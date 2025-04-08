When it comes to brightening the skin, there are so many ingredients out there like vitamin C , niacinamide , alpha arbutin, and other dark spot correctors and yes, they absolutely work. But sometimes, you just want something a little more natural, a little more affordable, and honestly… a little more fun to whip up in your kitchen. This is where do-it-yourself (DIY) homemade face masks come in.

With easily accessible ingredients like honey, turmeric, and rice, you can treat your skin to brightening masks about three to four times a week and watch your glow gradually sneak through. Let’s not forget that long before skincare became this billion-dollar industry, our ancestors were mixing these same ingredients and looking like absolute goddesses while at it. Their beauty practically rivalled nature itself.

So, if you’re ready to tap into that ancient skincare wisdom, here are 7 of the best DIY brightening face masks to try at home

1. Turmeric and Honey Face Mask

2 tablespoons raw honey

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon coconut milk

Turmeric is basically skincare gold when it comes to brightening. It contains curcumin which is a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that helps fade dark spots, even out skin tone, and calm any redness or breakouts. Honey is a natural humectant (meaning it draws moisture to the skin) while coconut milk is soothing and adds extra hydration. Caution: Turmeric can stain your skin yellow if you use too much, so stick to the recommended measurement.

How to use: Mix everything together, apply to your face for 10-15 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water. Price: 3,000 - 10,000 (Raw Honey). Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop .

Price: 550 (Turmeric). Where To Buy: Shop Feco Foods .

Price: 2,120 (Coconut Milk). Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

2. Rice Face Mask

1 cup rice (any type works, but white or jasmine is popular)

2 cups water

Optional: 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon milk or yoghurt

Rice has been a Korean beauty staple for decades because of its ability to brighten, calm, and soften the skin. It’s rich in antioxidants, amino acids, and minerals that nourish the skin barrier. Honey and milk/yoghurt bring in added brightening and moisturising properties.

How to Use:

Rinse rice thoroughly.

Soak in 2 cups of water with a closed lid for 3-4 hours for a little fermentation effect.

Boil the rice till it is overcooked and mushy.

Blend the rice into a smooth paste.

Add honey and milk/yoghurt if desired.

Apply for 15-20 minutes and rinse off.

Price: 3,000 - 10,000 (Raw Honey). Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop .

Price: 3,780 (Unsweetened Greek Yoghurt). Where To Buy: Shop Farm Fresh .

3. Coffee and Honey Face Mask

1 tablespoon coffee powder

1 tablespoon honey

What it does:

Coffee is packed with antioxidants that help tighten and brighten tired, dull-looking skin. It also gently exfoliates and gives your skin an instant pick-me-up. While honey hydrates, balances out the exfoliation and brightens the skin.

How to use:

Mix into a paste, apply to your face for 10 minutes, then rinse off. Price: 3,500 (Coffee Powder). Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

Price: 3,000 - 10,000 (Raw Honey). Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop .

4. Hibiscus and Oatmeal Face Mask

1 tablespoon hibiscus powder

1 tablespoon colloidal oatmeal or oat powder

2 tablespoons yoghurt

1 tablespoon rose water

Hibiscus is often called the “Botox plant” because of its ability to firm and brighten skin. It’s rich in natural acids that exfoliate gently. Oatmeal soothes and calms irritated skin, yoghurt provides lactic acid exfoliation and hydration, while rose water tones and refreshes the skin.

Mix into a smooth paste, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse off. Price: 1,500 - 12,500 (Hibiscus Powder). Where To Buy: Shop Elsie Organics .

5. Bentonite Clay and Apple Cider Vinegar Mask (Best for Oily Skin)

1 tablespoon bentonite clay

2½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon rose water

This is a deep pore-cleansing mask perfect for brightening oily or acne-prone skin. Bentonite clay pulls out impurities, apple cider vinegar exfoliates and balances pH, while rose water soothes. Mix together, apply for 10 minutes (don’t let it fully dry), then rinse off. Caution: Apple cider vinegar can be irritating for sensitive skin. Always patch test first and dilute it if necessary. Price: 2,300 - 13,000 (Benonite Clay Powder). Where To Buy: Shop Elsie Organics .

6. Rice Powder and Orange Peel Powder Face Mask

1 tablespoon rice powder

1 tablespoon orange peel powder

2 tablespoons raw honey

Rice powder acts as a gentle exfoliant and brightens the skin. Orange peel powder is rich in vitamin C, perfect for fading dark spots, while honey hydrates and soothes. Mix into a paste, apply for 10-15 minutes, then rinse off. Caution: Orange peel powder can be a little sensitising for very sensitive skin types. Price: 1,100 - 6,800 (Orange Peel Powder). Where To Buy: Shop Skin Foodie .

7. Licorice and Rice Water Face Mask

1 tablespoon licorice powder

1 tablespoon rice water or yoghurt

Licorice root is a natural brightener known to fade hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Rice water (or yoghurt) adds hydration and soothes the skin. Price: 3,200 - 52,000 (Licorice Root Powder). Where To Buy: Shop Elsie Organics .

Finally, DIY face masks are fun, affordable, and sometimes even more effective than we give them credit for. You just have to use them consistently for at least 3-4 times a week, combined with sunscreen and hydration. Over time, they can really help your skin look brighter, smoother, and more even-toned.