5 Cool Ways to Style a Jersey

Since the World Cup in 2018, when Naira Marley sang 'Issa Goal' featuring Simi and other artists in the Super Eagles jersey, jerseys have made it to mainstream fashion. Nigerian Football clubs also started to release fashionable jerseys with bold and compelling visuals. These releases, coupled with celebrity influence, made jerseys a cool thing everyone wants to have in their wardrobe and wear. But how do you style it to look cool and put-together without trying too hard? These styles are the answers to your questions and wardrobe dilemma . Regardless of your personality type, you will find a style that fits your aesthetic.

1. The Smart Casual

This look is for reserved, calm, and collected soft babes who are streetwear lovers. The touch of colour shows how intentional and deliberate the fit is, and also gives it a polished appearance. With a pair of jean shorts from Patsycollections at the price of 11,000, a classic jersey, and a baseball cap, you get to look cool and put-together. Accessorise with a classic baseball cap, a sleek cross-body bag, or a small shoulder bag featuring dainty jewellery.

2. The Modern Y2K Effect

This is the perfect fit for the trendsetter, the hypebeast, the person who isn’t afraid to be the centre of attention. It’s bold, well-structured, and stylish. The skater jean skirt is the focal point here. It draws your attention and keeps it hostage. This is the outfit that dazzles at raves, concerts, and hip events.

How to Shop This Look

Skater Skirt This white skater skirt works amazingly because it is plain-coloured and works with every colour of jersey you pair it with. Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop The lamss.store.

If you're not on the tall side, consider chunky dad or platform sneakers as better options, as they add extra height. Layered necklaces are key if you want to pull this off like a real baddie. Add some beads or bangles, a small crossbody clutch, a pair of sunglasses, and you're ready to be the main character of the event. Also, don’t be afraid to add waist beads for a hidden personal touch.

3. The Soft Life City Girl

The Vibe? Polished, feminine, and gentle-spirited. This outfit could make even a strict babe appear soft, and it’s all in the fit’s colour and simplicity. It makes the jersey the centrepiece in a subtle way that complements other pieces and creates a beautiful harmony between casual and luxury. Knot the jersey at the back to define your waist.

How to Shop The Look

Maxi Jean Skirt A flowy maxi skirt in any material would work, but to give this effect, a jean material is the best option. This brand new CARA front slit maxi jean skirt comes in UK sizes 4-20. Price: ₦23,500. Where to Buy: Shop 5th_avenueclosette. Tie this look together with a pair of Adidas Sambas or flat sandals and accessorise with a tote bag, layered necklaces with a moderate chunky to dainty ratio.

4. Basic, But Golden

This is the most basic way to wear a jersey, but in a smart way that signals you know what you are doing. The point of this style is looking put-together while being supremely comfortable. It shows you've made a considered choice rather than just throwing on lazy clothes, and is best for anyone who values comfort but refuses to sacrifice style.

How to Shop The Look

Nigeria Super Falcons Nike 2025 Home Player Jersey

Get the Nigeria Super Falcons Nike 2025 Home Player Jersey in White and Green at Adika Stores Photo: Nigeria Super Falcons Nike 2025 Home Player Jersey Nigeria Super Falcons Nike 2025 Home Player Jersey ₦25,000 Shop Adika Stores

Footwear The look is completed with a Dr. Mertens-type of boot, but you can choose a pair of Nike Dunk sneakers instead.

5. The Modern Classic Man Look

If not for this article, I would never have thought you could wear a jersey with slacks. This is a timeless, rugged classic that eats and leaves no crumbs. You would love this if you are a fan of old-money outfits or timeless, reliable fashion that is both cool and comfortable. Ladies can also replicate this classic fit without extra effort. Get this pair of Jack and Jones smart pants in Black from Dexstiches at the price of ₦44,000. Accessories with a brown leather belt for formality, a casual cap for style, and a canvas tote bag to add a bit of swagger.

READ ALSO: 5 Habits That Cause Pimples You Must Stop .

6. The High-Fashion Statement

Bold, artistic, and avant-garde. That’s this outfit's mood. This is for those who see fashion as art and their body as the canvas. It’s about making a loud, unforgettable statement that prioritises creativity over convention. It breaks all the rules intentionally. By pairing the jersey with pieces like a tailored short skirt, a turtleneck, and dramatic accessories, it creates a jarring, interesting, and highly fashionable contrast. This style is mainly for bold and feminine women who aren't afraid to mix styles and want to be seen and remembered for their unconventionality.

The Jersey is your base canvas. A classic design in neutral works best to heighten the contrast, and for the layering, shop a knit long-sleeved turtleneck top from Cintiscollections for ₦7,500