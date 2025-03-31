These 7 Nigerian Club Jerseys Are Changing Streetwear Fashion As We Know It

Football jerseys, including customised ones , have been long-term fashion staples for many fashion lovers . But that trend has gone a notch higher recently, with certain Nigerian football clubs releasing appealing jerseys with notable cultural significance and, more importantly, eye-catching designs.

We have selected the best crop in this roundup of jerseys from 7 Nigerian football clubs, leaving you spoilt for choice.

1. Sporting Lagos’ Love Letter to Lagos

Sporting Lagos' new kits for the 2024/25 season is a delight. The home kit is a blue jersey featuring a map of Lagos, symbolising the city's diversity and spirit. The away kit is a white jersey with a wave pattern, representing Lagos's energy and the dynamic nature of football.

According to the club’s Brand Storyteller, David Odunlami,

By incorporating Lagos’ map into our home kit, we're wearing Lagos on our chest.

2. Enyimba FC Jerseys Are Well-Accepted

Enyimba Football Club’s new kits for the 2023-2024 season were designed by KK , a brand owned by the legendary Kanu Nwankwo, a Nigerian ex-international and current Chairman of the football club. The home kit features a blue shirt with a white collar, staying true to the club's traditional colors. The away kit is a white shirt with a blue polygonal pattern on the sleeves and shoulders, while the third kit is a striking black shirt with gold accents.

Kanu Nwankwo expressed pride in the new kits, emphasising their reflection of the club's ambition and identity.

We are very proud of our new kits, which are not only beautiful but also comfortable and durable. They represent our passion, our history and our vision for the future. We hope our fans will love them as much as we do.

The new kits’ widespread acceptance was evident when Nigerian-born UFC champion Israel Adesanya was seen sporting the away Enyimba jersey in an X post last year. Fans can purchase the new kits at the club's stadium in Aba or 19 Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos. Prices vary from ₦10,000 to ₦12,000 depending on size and type.

3. Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens Jerseys For The Culture

Bendel Insurance FC and Edo Queens FC’s new jerseys perfectly blend modern design and cultural heritage. Bendel Insurance FC Jerseys: The home kit is a vibrant yellow jersey with green stripes along the sides, while the away kit is a solid green jersey. They also have an alternate kit: a crisp white jersey with green stripes on the sides.

Edo Queens FC Jerseys: The home kit is a yellow jersey with red stripes, and the away kit is a red jersey with yellow stripes.

All jerseys are made from high-quality dri-fit materials for optimal performance and comfort. The designs blend tradition and contemporary aesthetics seamlessly, making them appealing to players and fans. You can buy the Edo Queens jerseys for ₦20,000 on their website , while Bendel Insurance temperature-regulated jerseys are available for the same price.

4. Enugu Rangers Jerseys Embody Innovative Fashion

Enugu Rangers International FC’s partnership with Lotto Italia SPA introduced the most innovative jersey designs for the 2024/2025 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. The jerseys blend cultural heritage with modern aesthetics, and the club’s “Never Say Die” spirit is embodied in the designs. Custom jerseys have been designed for the club’s 38 NPFL matches. This groundbreaking initiative personalises each game and enhances fan engagement. For the opening match against El-Kanemi Warriors, the traditional white home jersey was customised with “Rangers vs. El-Kanemi Warriors” on the chest.

The multimillion-naira deal signed in 2019 between Enugu Rangers and Lotto gives Lotto the exclusive right to manufacture and distribute Rangers-branded sportswear, integrating Italian craftsmanship with the club’s identity. The jerseys are available on their website for ₦10,000 each.

5. Kano Pillars Jersey is All About the Cultural Aesthetics

Kano Pillars FC’s new kits for the 2023/24 NPFL season, featuring a blend of traditional colors and modern design, reflect the club’s identity and the vibrant spirit of Kano State. The home kit stays true to the club's classic colours with a predominantly yellow design and green sleeves, and the map of Kano is embroidered on it. The away kit offers a fresh look with a lemon base and deep green accents. Lastly, the third kit provides a clean and versatile option with a sleek white design and subtle green touches.

The kits, produced in partnership with Gongoni Company Ltd. (makers of Rambo insecticide), prominently display the Rambo logo, signifying the two-year sponsorship deal signed in November 2023 .

Despite the new kits’ positive aspects, it’s important to remember that fans have criticised previous club kit unveilings due to poor presentation. That’s growth, and we are here for it. The jerseys are available on Selar .

6. Rebranding Never Looked Better Than The Ikorodu City FC Jerseys

In July 2024, Ikorodu City FC underwent a rebranding, unveiling a new logo that maintained key elements of the community's heritage, such as the hunter statue and the club's colors. The updated logo’s modern typography and the inclusion of the club’s founding date enhanced its contemporary appeal.

The latest Ikorodu City FC jerseys symbolise this rebranded club’s lively spirit and the community’s unity. Its vibrant colours represent the team’s identity and local pride, reflecting the city’s rich cultural tapestry. The jersey is available on their website and now sells for ₦4,000.

7. Remo Stars FC Jerseys Put The South-Western Style On Display

Remo Stars FC showcases its identity and regional pride through its colour choices, incorporating local traditions into its football culture. The team’s home kit is a sky-blue jersey, representing its nickname, “The Sky Blue Stars." The away kit is white, and the alternative kit is a vibrant yellow. All kits are produced by Nigerian sports brand CONE Sportswear, highlighting the club's support for local businesses.

The jerseys are unique, smart, beautiful, and popular with players and fans. They use indigenous designs and materials, demonstrating the club's commitment to promoting Nigerian culture and craftsmanship.

The club also blends football with local traditions. For instance, players celebrate personal milestones by painting their faces with talcum powder. In January 2024, Remo Stars players arrived at a match in Owambe-themed attire , a nod to Yoruba celebratory fashion. This further showcased the blend of cultural heritage with modern football culture. The jersey is available on their website for just ₦6,000.