Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, yet unemployment and underemployment remain high. Many young people want to get into the technology sector but cannot afford paid bootcamps. That’s where free programmes step in. These initiatives teach tech skills like coding, design, etc., and provide certifications that can improve your CV and increase your chances of getting remote jobs or internships. With the global demand for software developers, project managers , product designers, and cloud engineers rising daily, joining a free coding boot camp in Nigeria could be the starting point for a successful career.

1. Inkeeper.work

Inkeeper.work is fast becoming a household name for aspiring techies in Nigeria. Known for its structured boot camps in software engineering, data science, and product design, this hub offers free training whenever it partners with NGOs and international organisations. Their programmes are usually intensive and focus on building technical skills and problem-solving abilities. At the end of training, successful students get certificates that can boost their employability in the Nigerian and global job markets. To get in, watch for their announcements online. Slots for free training are limited and highly competitive.

2. Genesys Tech Hub

Based in Enugu, Genesys Tech Hub has built a strong reputation as one of the top tech hubs in Nigeria. They focus on software development, entrepreneurship, and digital marketing, and offer paid and free opportunities. Through partnerships with international organisations and government bodies, Genesys has hosted free bootcamps where participants walk away with hands-on experience and recognised certificates. Beyond training, they also provide mentorship and access to a thriving community of developers in Nigeria’s South-East.

3. Tech4Dev

If you’re looking for one of the most reliable non-profits offering free tech training in Nigeria, Tech4Dev should be on your list. Tech4Dev is known for its large-scale training programmes targeted at women, young people, and underserved communities. With backing from partners like Microsoft and government agencies, Tech4Dev has reached thousands of Nigerians with courses in cybersecurity, cloud computing, UI/UX design, and data science. Their certificates are well recognised, and participants often get the chance to apply for internships or jobs after completing their courses.

4. Decagon Institute

Decagon is popular for its advanced software engineering programmes, which usually cost a significant amount. However, in partnership with state governments and international bodies, Decagon sometimes offers free software engineering bootcamps to young Nigerians. These sessions are usually competitive, with a rigorous selection process, but the training and certification provided can open doors to high-paying jobs in and outside Nigeria.

Other Honourable Mentions

Andela – through fellowships and scholarships, Andela occasionally provides access to free training for software developers.

Lagos State Employability Support Project : In collaboration with different partners, Lagos State offers free digital training for young people.

Digital Africa initiatives – focus on bringing more young Africans into the digital workforce through training and certification.

How to Find Free Tech Training Opportunities in Nigeria

If you’re serious about enrolling in a free coding bootcamp in Nigeria, here are practical steps: Follow the social media pages of these hubs.

Join their mailing lists to get first-hand updates.

Watch out for government and NGO partnership announcements.

Prepare for assessments and interviews, as free slots are usually competitive. Consistency and timing are key here. Many people miss out simply because they don’t apply on time.

Benefits of Free Tech Courses With Certification

Globally recognised certificates that boost your CV. Mentorship and networking within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. Job placement opportunities after training. No financial burden, giving equal access to those who can’t afford paid training.

Challenges You Should Expect

Slots are limited, and selection is tough.

Some programmes require full-time commitment, which can be demanding.

A few trainings are location-based, though many are now moving online.