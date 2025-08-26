Dating in Abuja does not have to cost you an arm and a leg. Sure, the city has all sorts of fancy restaurants, but there are some hidden gems where romance and affordability go together, too. You and your date can enjoy a cosy dinner, try out different cuisines, and still be able to afford that nice nightcap for ₦25,000 or less . These Abuja restaurants balance ambience, flavour, and affordability. From Afro-Asian fusions to proudly Nigerian dishes, here are five restaurants where love tastes just as exquisite as the dishes.

1. The Vue

Novare Central Mall, Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja The Vue instantly turns a date night into a mini reception. It is situated in Novare Central Mall and boasts an array of Indian and Chinese delicacies in a clean, tastefully furnished environment. The waiters are courteous and attentive, greeting you with a warm smile the moment you open the door—a considerate touch for anyone trying to impress someone special. On the menu, you'll savour tasty options like the Chicken Biryani Rice, a spiced Indian-style rice dish served with yoghurt raita, for ₦14,000. That's still plenty of room under ₦25k for two meals or a main dish and beverages without exceeding your budget. For more inquiries, call 0817 888 8812.

2. Otega Restaurant

92 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja Sometimes, date nights are better accompanied by culture. That is what Otega Restaurant brings to the table. As a proudly Nigerian brand, Otega combines comfort, heritage, and hospitality into each meal. Taste jollof rice that seems like it just came out of your mum's pot, spicy hot pepper soup, or hearty pounded yams, all freshly prepared and served in minutes. The environment here is laid-back and relaxed, perfect for couples who want something low-key, snug, and easy to maintain. You can have a full meal for two with ₦25k and have some extra change. It's not just about the food; it's about reconnecting with Nigerian cuisine in a snug, welcoming ambience. For more inquiries, visit their website or call 0703 942 7479.

3. Taj Bistro

Atabara Street, off Kampala, Wuse 2, Abuja. If your perfect date night involves sipping fresh juice and soft, soothing music in the background, head to Taj Bistro. This fine-dining restaurant offers the ideal balance of style and comfort, with several intimate dining sections, warm interior décor, and peaceful surroundings that invite free-flowing conversations. The menu is versatile; you can go simple with Chicken Nuggets and Fries for ₦17,500 or go all out into richer fare like French Toast or Chicken and Waffles. And of course, the complimentary puff-puff never hurts. The waiters are friendly and willing to make recommendations. For less than ₦25k, you and your date can dine nicely and have a chic yet casual night out. Taj Bistro is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. Call 0905 555 5932 for reservations and other inquiries.

4. Canes and Lemons

7 Hombori, Wuse, Abuja.

For the adventurous couples looking for a distinct flavour and atmosphere, Canes and Lemons restaurant is the perfect blend of Afro-Asian fusion. From vegetarian offerings to signature cocktails, this restaurant is about sensual indulgence. It's also renowned for hosting special occasions and themed nights to surprise your partner with something more than a meal. They are open daily from 12 noon to 12 am. The vibe is fun but cosy, perfect for dates that need more. If you're looking for a spot that fosters conversation and cherished memories, Canes and Lemons is a winner. For reservations and bookings, call 0808 232 2712.

5. Ann's Restaurant and Bar

36 Gana Street, Maitama. Ann's Restaurant and Bar is the epitome of cosy romance, done to perfection. Chic décor, dim lighting, and welcoming waiters set the ideal scene for a romantic night, a family dinner, or even double-dates. The atmosphere is relaxed, warm, and effortlessly adaptable; you can request that the music be lowered for a quiet night. The menu options are varied, with standouts including Pineapple Fried Rice with beef, chicken, prawns, egg, vegetables, and ginger-garlic fry for ₦15,000. Pair this with one of their specialty cocktail trees, and you're in for a lively, memorable night—all under ₦25k. Call 0704 550 5694 and 0915 555 5871 for more inquiries and reservations.