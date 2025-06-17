Fake It Till You Make It: 5 Ways To Dress The Old Money Way

The first thing you should know about old money is this: it’s subtle. The “old money” vibe is less about flashy wealth and more about a quietly cultivated sense of style, taste, and effortless ease. It’s an aesthetic and an attitude that whispers class rather than shouts it.

Some people believe “Old money” is about minimalism, which is true, but I think there’s one major player in the style game: colour. It’s common knowledge that wealthy people are averse to colours for many reasons.

You could put together a tailored trouser, a cashmere sweater, a tank top, and a pair of sandals, and you’d look well-dressed, but only one thing determines whether or not you’ve successfully pulled off the old money style – the colour.

If you’re planning to build an old money wardrobe from scratch or need to get a few pieces, consider clothes and accessories in neutrals: navy, charcoal grey, camel/tan, cream/ivory, white, and brown (chocolate or mahogany) and subtle accents: forest green, olive, burgundy (deep, muted red), pale blue, and taupe.

Use neutrals as the foundation of your wardrobe, and mix accent shades sparingly to maintain a quietly refined, class-driven look. Use the Old Money colour wheel below as a guide.

The Timeless Tailored Blazer/Waistcoat

A tailored blazer or waistcoat is a classic piece that helps you look sophisticated and elegant, and is versatile enough to be dressed up for formal events or worn casually for a professional vibe at semi-formal gatherings.

Pair a tailored blazer with high-waist wide-leg trousers, pointed-toe kitten heels, and a crisp shirt. Accessorise with a pearl choker and stud earrings.

Price: ₦14,000. Where to Buy: Shop Ihotu Wears .

Price: ₦23,000. Where to Buy: Shop 24HeelzNG .

Styling Tips: Belt the blazer at the waist with a slim belt to define your silhouette.

Tuck in a crisp Oxford shirt for a neat, professional look.

2. The Effortless Pleated Short + Vest outfit

Source: Pinterest . I’ve seen quite a few women elegantly pair a tailored pair of shorts with a vest, a basic top, and so much more. They looked confident and refined, yet dressed casually. Complement this outfit with a hoop earring, a dainty piece of jewellery, a leather wristwatch, and a leather tote bag.

Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop Mina Thrift .

Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop AfriqueLuxury .

Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Accessories.ng

3. The Classic White Button‑Down Shirt

Source: Pinterest . A crisp white shirt or striped shirt is the ultimate blank canvas for any old‑money style and a capsule wardrobe . Pair it with mid-rise straight-leg denim, nude pointed flats or kitten heels, a brown (or black) leather tote bag, and a Brown horseshoe buckle belt.

Price: ₦9,500. Where to Buy: Shop Chick Girls Thrift .

Styling Tips: Leave the bottom two buttons undone and half‑tuck the front for a modern vibe.

Roll sleeves to just below the elbow to showcase a watch or bracelet.

You can also try striped shirts, and for added swag, drop a knit sweater over your shoulder.

4. The Elegant Midi Skirt

Source: Pinterest . A midi skirt in fluid fabrics like silk or satin creates a graceful movement and a refined appeal. Plus, silk naturally looks luxurious. Pair a beige silk-blend midi skirt with an olive or deep navy cashmere tank top or stylish waistcoat, strappy leather sandals, and a delicate wristwatch. You can pair this classic summer outfit with a waistcoat and a pair of sneakers.

Price: ₦14,000. Where to Buy: Shop Smad Luxe .

Styling Tips: Tuck the fitted tank into the skirt to highlight the waistline.

Add a slim belt for definition and structure.

5. The Refined Tailored Trousers

Source: Pinterest . A tailored pair of trousers elevates your outfit and makes you look put together without much effort. You can pair almost anything with a tailored trouser; a waistcoat, a jacket, a camisole, a tank top… anything, and you’d still look refined, classy, and elegant.

Pair a tailored pair of trousers with a cashmere turtleneck and pointed-toe kitten heels.

Price: ₦22,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jean World .

The "old money" aesthetic is all about prioritising quality over quantity. Stick to pieces made from natural fibres like wool, cashmere, silk, linen, and high‑quality cotton. Focus on timeless, quality outfits over fleeting trends; that is how you stand out.

If you’re planning to revamp your look, building a capsule wardrobe is key; it ensures every piece works together seamlessly to create a sophisticated and effortlessly chic look without the fuss of excessive shopping and overspending.