Barbershops are more than just places to get a fresh cut; they’re community centres where strangers and locals catch up on news and gossip and unwind. With a 2.1% HIV prevalence and an 8.1% hepatitis B rate in Nigeria, proper clipper sterilisation is more critical than ever, especially in crowded areas where one barber might serve dozens of clients a day.

If your barber doesn’t have or use these seven essential items to disinfect his/her clipper, it’s time to dust off your slippers and run, or better still, get them and take them with you on your next visit. They might call you extra, but…safety first.

1. UV Sterilizer Cabinet

A UV sterilizer cabinet resembles a box. It kills bacteria, viruses, and fungi on metal tools using UV-C radiation in under 10 minutes, without the need for chemicals. If you're a barber with a line of customers out the door, this is a lifesaver. You can clean your tools quickly and confidently, knowing you're keeping everyone safe and happy.

How to Use: Place only clean, dry tools in the UV cabinet (no overlapping or stacking). The UV-C must touch all surfaces. Set the timer for 10 minutes, then remove tools with sterile gloves or place them directly into sterilisation pouches. Price: ₦55,000. Where to Buy: Cleaneat.ng .

2. Barbicide Disinfectant Solution

If you’ve seen your barber spray a blue liquid on his clipper , that’s Barbiecide - A powerful blue disinfectant used to soak and disinfect combs, scissors, and clipper attachments. When mixed properly, it tackles pathogens in just 10 minutes—not optional if you want to guard against serious diseases.

How to Use: Mix 2 ounces of Barbicide concentrate into 32 ounces of warm water (follow instructions on the bottle). Soak combs and detachable clipper guards for at least 10 minutes. Rinse with clean water afterwards and let air-dry. Price: ₦108,000. Where to Buy: Shop Spop.ng

3. Alcohol-Based Spray

Time is crucial in a busy barbershop. A few seconds of spraying, and the blades are safe for the next client, killing 99.9% of germs on contact. The Moko Methylated Spirit is a top choice of disinfectant spray among barbers in Nigeria. Pour the methylated spirit into a spray bottle, spray the clippers, and you’re good to go.

How to Use: Hold the spray about 5 centimetres from the blade, saturate the entire surface for at least 30 seconds, then let it air-dry. Use this between every client if the shop is high-traffic. Price: ₦1,500. Where to Buy: Shop Efizzy Babies .

4. Autoclave (Steam Sterilizer)

Autoclaves are powerful steam sterilisers you might see in fancy salons . Think of them as mini ovens but way more intense. They use hot steam and pressure to kill everything on the metal tools. It gives the same kind of sterilisation you’d expect in a hospital. If a barbershop uses an autoclave, it means they're taking hygiene seriously.

How to Use: Wrap clean tools in a sterilisation pouch and seal it. Insert it into the autoclave chamber. Run at 121 °C for 15–20 minutes under 15 psi pressure (follow the machine’s manual). Wait until the pressure normalises; let the tools cool inside before removing them to prevent burns. Price: ₦190,000. Where to Buy: Shop Neat Store NG .

5. Alcohol Wipes

Alcohol wipes are pre-soaked, single-use wipes infused with 70–90% alcohol, ideal for on-the-spot cleaning . You can instantly remove hair , oil, and surface germs without mixing or dipping tools into a solution. Handy for quick cleanups.

No need to mix anything or dunk your clippers into some messy liquid. They're a lifesaver for quick and easy cleanups. Price: ₦3,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cleaneat.ng .

6. Antimicrobial Clipper Oil

Think of antimicrobial clipper oil as your clipper's best friend. It's not just about keeping things smooth, though it does that, which means fewer nicks and cuts that can be entry points for infection . This special oil is also infused with antiseptic agents, like tea tree oil or rubbing alcohol, that prevent bacterial growth on clipper blades.

How to Use: After tools are disinfected, drop 2–3 drops of antimicrobial clipper oil along the blade teeth. Turn the clipper on for about 10 seconds so oil reaches all moving parts. Wipe off excess with a clean cloth. Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub

7. Sterilization Pouches & Sealed Bags

Sterilisation pouches are like little shields. They are Heat-seal or adhesive pouches that keep tools sterile after cleaning. Once sealed, tools stay protected from airborne germs.

Think of it as a "safe to use" sign for your barber tools, so you know they're clean and ready for your cut. No one wants to worry about dirty clippers, right? These pouches give you that peace of mind. How to Use: Seal pouches with a heat sealer and label each pouch with the sterilisation date. Store in a clean, dry cabinet until use. Price: ₦3,600. Where to Buy: Shop Clinicaid .