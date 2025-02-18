Lagos/London-based food enthusiast and reviewer Damie Darling has a knack for uncovering those unassuming spots that might easily slip past the average diner’s radar. Known for her discerning eye and dedication to sharing honest dining experiences, Dami discusses what it takes to spot a true hidden gem.

From subtle details in service to clues on a menu, here’s her take on picking out restaurants worth the visit.

What stands out to you in a new restaurant?

“From the decor and seating layout to the attentiveness of the staff, each element gives a sense of how much care has gone into crafting the dining experience,” Damie notes that while an inviting atmosphere and friendly service are clear positives, it’s also about subtler cues, like the quality of seating, the overall cleanliness, and the way the staff responds to diners’ needs.

Are there signs that hint at a restaurant’s hidden charm, even if it looks modest from the outside?

“Absolutely,” she says, “some restaurants deliberately do not advertise their services and offerings as they prefer to cater to the 1% of the 1% just to remain exclusive. In this case, are they hidden by choice or by chance? When I am able to determine this, I can then begin to pick up on hints and pointers given off by the staff.” These clues often reveal whether a restaurant is hidden by design or simply undiscovered.

How much does ambience contribute to a restaurant’s appeal as a hidden gem?

“Ambience is huge. If a restaurant’s environment is too noisy, stuffy, or chaotic, it disrupts the dining experience. To me, a hidden gem should feel comfortable and well-considered,” she shares. A restaurant that’s clean, well-ventilated, and free from unpleasant distractions earns a place on her list, while those who overlook these essentials are quickly crossed off.

What small details in the environment catch your eye?

“The restroom’s cleanliness is always telling — if it’s stocked and spotless, it’s likely the kitchen follows the same standard. I also check if the dinnerware is in good condition and if the seating and tables are well-maintained. Attention to detail in these areas often indicates a commitment to quality throughout.”

What do you look for on a menu that hints at a restaurant’s quality?

“I tend to be wary of menus with too many choices,” she laughs. “How can anyone keep that many ingredients fresh or maintain consistent quality across so many dishes? For me, a focused menu with a curated selection of 10-20 well-prepared options is a promising sign.”

Are there particular dishes or adaptations you are looking for?

Dami believes a true gem understands its clientele. “I love seeing when chefs adapt flavours to suit the local palate or integrate local ingredients into the cuisine. It shows they’re catering thoughtfully to their community rather than just following trends or a set recipe.”

How important is service when evaluating a hidden gem?

“Service can make or break a restaurant experience,” she emphasises. “Great service can sometimes save an otherwise average meal, but bad service will make even the best dishes forgettable.” Dami values friendly, intuitive staff who anticipate diners’ needs without being intrusive, noting that attentive service is a hallmark of the best-hidden spots.

How much do you rely on word-of-mouth when searching for hidden gems?

“Local recommendations are crucial,” she says. “I trust word-of-mouth and user-generated content a lot, though I always keep in mind that tastes vary.” Dami prefers recommendations from people she knows personally, especially friends whose palates align with hers. “There’s a level of honesty in user-generated content, especially if it’s coming from people I know aren’t being paid to promote the place.”

Any sources you find particularly reliable?

“Unpaid reviews, whether from friends or honest foodies, are my go-to. They tend to be more candid, offering a realistic picture of what to expect,” she explains. For Damie, these unbiased perspectives often highlight restaurants that prioritize quality over flash.