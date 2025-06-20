7 Best Things to Do If You Scored Less Than 200 in JAMB

So, you checked your JAMB result , and your score was not up to 200. Take a deep breath. Scoring below 200 in JAMB can be painful, especially if you had high hopes of a good university, but it's not the end of your academic life. This reset button could set you on an even higher path. Whether you wish to re-enter the university or change to a skill-based career, you can take smart, practical, and strategic steps right now. Let's explore seven of the best.

1. Apply for JUPEB or a University Diploma Programme

Still dreaming of a university degree? JUPEB (Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board) or a diploma programme from any reputable university can be your go-to option. The programmes offer an academic route through which you can fast-track your way into the 200 level without sitting for another JAMB exam. JUPEB is a one-year intensive program that is accepted by the majority of Nigerian universities. Similarly, diplomas from universities like the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), or the University of Nigeria (UNN) provide a formal academic avenue to get back into the system. And the icing on the cake? You won't be wasting a whole year doing JAMB repeatedly. You'll be well on your way to acquiring your degree through a smarter route. Visit this website to apply for JUPEB.

2. Learn Digital Marketing or Social Media Marketing Skills

What if we told you that all you need to start earning money online is your smartphone, a decent internet connection, and some knowledge of digital marketing? Online marketing is increasing in Nigeria and globally. With social media marketing to SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), businesses are hiring digitally inclined individuals like never before. You can work with fashion brands, real estate companies, fintechs, or start your own side business. These skills are in high demand and cheap to learn from websites like Coursera , YouTube , or local training facilities. Whether marketing businesses on Instagram or getting websites to rank on Google, digital marketing gives you a career boost and financial freedom; no JAMB score is required. Cousera currently has a Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate up for grabs.

3. Learn Graphic Design (Canva, Figma, Photoshop)

Graphic design might be your cup of tea if you're creative, artistic, or have a good eye. And no, you don't need to be Picasso or spend money on expensive gear. Free design tools like Canva and Figma have made it possible for anyone to start. Graphic designers are always in demand for branding, advertising, content creation, or UI/UX design. Social media managers need them, churches need them, start-ups need them; wherever you look, someone is employing a designer. From birthday flyers to logos and pitch decks, you can start creating today and earning even before you reapply for university. And the icing on the cake? With remote work on the rise, you can land international freelance jobs too. This Free 2-Hour Masterclass has everything you need to begin your Canva journey.

4. Microsoft Excel & PowerPoint Skills

This is not very exciting, but learning to be an advanced-level user of Excel and PowerPoint provides a tremendous edge in the business world. They are the most widely used business, finance, HR, and project management tools. Most Nigerian students only learn the basics, but being part of the top 5% who understand Excel in and out (formulas, pivot tables, VLOOKUP, etc.) makes you very employable. Add killer PowerPoint skills to that; you will be everyone's go-to person for presenting data, reports, and business pitches. If you see yourself working in admin, finance, NGOs, or even tech sectors like product management or operations, learn these now. You can even get certified online (Google, Microsoft, or Udemy) and begin to apply for entry-level jobs or internships, even without a degree. This 12-Hour Excel Course , from beginner to advanced level, is what you should focus on.

5. Learn WordPress Website Design or E-commerce Site Building

Today, most companies in Nigeria require a website, and most don't want to pay a tech bro who knows code. That's where WordPress comes in. WordPress allows you to build beautiful, functional websites without writing a line of code. Using simple drag-and-drop functionality, you can develop e-commerce sites, blogs, business websites, or church websites. With 3 to 6 months of learning, you could design for paying clients and even service websites as a freelancer or digital consultant. Whether you wish to build your online brand or help others do the same, this is a valuable and fast-paying skill that requires no degree or JAMB; just dedication. In this two-hour video tutorial , Simon shows how to create an e-commerce website using WordPress.

6. Start Data Analytics Training (Excel, SQL, Google Analytics)

We are in the age of data. Every app, every business, has numbers backing every decision, and someone has to make sense of them. That's what data analysts do. By learning data analytics tools like Excel, SQL, Google Data Studio, and Power BI, you position yourself for a marketing, finance, research, and business strategy career. These careers are growing like wildfire across Nigeria and the globe. The best part? You don't need to study math or computer science in school to excel in data analytics. Bootcamps, internships, and beginner courses are available to get you started. This is the way to go if you're planning for the future and want a job that makes you money. Coursera is currently offering a free training program. Check it out .

7. Volunteer or Intern with NGOs, Schools, or Farms

Do not downplay the power of good old experience. If you failed to perform well in JAMB, this might be a great time to build your soft skills, network, and resume through volunteering or an internship. Look for opportunities with NGOs, local schools, churches, farms, or radio stations. You’ll learn how to work in a team, communicate better, manage projects, and discover what you’re genuinely passionate about. Some internships even offer stipends or food allowances. You never know who you’ll meet or what opportunity will open up through volunteering. Many students who took this route received scholarships, job offers, or admission through recommendation. Never underestimate the power of service.