If you sometimes have sleeping difficulties at night, the problem might be your choice of sleepwear and not your village people. While for some women, pyjamas are a thing of aesthetics, the primary purpose of a pyjama is to help you sleep comfortably at night.

Top pyjamas for women are high-quality and functional. They are made with soft, breathable fabric and provide comfortable sleep at night in any weather condition. Made with materials like cotton and silk, they are perfect for sensitive skin, reducing irritation and improving overall skin health.

Here are 8 top pyjamas for women in Nigeria that blend comfort and luxury and their prices.

1. Chic 2-piece Pyjamas

This two-piece pyjama is made with super-soft modal fabric. It is a cosy set with contrast piping, buttons, and functional pockets. Because of its thick fibre, this pyjama is suitable for cold nights. Pair it with a bonnet for a quick morning errand. It is available in small, medium, and large sizes. Where to Shop: Thechicshop.ng Price: ₦28,000

2. Unisex Silk PJ Set

This unisex Pyjama set features a long-sleeved, buttoned top and long pants with a stretchable waistband. Due to its button and stretchable wristband, this pyjama set is perfect for pregnant women and nursing mothers. It is also ideal for anyone who prioritises comfort. The silk fabric makes it a perfect choice for people with sensitive skin. Where to Shop: Pyjamas_by_vee . Price: ₦31,000

3. Two-Piece Loungewear PJ Set

This loungewear set features a short-sleeved top and knickers made from breathable stretch material. The shorts have an adjustable waistband, which makes them perfect for pregnant women and nursing mothers. The pyjama design makes them ideal for wearing indoors at any time of the day and in hot or warm weather conditions. Where to Shop: Trendylingerie.ng . Price: ₦17,500

4. Muslin Premium Natural Fabric Lounge Wear

Packed in a reusable tote bag, this premium sleepwear for women is made of pure organic cotton and comes in four sizes: small, medium, large, and x-large. It is a soft and comfy pyjama with classic detailing, a long-sleeved top, long trousers, elastic wristbands, pockets, and natural coconut shell buttons. This pyjama set is an ideal choice for eco-friendly women because it uses organic cotton and sustainable practices to provide an ethical yet stylish pyjama.

It is certified and ethically produced with chemical-free materials, making it suitable for anyone, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people with sensitive skin. Where to Shop: Esoraehome . Price: ₦104,000

5. Halley Slip Dress By Unbare Lingerie

Halley slip dress features stylish, lightweight, breathable silk and lace that adds a touch of romance around the neckline, hem, and robe sleeves. The robe adds an extra layer, making transitioning from bed to breakfast easy. The design flatters the figure with gentle draping and detailing and is easy to slip on and off.

This pyjama set is ideal for ladies who love to feel good and pampered during their nightly routine and bedtime. It also offers some romantic advantages for a special evening with a lover. Where to Shop: Unbare . Price: ₦15,000

6. Noir Soft & Cozy Set

This classic top and matching pant pyjama set is made with ultra-soft jersey fabric. It is lightweight and comfortable for sleep and lounging in the house. The set features a long-sleeved top with a button, pocket, and tonal piping details. The pants feature a stretchy waistband and a straight-leg silhouette.

It is available in small, medium, and large sizes. Because of its features and fabric-stretching qualities, it is ideal for pregnant and breastfeeding moms. Where to Shop: K-Kasa . Price: ₦49,500

7. Text Print T-shirt & Trouser Loungewear Sets

This cute pyjama set is made with soft cotton-rich fabric and provides comfort. It's perfect for ladies who love to feel snug and cute while lounging or preparing for nighttime. It is available in small and extra-large sizes. Where to Shop: Sojoee . Price: ₦9,200

Tips for Buying the Right Pyjamas

Here are three essential factors to consider when buying pyjamas: Fabric: You should choose the fabric of your pyjamas based on your lifestyle and climate conditions. Cotton pyjamas are breathable and soft; hence, they are suitable for hot climates and people who sweat a lot at night, especially pregnant women. Silk pyjamas are the softlife, babes. They give luxury and help moderate temperature, making them perfect for any climate condition. Satin also looks lustrous and silky but is less breathable. It is for people who prioritise fashion over comfort. Season: There are different seasons throughout the year. Cotton pyjamas are functional throughout any season because they are breathable and sweat-management friendly. Lightweight silk pyjamas are ideal during hot seasons, while cotton and satin pyjamas are perfect for cold seasons. Opt for short-sleeved pyjamas during hot seasons and long-sleeved pyjamas during cold seasons. Special needs: If you're a pregnant or nursing mother, you must customise your pyjamas to your needs. There are maternity pyjamas that provide comfort and support during pregnancy as your body changes. Opt for maternity pyjamas with features like stretchable wristbands, adjustable straps, and hidden openings or wrap styles. These features make your pyjamas functional from pregnancy until the breastfeeding stage. Ensure the materials are also safe for sensitive skin for your and your baby’s sake.

Where to Buy Quality Pyjamas in Nigeria

Are you wondering where to buy pyjamas online or physically? Here are online and physical stores where you can purchase quality feminine pyjamas and loungewear in Nigeria.