Starting Uni? Here’s What Should Be in Your Survival Kit

Starting your first year can turn into a nightmare if you don’t pack the right things, from bedding and hotplates to power banks and mosquito nets.
Gloria Adesanya
By Gloria Adesanya Sep 12, 2025

Stepping into university life in Nigeria is exciting and a little scary. Hostels and apartments are small; you are in the midst of thousands of strangers, power cuts are frequent, and you have to make decisions on your own. 

To help you survive, I’ve curated a list of essential items you’ll need as a first-year university student who is far from home. Normally, you know to pack some food, bedding, a pillow, pots, kitchen utensils, and a bag. This article contains practical items you’re more likely to forget to buy. 

1. Hotplate

A hotplate significantly reduces the number of times you pull your hair out of frustration when your gas finishes mid-meal prep. It doesn’t have to be a dual hot plate. A single hotplate will get the job done and also reduce the number of times you have to refill your gas. 

  • Binatone Electric Hot Plate

Binatone, being an affordable brand, is the best choice for a student. This single ceramic hotplate has been a popular option among students on Nigerian campuses for years. It heats quickly, fits your small hostel desk or self-con apartment, and is easy to clean. 

Binatone Electric Hot Plate
Photo: Binatone Electric Hot Plate

Binatone Electric Hot Plate
₦10,190
Shop Supermart

2. Gas Cylinder & Burner 

Do students need a gas burner? I don’t think so. Unless you’re a rich kid or you want to run a side hustle, you don’t need a full setup. A camp gas is what many Nigerian students use, and it’s the best option, as it’s affordable and it reduces your gas usage and refill times. 

  • 6 kg Gas Cylinders

6 kg Gas Cylinders
Photo: 6 kg Gas Cylinders

6 kg Gas Cylinders
₦36,000
Shop Petrocam

3. Mattress Cover 

If you’ve ever packed for a camp or a vacation, you will understand that these things always find a way to slip your memory when packing. In a hostel where you have to use a mattress that hundreds of people have probably used before you, it’s important to buy your own mattress cover.

  • Vitablom Mattress Protector 

This 100% water-resistant mattress Protector strapped cover protects your mattress from stains and dirt. This makes it last longer and protects your skin from rashes. The price varies based on size. 

Vitablom Mattress Protector 
Photo: Vitablom Mattress Protector 

Vitablom Mattress Protector 
₦8,100
Shop Vitablom

4. Pillow & Mosquito Net

A comfy pillow gives rest when lectures stretch your brain, and a long-lasting mosquito net protects you from malaria, especially in the rainy season. Go for an affordable bedding set for students and stylish mosquito nets to give your room a cool aesthetic.

  • Vita Dove Pillow

Vita Dove Pillow
Photo: Vita Dove Pillow

Vita Dove Pillow
₦5,360
Shop Vitafoam

  • Original Permanet Treated Mosquito Net

Original Permanet Treated Mosquito Net
Photo: Original Permanet Treated Mosquito Net

Original Permanet Treated Mosquito Net
₦5,000
Shop Neat Store

5. Pressing Iron

A pressing iron will save you from looking homeless. They say first impressions matter, so if you’re looking sharp and well put together, you may attract reasonable classmates, seniors, and even lecturers who can make your academic life easier. 

  • Binatone Dry Iron DI-1255 

This iron has a non-stick soleplate that doesn't burn clothes, an adjustable temperature, and a safety light. It does the job without drawing heavy power and is pretty affordable.  

Binatone Dry Iron DI-1255 
Photo: Binatone Dry Iron DI-1255 

Binatone Dry Iron DI-1255 
₦9,129
Shop Simsng

6. Power Bank

Aside from Nigerian students, every Nigerian needs a power bank to survive the unstable grid and power supply. A 27,000 mAh power bank can keep your phone alive through exam season and study sessions. Bonus points if it comes with a torchlight. This might save you the expense of buying a torchlight. 

  • Oraimo Traveller 3 Lit 27,000 mAh Power Bank

This power bank features fast Type-C in/out, charges three devices at once, and even doubles as a torchlight. 

Oraimo Traveller 3 Lit 27,000 mAh Power Bank
Photo: Oraimo Traveller 3 Lit 27,000 mAh Power Bank

Oraimo Traveller 3 Lit 27,000 mAh Power Bank
₦22,000
Shop Rifugio

7. Torchlight

Essential for navigating dark corridors or reading when the lights go out. A small LED that takes AA batteries or charges via USB does the job.

  • DP LED Light Emergency Rechargeable Lantern & Torchlight

DP LED Light Emergency Rechargeable Lantern & Torchlight
Photo: DP LED Light Emergency Rechargeable Lantern & Torchlight

DP LED Light Emergency Rechargeable Lantern & Torchlight
₦5,000
Shop Jumia

8. Umbrella

Since the weather situation is now quite unpredictable, an umbrella can save you when the sun shines fiercely and when it rains heavily. It may seem small and excusable from the list, but you’ll be glad you got it. 

  • Foldable Umbrella 

 This umbrella is wind-resistant and folds easily into your backpack.

Foldable Umbrella
Photo: Foldable Umbrella

Foldable Umbrella
₦2,000
Shop Lucy.ng

Your first year in a Nigerian university is full of fresh experiences, and with this survival kit featuring a reliable hotplate, power bank, mosquito net, and more, you’ll stay comfortable, prepared, and focused on your books. 

