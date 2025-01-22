7 Best Places to Get Deep Tissue Massage in Lagos

In a city as vibrant and fast-paced as Lagos, stress can easily become a constant companion. Whether you’re battling the infamous traffic, juggling a demanding workload, or simply trying to keep up with the hustle and bustle, your body deserves a break. And what better way to unwind than with a deep tissue massage?

More than just a luxury, a good massage can work wonders—melting away stress, easing stubborn knots, and leaving you feeling like a brand-new person. Lagos boasts a growing wellness scene, offering plenty of options to recharge and rejuvenate. So, take a deep breath, and let’s explore where you can treat yourself to some much-needed TLC (tender loving care) in the city.

1. Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy

Located in the heart of Victoria Island, Apples and Oranges offers a serene escape from the city’s hustle. Known for its expert therapists and luxurious ambience, the spa provides a one-hour deep tissue massage tailored to relieve muscle tension and improve flexibility. Their holistic approach ensures a rejuvenating experience.

At Apples and Oranges, you can indulge in a variety of luxurious massage options tailored to soothe both body and mind. Their offerings include face massages for 30 minutes, If you're looking for a full-body experience, you can choose from several options such as the Relaxing Massage (₦72,000 for 1 hour), Balinese Massage (₦72,000 for 1 hour), and Swedish Massage (₦72,000 for 1 hour), all designed to relax and ease tension.

It's located at 12A Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos. Price: ₦ 78,000. Where to Book: Apples and Oranges

If you’re in the mood for something extra special, the Couples Massage (₦115,000 for 1 hour) offers a unique experience, requiring two therapists to provide synchronized treatments for you and a partner.

2. Thalia by Alice

Situated in Lekki Phase I, Thalia by Alice combines modern spa techniques with a tranquil setting. Their deep tissue massage focuses on addressing chronic muscle pain and tension. The spa’s skilled therapists ensure every client leaves feeling refreshed and restored after their one-hour session. You can find it at Block 73, Dr Omon Ebhomenye Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos. Price: ₦ 30,000. Where to Book: Thalia by Alice

3. Yanna Studio

Yanna Studio in Ikoyi is a top choice for those seeking a premium wellness experience. The spa offers a deeply therapeutic massage designed to penetrate layers of muscle tissue, relieving stress and promoting relaxation in a luxurious environment. Their deep tissue massage lasts for an hour per session.



You can find this spot at 1B Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi, Lagos. Price: ₦ 40,000. Where to Book: Yanna Studio

4. Bella Novera Spa & Beauty Clinic

Nestled in Lekki, Bella Novera Spa provides a range of massage options, each designed to cater to different needs and preferences. For those seeking quick relief, the 30-Minute Back Massage (₦20,000) is a great option. You can also enjoy the Reflexology Massage (₦20,000 for 1 hour), which focuses on pressure points to promote overall wellness.

If you're looking for a full-body experience, the Sports Massage, Shiatsu Massage, and Post-Natal Massage are perfect choices for muscle relaxation and recovery.

For mothers-to be, the Pregnancy Massage (₦30,000 for 1 hour) offers comfort and relaxation during this special time. With prices ranging from ₦20,000 for shorter sessions to ₦45,000 for specialized treatments, Bella Novera Spa makes it easy to find a massage that fits your budget and wellness needs.

This spa can be found at 36A Road 1 Ikota Villa, Lekki Penninsula II, Lagos. Price: starts at ₦ 29,500. Where to Book: Bella Novera

5. Lola April Wellness Spa

Lola April Wellness Spa, located in Lekki Phase I, offers Recover (Classic European Massage) Aromatherapy Massage and Hot or Cold Stone massages, which works wonders for stress relief. And if you're expecting, the Mom-to-Be Massage is designed to offer comfort and relaxation during pregnancy.

A deep tissue massage session runs from an hour to an hour and thirty minutes. You can find them Address: 11b Rasheed Alaba Williams Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos. Price: starts at ₦ 35,000. Where to Book: Lola April

6. MMB Spa

MMB Spa in Lekki offers a comprehensive one-hour and thirty-minute deep tissue massage that combines traditional and modern techniques. Their focus on providing a tailored experience makes them a favourite for those seeking deeper relaxation and pain relief.

MMB Spa also offers the Swedish Massage (₦35,000 for 1 hour), which helps to reduce stress and improve circulation. The Couple Massage offers a shared experience of relaxation with synchronized treatments and doubles a great time with your partner.

You can find at 13a Olubunmi Rotimi Street, Lekki, Lagos. Price: Start at ₦ 50,000. Where to Book: MMB Spa

7. Pax & Pearl Body Works

For those on the mainland, Pax & Pearl Body Works in Festac Town is an excellent choice. The spa provides a one-hour fifteen-minute deep tissue massage at a budget-friendly price, making it accessible to a wide range of clients. This deep tissue massage also comes with body steaming. You can find 1st Avenue, Suite 8, Okaka Plaza, Festac Town. Price: Starts at ₦ 25,000. Where to Book: Pax & Pearl

Life in Lagos doesn’t slow down, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t. Taking the time to unwind and invest in your well-being isn’t just indulgence—it’s necessary. From the upscale Apples and Oranges to the budget-friendly yet effective sessions at Pax & Pearl Body Works, these spas cater to every preference and budget.

Picture this: an hour (or more) of expert hands working out every bit of tension in your body, leaving you relaxed, refreshed, and ready to face the world again. Sounds tempting, right?