress Protector strapped cover protects your mattress from stains and dirt. This makes it last longer and protects your skin from rashes. The price varies based on size.

4. Pillow & Mosquito Net

A comfy pillow gives rest when lectures stretch your brain, and a long-lasting mosquito net protects you from malaria, especially in the rainy season. Go for an affordable bedding set for students and stylish mosquito nets to give your room a cool aesthetic. Vita Dove Pillow

Original Permanet Treated Mosquito Net

5. Pressing Iron

A pressing iron will save you from looking homeless. They say first impressions matter, so if you’re looking sharp and well put together, you may attract reasonable classmates, seniors, and even lecturers who can make your academic life easier. Binatone Dry Iron DI-1255 This iron has a non-stick soleplate that doesn't burn clothes, an adjustable temperature, and a safety light. It does the job without drawing heavy power and is pretty affordable.

6. Power Bank

Aside from Nigerian students, every Nigerian needs a power bank to survive the unstable grid and power supply. A 27,000 mAh power bank can keep your phone alive through exam season and study sessions. Bonus points if it comes with a torchlight. This might save you the expense of buying a torchlight. Oraimo Traveller 3 Lit 27,000 mAh Power Bank This power bank features fast Type-C in/out, charges three devices at once, and even doubles as a torchlight.

7. Torchlight

Essential for navigating dark corridors or reading when the lights go out. A small LED that takes AA batteries or charges via USB does the job. DP LED Light Emergency Rechargeable Lantern & Torchlight

8. Umbrella

Since the weather situation is now quite unpredictable, an umbrella can save you when the sun shines fiercely and when it rains heavily. It may seem small and excusable from the list, but you’ll be glad you got it. Foldable Umbrella This umbrella is wind-resistant and folds easily into your backpack.